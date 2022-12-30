Dykes: Nine-game Big 12 schedule a grind others don’t face

Associated PressDec 30, 2022, 12:51 PM EST
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Sonny Dykes appeared to take a veiled shot at the mighty Southeastern Conference on Thursday morning.

The first-year TCU coach later said he was actually trying to pay the SEC a compliment.

The minor kerfuffle happened when Dykes started discussing the toll of TCU’s schedule this season. The Big 12 plays a nine-game conference schedule and the Horned Frogs had to play 10 straight games in 10 weeks against conference schools, counting the Big 12 championship, which they lost to Kansas State.

The SEC plays an eight-game conference schedule.

“You’re not going to catch The Citadel in Week 10,” Dykes said of the Big 12 gauntlet. “We caught Texas.”

No. 3 TCU (12-1) faces No. 2 Michigan (13-0) on Saturday in the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Fiesta Bowl.

It’s true that some SEC schools use the extra nonconference game to slide an easier contest into the back end of the schedule. For instance, LSU played UAB in Week 10. Alabama took on Austin Peay in Week 11.

But others – like defending CFP champion and this year’s No. 1 seed Georgia – used the nonconference break to face another Power Five school in rival Georgia Tech.

Dykes said the point he was trying to make was the nine-game conference schedule changes things. He complimented the SEC on “taking care of their teams and being really smart.”

The SEC is certainly doing something right – 12 of the past 16 national champs have been from the conference.

“No. 1, they’re very good football teams, and No. 2, they do a really good job of scheduling,” Dykes said. “They’re really smart about how they schedule, who they schedule and when they schedule. The eight conference games is a huge deal. Sometimes I think that goes undiscussed and unevaluated in terms of the impact on other leagues when they play nine games and that league’s playing eight.

“But again, you’ve got to take your hat off to the SEC. They’re doing it the way they want to do and understand the big picture.”

FOLLOWING LSU’S PLAN

LSU threw for 502 yards in losing to Georgia 50-30 in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Dec. 3. The Tigers set the high mark for points, passing yards, total offense (542) and first downs (23) allowed by the Bulldogs this season.

So it’s no surprise Ohio State fielded many questions about possibly following the LSU game plan when the fourth-ranked Buckeyes meet No. 1 Georgia on Saturday in the CFP semifinals at the Peach Bowl.

There’s just one problem with that line of thinking, according to Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.

“You look at those stats, but the result of the game was (Georgia) won the game by 20,” Wilson said. “So that wasn’t necessarily the formula to win the game and make plays in both phases, third-down conversions, short-yard conversions.”

Added Wilson: “We have to find ways to not only have yards passing and running. We gotta find a way to get the ball to the end zone if we want a chance to win this game.”

GEORGIA HIGHLIGHTS TEs

Georgia’s Brock Bowers won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end.

The Bulldogs highlight more than one tight end, however.

While Bowers leads the Bulldogs with 52 catches for 726 yards and six touchdowns, he often lines up in two-tight end sets with the massive Darnell Washington, who is 6-foot-7 and 265 pounds.

Washington has 26 catches for 417 yards and two touchdowns and is a strong blocker.

“I think most of the offense circles around him because he’s basically a sixth lineman that can run routes and catch balls,” Bowers said of Washington. “He’ll go road grade anybody in front of (him), but he can also have the finesse to go in and grab it off someone’s head.”

HARBAUGH & LASSO

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh pondered an unusual question on Thursday: What coaching philosophies do you take from Ted Lasso?

Ted Lasso is the name of the fictional American college football coach who is hired to take over an English soccer team in the hit television series that shares the same name as the coach.

Turns out Harbaugh is a fan.

“Everything’s perfect,” Harbaugh said. “It’s my favorite TV show, right up there with the Rockford Files. Just so good. There’s a lesson in every show, whether a life lesson or a coaching lesson, that’s what I take from Ted Lasso.”

Maryland holds off No. 25 NC State in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Associated PressDec 30, 2022, 6:25 PM EST
duke's mayo bowl
Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taulia Tagovailoa threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Octavian Smith, Chad Ryland kicked three field goals and Maryland outlasted No. 25 North Carolina State 16-12 to win the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday.

Tagovailoa finished 19 of 37 for 221 yards with two interceptions. Roman Hemby ran for 65 yards rushing on 24 carries for Maryland (8-5), which won its second straight bowl game.

Jakorian Bennett, who helped seal the win with a late interception, was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. The Terrapins’ defense held N.C. State to 27 yards rushing on 18 carries and kept the Wolfpack out of the end zone.

Ben Finley, one of four different starting quarterbacks for North Carolina State this season, completed 22 of 48 passes for 269 yards with two interceptions and couldn’t find the end zone. All of N.C. State’s points came off the leg of All-American kicker Christopher Dunn, who converted field goals of 38, 19, 38 and 26 yards.

Redshirt freshman Billy Edwards Jr., who had only thrown 45 passes all season for Maryland, got the start at quarterback for Maryland over Tagovailoa. But he only lasted one series before giving way to the Terrapins’ regular-season starter.

Maryland took a 10-9 lead in the second quarter when Tagovailoa found Smith in the back left corner of the end zone for the game’s only touchdown.

North Carolina State (8-5) certainly had its chances, penetrating the Maryland 25-yard line four times, but was forced to settle for field goals each time.

The biggest opportunity to seize momentum came in the fourth quarter when Rakeim Ashford intercepted Tagovailoa at the N.C. State 35. But the Terrapins defense answered with a third-down stop and forced a field goal.

N.C. State had one last chance to win it when they got the ball back with 2:34 left in the game at their own 25, but Bennett’s leaping interception clinched the victory.

GETTING HIS KICKS

Dunn won the Lou Groza Award, which is given annually to the nation’s best kicker, and finished the season converting 28 of 29 field goal tries and all 30 extra-point attempts for the Wolfpack.

THE TAKEAWAY

Maryland: The Terrapins have a lot of players who opted out of the bowl game, including three wide receivers who declared for the NFL draft. They’ll need to replenish that position, although Smith looks like a keeper.

NC State: Quarterback is going to be an issue the Wolfpack will need to address this offseason. With Devin Leary transferring to Kentucky, there’s no solid answer. Finley struggled with his accuracy and leading the offense. It didn’t help that North Carolina State’s running game was nonexistent.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Host Towson on Sept. 2, 2023.

NC State: At Connecticut on Sept. 2, 2023.

Tulane’s Pratt, Spears last game together in Cotton vs. USC

Associated PressDec 30, 2022, 4:25 PM EST
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

ARLINGTON, Texas – There was plenty of speculation about Michael Pratt‘s future and whether the Tulane quarterback who drew interest from Power Five schools ever really considered going into the transfer portal after the Green Wave landed a spot in the Cotton Bowl.

“When you have success, opportunities present themselves, but I wouldn’t say it was super tempting because this is my squad,” Pratt, the third-year starter, said without offering specifics. “These are my guys, and the coaches that recruited me into the culture and everything, coach (Willie) Fritz.”

Pratt has already said he is coming back for his senior season, and physical running back Tyjae Spears stayed for one last game before the NFL prospect heads to the Senior Bowl. The explosive runner said he never considered opting out Tulane’s most significant bowl game in decades.

“Man, it’s the opportunity of a lifetime,” Spears said of the bowl that comes a season after Tulane went 2-10.

“I think it goes to show the brotherhood we’ve built and family, and not wanting to walk out on each other,” said center Sincere Haynesworth, one of the team captains. “Just the biggest game Tulane has had in a long time, and it just goes to show what we’ve put behind us and how much we all care about this and how bad we want that.”

The American Athletic Conference champion Green Wave play Southern California on Monday in a matchup of 11-2 teams at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Their nine-win improvement has already matched an FBS record.

Tulane, which played in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day 1940, finished as this season’s highest-ranked Group of Five team (16th in the final College Football Playoff rankings). A 45-28 win over UCF in the AAC championship game avenged its only loss since September.

Pratt had 442 total yards and five touchdowns in the title game. Spears rushed for 199 yards with a 60-yard TD, which included a leap over a tripped-up teammate, while extending his FBS-best active to streak to seven 100-yard games in a row.

“We’re really fortunate on offense because our best players are our best leaders,” first-year Tulane offensive coordinator Jim Svoboda said. “Those are two of them.”

Pratt has thrown for 2,776 yards with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has had only two passes picked off over the past eight games.

The quarterback from Florida started Tulane’s final nine games in 2020, when he threw for 1,806 yards and his 20 TD passes were the most nationally by a true freshman. He has thrown a touchdown in all but one of his 33 career games, including the first 17.

In the Green Wave’s 2021 season opener against Oklahoma, which was moved to Norman from the Tulane campus because of Hurricane Ida, Pratt completed 27 of 44 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns. The Sooners’ defensive coordinator then was Alex Grinch, who went with Lincoln Riley to USC after that season.

“Tough competitor. I think he has anticipation skills, in terms of throwing the football. Willing to stand in the pocket versus some pressure situations,” Grinch said of Pratt. “Nothing but impressed. That looked like probably a championship football team that maybe was on the brink. It’s easy to say now, connecting the dots that way. But certainly you saw evidence of that. And you got a quarterback, you got a shot. And they certainly have one.”

That was Spears’ first game back from an ACL injury that cut short his sophomore year. He had only six carries for 20 yards and caught three passes for six yards against the Sooners, but did go on to run for 863 yards that season.

After being limited last spring by a pulled hamstring, and still rusty early this season, Spears broke through to become the first non-quarterback named the AAC’s offensive player of the year. He has 1,064 yards rushing over the past seven games while averaging 7.8 yards per carry.

“I’m having more fun than I’ve had before,” Spears said.

“He’s an awesome dude,” Pratt said. “He comes to practice every single day going 110 percent. His attitude and effort every day, he’s super consistent. There’s never a day that he’s not the same guy.”