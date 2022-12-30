Tulane’s Pratt, Spears last game together in Cotton vs. USC

ARLINGTON, Texas – There was plenty of speculation about Michael Pratt‘s future and whether the Tulane quarterback who drew interest from Power Five schools ever really considered going into the transfer portal after the Green Wave landed a spot in the Cotton Bowl.

“When you have success, opportunities present themselves, but I wouldn’t say it was super tempting because this is my squad,” Pratt, the third-year starter, said without offering specifics. “These are my guys, and the coaches that recruited me into the culture and everything, coach (Willie) Fritz.”

Pratt has already said he is coming back for his senior season, and physical running back Tyjae Spears stayed for one last game before the NFL prospect heads to the Senior Bowl. The explosive runner said he never considered opting out Tulane’s most significant bowl game in decades.

“Man, it’s the opportunity of a lifetime,” Spears said of the bowl that comes a season after Tulane went 2-10.

“I think it goes to show the brotherhood we’ve built and family, and not wanting to walk out on each other,” said center Sincere Haynesworth, one of the team captains. “Just the biggest game Tulane has had in a long time, and it just goes to show what we’ve put behind us and how much we all care about this and how bad we want that.”

The American Athletic Conference champion Green Wave play Southern California on Monday in a matchup of 11-2 teams at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Their nine-win improvement has already matched an FBS record.

Tulane, which played in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day 1940, finished as this season’s highest-ranked Group of Five team (16th in the final College Football Playoff rankings). A 45-28 win over UCF in the AAC championship game avenged its only loss since September.

Pratt had 442 total yards and five touchdowns in the title game. Spears rushed for 199 yards with a 60-yard TD, which included a leap over a tripped-up teammate, while extending his FBS-best active to streak to seven 100-yard games in a row.

“We’re really fortunate on offense because our best players are our best leaders,” first-year Tulane offensive coordinator Jim Svoboda said. “Those are two of them.”

Pratt has thrown for 2,776 yards with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has had only two passes picked off over the past eight games.

The quarterback from Florida started Tulane’s final nine games in 2020, when he threw for 1,806 yards and his 20 TD passes were the most nationally by a true freshman. He has thrown a touchdown in all but one of his 33 career games, including the first 17.

In the Green Wave’s 2021 season opener against Oklahoma, which was moved to Norman from the Tulane campus because of Hurricane Ida, Pratt completed 27 of 44 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns. The Sooners’ defensive coordinator then was Alex Grinch, who went with Lincoln Riley to USC after that season.

“Tough competitor. I think he has anticipation skills, in terms of throwing the football. Willing to stand in the pocket versus some pressure situations,” Grinch said of Pratt. “Nothing but impressed. That looked like probably a championship football team that maybe was on the brink. It’s easy to say now, connecting the dots that way. But certainly you saw evidence of that. And you got a quarterback, you got a shot. And they certainly have one.”

That was Spears’ first game back from an ACL injury that cut short his sophomore year. He had only six carries for 20 yards and caught three passes for six yards against the Sooners, but did go on to run for 863 yards that season.

After being limited last spring by a pulled hamstring, and still rusty early this season, Spears broke through to become the first non-quarterback named the AAC’s offensive player of the year. He has 1,064 yards rushing over the past seven games while averaging 7.8 yards per carry.

“I’m having more fun than I’ve had before,” Spears said.

“He’s an awesome dude,” Pratt said. “He comes to practice every single day going 110 percent. His attitude and effort every day, he’s super consistent. There’s never a day that he’s not the same guy.”

Maryland holds off No. 25 NC State in Duke's Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taulia Tagovailoa threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Octavian Smith, Chad Ryland kicked three field goals and Maryland outlasted No. 25 North Carolina State 16-12 to win the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday.

Tagovailoa finished 19 of 37 for 221 yards with two interceptions. Roman Hemby ran for 65 yards rushing on 24 carries for Maryland (8-5), which won its second straight bowl game.

Jakorian Bennett, who helped seal the win with a late interception, was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. The Terrapins’ defense held N.C. State to 27 yards rushing on 18 carries and kept the Wolfpack out of the end zone.

Ben Finley, one of four different starting quarterbacks for North Carolina State this season, completed 22 of 48 passes for 269 yards with two interceptions and couldn’t find the end zone. All of N.C. State’s points came off the leg of All-American kicker Christopher Dunn, who converted field goals of 38, 19, 38 and 26 yards.

Redshirt freshman Billy Edwards Jr., who had only thrown 45 passes all season for Maryland, got the start at quarterback for Maryland over Tagovailoa. But he only lasted one series before giving way to the Terrapins’ regular-season starter.

Maryland took a 10-9 lead in the second quarter when Tagovailoa found Smith in the back left corner of the end zone for the game’s only touchdown.

North Carolina State (8-5) certainly had its chances, penetrating the Maryland 25-yard line four times, but was forced to settle for field goals each time.

The biggest opportunity to seize momentum came in the fourth quarter when Rakeim Ashford intercepted Tagovailoa at the N.C. State 35. But the Terrapins defense answered with a third-down stop and forced a field goal.

N.C. State had one last chance to win it when they got the ball back with 2:34 left in the game at their own 25, but Bennett’s leaping interception clinched the victory.

GETTING HIS KICKS

Dunn won the Lou Groza Award, which is given annually to the nation’s best kicker, and finished the season converting 28 of 29 field goal tries and all 30 extra-point attempts for the Wolfpack.

THE TAKEAWAY

Maryland: The Terrapins have a lot of players who opted out of the bowl game, including three wide receivers who declared for the NFL draft. They’ll need to replenish that position, although Smith looks like a keeper.

NC State: Quarterback is going to be an issue the Wolfpack will need to address this offseason. With Devin Leary transferring to Kentucky, there’s no solid answer. Finley struggled with his accuracy and leading the offense. It didn’t help that North Carolina State’s running game was nonexistent.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Host Towson on Sept. 2, 2023.

NC State: At Connecticut on Sept. 2, 2023.

Johnston's patience during TCU coaching change pays off big

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Quentin Johnston had options when picking his college destination, eventually deciding on TCU because of the two decades of coaching stability provided by Gary Patterson.

Whoops.

The good news is Johnston has learned that unforeseen hurdles aren’t always a bad thing. Patterson surprisingly left TCU late in the 2021 season after 21 years, paving the way for first-year coach Sonny Dykes, who has led the third-ranked Horned Frogs (12-1) to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

They’ll face No. 2 Michigan (13-0) on Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl.

“Obviously, it turned out pretty good,” Johnston said with a grin. “I can’t complain.”

Johnston leads the Horned Frogs with 903 yards receiving and five touchdowns despite a slow start and a midseason ankle injury that limited his production.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver is expected to be a coveted prize in the upcoming NFL draft. His combination of size, speed and strong hands has some evaluators saying he will be the first receiver drafted and a potential top 10 pick.

On Saturday, he will try to make life miserable for the Wolverines. He is more healthy than he has been for much of the season and he had four catches for 139 yards against Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 3.

One thing teammates love about him: Johnston is decidely low maintenence.

“The kid’s an extremely hard worker and a great person to be around,” quarterback and Heisman Trophy-runner-up Max Duggan said. “He wants to show up and grow to work. He wants to practice. He wants to do all the little stuff and the dirty stuff. He wants to lift weights.

“I think that’s what makes him such a good player. Obviously, we know what he is talent-wise, but the type of person he is makes him special.”

Johnston’s one of a core group of TCU players – including Duggan and cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson – who decided to stay with the Horned Frogs despite Patterson’s departure. It helped that Dykes had a good reputation around the program because he was an offensive analyst on the 2017 team, which finished with an 11-3 record.

“I was ready from Coach Dykes’ first meeting – sitting right up front,” Johnston said. “Embracing everything and listening to what he had to say. I just kept my mind on TCU football and not who is coaching TCU football.”

Hodges-Tomlinson – also a potential first-round NFL draft pick – said adapting and thriving during a coaching change has been useful and could help in the pros.

“At the end of the day, you have to handle what’s at hand, no matter what comes with it,” Hodges-Tomlinson said. “It happens like that in the NFL. You might get a new coach. You never know. New coordinator or something. So being able to handle change is the main goal.”

Johnston has had a couple mammoth games this season, including 14 receptions for 206 yards and a touchdown against Kansas. One week later, he had eight catches for 180 yards and a touchdown vs. Oklahoma State.

He also had a touchdown catch against Texas in a 17-10 win. Patterson – who is now an assistant coach at Texas – was on the opposing sideline. Johnston said it was strange, particularly when Patterson was doing the “Hook `em Horns” sign, but they’ve stayed in touch.

The receiver said Patterson and his wife texted him after his ankle injury earlier this season, wishing him well.

“It was hard to get mad,” Johnston said. “You can’t stay somewhere forever. Everybody’s time comes to an end, so I just tried to put that in perspective. I just gave him my best wishes and hoped the best for him moving forward.”

The successful transition to Dykes has made moving on much easier. The Horned Frogs were 11-11 during Johnston’s first two seasons under Patterson. Now they’re two wins away from being the national champions.

“To actually make it this far, it’s something that you can’t imagine,” Johnston said. “You can prepare for it, but once you’re here, it’s like, `I’m really here.’

“I worked my butt off for this, but still, you’ve got to sit back and say I’m really here.”