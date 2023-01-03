Alabama kicker Will Reichard changes mind, will return

Associated PressJan 3, 2023, 11:08 PM EST
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama kicker Will Reichard is sticking around after all.

Reichard announced Tuesday he will return for a fifth season after initially planning to enter the NFL draft and accepting an invite to the Senior Bowl.

“After much prayer and guidance, I realized that I wasn’t ready to step away from Alabama football and the college experience,” Reichard posted on Instagram. “I have decided to take advantage of my final year of eligibility and tee it up with my Crimson Tide teammates once more time in 2023.”

Reichard is Alabama’s career points leader. He has a fifth season of eligibility because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.

The Tide had already signed one of the nation’s top kicking prospects, Conor Talty, in December.

USC All-America DL Tuli Tuipulotu declares for NFL draft

Associated PressJan 4, 2023, 12:38 AM EST
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES – Southern California All-America defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu will enter the NFL draft.

Tuipulotu, who led the FBS with 13 1/2 sacks as a junior, announced his decision on social media Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4, 290 pound edge rusher had two tackles and one sack in the eighth-ranked Trojans’ 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Monday. He finished his college career with 21 sacks and 32 tackles for loss in 32 games.

The younger brother of USC and Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu, Tuli impressed as a freshman during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season by getting two sacks and 2 1/2 tackles for loss in six games.

His last season was his best, with Tuipulotu finishing second nationally in tackles for loss with 22. The defensive equivalent to Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams, Tuipulotu’s disruptive play helped a flawed defense lacking talent and depth – USC allowed 29.2 points per game and 6.5 yards per play – produce timely negative plays and takeaways.

Tuipulotu received the Morris Trophy as the best defensive lineman in the Pac-12, an award voted on by players. He was also a finalist for the Bednarik and Nagurski Awards presented to the top defender in college football and the Lombardi Award for the top offensive or defensive lineman.

Led by Williams and Tuipulotu, USC finished 11-3 and played in the Pac-12 title game and a New Year’s Six bowl in coach Lincoln Riley‘s first season. The Trojans were 4-8 in 2021 when Clay Helton was fired as coach after two games.

Report: Panthers owner talks to Jim Harbaugh about HC job

Associated PressJan 3, 2023, 5:46 PM EST
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has talked to University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh about the team’s head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person characterized the meeting as a conversation, not an interview. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not typically release details of its coaching search.

Charlotte Sports Live was first to report the conversation.

The Panthers’ head coaching search is expected to begin in earnest in the coming weeks.

Carolina (6-10) was eliminated from playoff contention following a 30-24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Steve Wilks has been serving as interim head coach after Matt Rhule was fired in the middle of his third season as head coach. The Panthers are 5-6 under Wilks.

Carolina is required to interview at least two minority candidates in person, and those can’t come until after the wild-card weekend if those coaches are employed by another NFL team.

Harbaugh has had success coaching at the NFL and college levels.

He coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014, winning two NFC West titles and reaching the NFC championship game three times in four seasons. He was 44-19-1 during that span and helped the 49ers get to Super Bowl 47, where they lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens.

He left the 49ers after going 8-8 in 2014 – the only season the 49ers didn’t make the postseason under his direction – to take the job at Michigan.

The 59-year-old Harbaugh has spent the past eight seasons coaching the Wolverines, compiling a 74-25 record. Michigan was 13-0 this season before getting upset this past weekend by TCU in the College Football Playoffs.

Harbaugh also spent four seasons as head coach of Stanford and three more at San Diego.

He was the AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2011 and AP College Coach of the Year in 2021.

He spent 15 seasons as an NFL quarterback, wrapping up his career with a short stint with the Panthers in 2001, although he didn’t play.

The Panthers, who have failed to reach the playoffs the past five seasons, wrap up the season at New Orleans.