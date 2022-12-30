Tulane’s Pratt, Spears last game together in Cotton Bowl vs. USC

Associated PressDec 30, 2022, 4:25 PM EST
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

ARLINGTON, Texas – There was plenty of speculation about Michael Pratt‘s future and whether the Tulane quarterback who drew interest from Power Five schools ever really considered going into the transfer portal after the Green Wave landed a spot in the Cotton Bowl.

“When you have success, opportunities present themselves, but I wouldn’t say it was super tempting because this is my squad,” Pratt, the third-year starter, said without offering specifics. “These are my guys, and the coaches that recruited me into the culture and everything, coach (Willie) Fritz.”

Pratt has already said he is coming back for his senior season, and physical running back Tyjae Spears stayed for one last game before the NFL prospect heads to the Senior Bowl. The explosive runner said he never considered opting out Tulane’s most significant bowl game in decades.

“Man, it’s the opportunity of a lifetime,” Spears said of the bowl that comes a season after Tulane went 2-10.

“I think it goes to show the brotherhood we’ve built and family, and not wanting to walk out on each other,” said center Sincere Haynesworth, one of the team captains. “Just the biggest game Tulane has had in a long time, and it just goes to show what we’ve put behind us and how much we all care about this and how bad we want that.”

The American Athletic Conference champion Green Wave play Southern California on Monday in a matchup of 11-2 teams at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Their nine-win improvement has already matched an FBS record.

Tulane, which played in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day 1940, finished as this season’s highest-ranked Group of Five team (16th in the final College Football Playoff rankings). A 45-28 win over UCF in the AAC championship game avenged its only loss since September.

Pratt had 442 total yards and five touchdowns in the title game. Spears rushed for 199 yards with a 60-yard TD, which included a leap over a tripped-up teammate, while extending his FBS-best active to streak to seven 100-yard games in a row.

“We’re really fortunate on offense because our best players are our best leaders,” first-year Tulane offensive coordinator Jim Svoboda said. “Those are two of them.”

Pratt has thrown for 2,776 yards with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has had only two passes picked off over the past eight games.

The quarterback from Florida started Tulane’s final nine games in 2020, when he threw for 1,806 yards and his 20 TD passes were the most nationally by a true freshman. He has thrown a touchdown in all but one of his 33 career games, including the first 17.

In the Green Wave’s 2021 season opener against Oklahoma, which was moved to Norman from the Tulane campus because of Hurricane Ida, Pratt completed 27 of 44 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns. The Sooners’ defensive coordinator then was Alex Grinch, who went with Lincoln Riley to USC after that season.

“Tough competitor. I think he has anticipation skills, in terms of throwing the football. Willing to stand in the pocket versus some pressure situations,” Grinch said of Pratt. “Nothing but impressed. That looked like probably a championship football team that maybe was on the brink. It’s easy to say now, connecting the dots that way. But certainly you saw evidence of that. And you got a quarterback, you got a shot. And they certainly have one.”

That was Spears’ first game back from an ACL injury that cut short his sophomore year. He had only six carries for 20 yards and caught three passes for six yards against the Sooners, but did go on to run for 863 yards that season.

After being limited last spring by a pulled hamstring, and still rusty early this season, Spears broke through to become the first non-quarterback named the AAC’s offensive player of the year. He has 1,064 yards rushing over the past seven games while averaging 7.8 yards per carry.

“I’m having more fun than I’ve had before,” Spears said.

“He’s an awesome dude,” Pratt said. “He comes to practice every single day going 110 percent. His attitude and effort every day, he’s super consistent. There’s never a day that he’s not the same guy.”

Ohio beats Wyoming 30-27 in overtime at Arizona Bowl

Associated PressDec 30, 2022, 9:22 PM EST
arizona bowl
Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

TUCSON, Ariz. — CJ Harris hit Tyler Foster on a 10-yard touchdown pass in overtime, lifting Ohio to a 30-27 win over Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl on Friday.

The Cowboys (7-6) labored offensively after the teams combined for three touchdowns in the first quarter. Andrew Peasley sparked Wyoming’s offense, orchestrating a six-play, 75-yard drive capped by Jordan Vaughn’s 5-yard TD run with 2:08 left in regulation.

The Bobcats (10-4) had time to answer, and Nathanial Vakos kicked a tying 46-yard field goal with 4 seconds left.

Wyoming’s John Hoyland opened overtime with a 29-yard field goal, but Foster pulled down the winning catch over a defender in the back of the end zone.

Ohio had a hard time revving up its passing game against Wyoming’s defense, relying mostly on the ground instead.

Sieh Bangura ran for 138 yards and scored on a 3-yard run. Harris hit Jacoby Jones on a 34-yard score and finished with 184 yards on 20-of-33 passing in his third start since Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year Kurtis Rourke went down with a season-ending knee injury.

The Arizona Bowl has produced some strange games through the years, and the 2022 version appeared as if it was going to follow suit.

Wyoming, which averages 127 yards passing per game, threw the ball on six of its first nine plays in an opening drive capped by Jordan Vaughn’s 17-yard touchdown run up the middle.

Ohio answered by picking apart Wyoming’s stingy defense, setting up Harris’ TD pass to Jones, who battled Wyoming’s Deron Harrell near the goal line.

Bobcats returner Sam Wiglusz then muffed a punt and Peasley hit Treyton Welch on a 17-yard touchdown pass the next play.

The wild ride smoothed out by the second quarter.

Wyoming all but stopped passing, Ohio struggled to complete passes and the teams traded field goals. Wyoming led 17-11 at halftime.

Ohio got into a brief offensive rhythm in the third quarter, taking an 18-17 lead. Bangura scored on a 3-yard option right after breaking off a 40-yarder midway through the third.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ohio won most of its games this season with an offense that averaged nearly 32 points per game. The Bobcats relied on their defense most of the day before their offense found its form late.

Wyoming labored offensively through most of the second half before Vaughn’s late touchdown. The Cowboys left Ohio with too much time and the defense, the Cowboys’ strength all season, couldn’t come through.

UP NEXT

Wyoming: One of the nation’s youngest teams will have much more experience next season.

Ohio State: The Bobcats hope to have Rourke back and healthy, but may have to replace several defensive players.

SMU QB Tanner Mordecai says he’s transferring to Wisconsin

Associated PressDec 30, 2022, 9:16 PM EST
tanner mordecai transfer
Chris Jones/USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

MADISON, Wis. — Quarterback Tanner Mordecai announced on social media Friday that he is transferring from SMU to Wisconsin.

Mordecai tweeted the news two weeks after playing in SMU’s 24-23 New Mexico Bowl loss to BYU. Mordecai threw his school-record 72nd career touchdown pass for SMU in that game.

“I could not be more fired up to play at a school with rich history and a winning culture,” Mordecai said. “Let’s ride!”

Mordecai also thanked SMU’s faculty, staff and program. He said: “I have made relationships that I will cherish and carry for the rest of my life.”

After spending 2018-20 as a reserve quarterback for Oklahoma, Mordecai transferred to SMU and was the Mustangs’ starter the last two seasons.

He threw for 3,628 yards with a school-record 39 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2021. Mordecai followed that by passing for 3,524 yards with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He also had two touchdown runs each of the last two seasons.

New Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell is bringing in Phil Longo from North Carolina as offensive coordinator, though that hire hasn’t officially been announced. Longo helped former North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell and current Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye put up huge numbers the last few seasons.

Mordecai is the second quarterback to announce plans to transfer to Wisconsin since Fickell’s arrival. Former Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers tweeted two weeks ago that he had committed to Wisconsin.

Graham Mertz, Wisconsin’s starting quarterback the last three seasons, entered the transfer portal in early December and plans to play for Florida next season.