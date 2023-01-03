Report: Panthers owner talks to Jim Harbaugh about HC job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has talked to University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh about the team’s head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person characterized the meeting as a conversation, not an interview. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not typically release details of its coaching search.

Charlotte Sports Live was first to report the conversation.

The Panthers’ head coaching search is expected to begin in earnest in the coming weeks.

Carolina (6-10) was eliminated from playoff contention following a 30-24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Steve Wilks has been serving as interim head coach after Matt Rhule was fired in the middle of his third season as head coach. The Panthers are 5-6 under Wilks.

Carolina is required to interview at least two minority candidates in person, and those can’t come until after the wild-card weekend if those coaches are employed by another NFL team.

Harbaugh has had success coaching at the NFL and college levels.

He coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014, winning two NFC West titles and reaching the NFC championship game three times in four seasons. He was 44-19-1 during that span and helped the 49ers get to Super Bowl 47, where they lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens.

He left the 49ers after going 8-8 in 2014 – the only season the 49ers didn’t make the postseason under his direction – to take the job at Michigan.

The 59-year-old Harbaugh has spent the past eight seasons coaching the Wolverines, compiling a 74-25 record. Michigan was 13-0 this season before getting upset this past weekend by TCU in the College Football Playoffs.

Harbaugh also spent four seasons as head coach of Stanford and three more at San Diego.

He was the AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2011 and AP College Coach of the Year in 2021.

He spent 15 seasons as an NFL quarterback, wrapping up his career with a short stint with the Panthers in 2001, although he didn’t play.

The Panthers, who have failed to reach the playoffs the past five seasons, wrap up the season at New Orleans.

Georgia's 2-TE set uncertain for national title game vs. TCU

ATLANTA — A big part of Georgia’s offense – big in every way – could be hampered in the national championship game against TCU.

Georgia’s two-tight end formation is uncertain due to an ankle injury suffered by Darnell Washington in the College Football Playoff semifinal win over Ohio State. That could mean changes for Stetson Bennett‘s passing game when the top-ranked Bulldogs try to win a second consecutive title in Inglewood, California, against the third-ranked Horned Frogs.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the 42-41 win over Ohio State he didn’t know if Washington’s injury was a high ankle sprain, which usually requires more recovery time.

Washington is “an unbelievable talent,” Bennett said. “But if he can’t go, then we’ll just have other people step up. That’s the way it works here. And it’s about the team. We want to have him. We’d love to have him. He’s one of the game-changers we have. But if we don’t then we still have to go win a football game.”

Smart offered no more details about Washington’s injury, saying only that he hoped to have all his injured players available against TCU, which beat Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal.

Two of Georgia’s four leaders in receiving yards are tight ends. Brock Bowers (6-4, 230 pounds) leads the team with 56 catches and won the John Mackey Award given to the nation’s top tight end. Bowers often is joined in two-tight end sets by Washington (6-7, 265) who excels as a powerful blocker and ranks fourth on the team with 426 receiving yards on 27 receptions.

“They like to use their tight ends the majority of the time,” TCU linebacker Dee Winters said. “And I think Bowers is a really good tight end that they’ll try to target against us.”

Freshman Oscar Delp likely would be next in line if Washington is limited or unable to play. It is not known if that would limit the Bulldogs’ two-tight end sets and cast a larger spotlight on wide receivers, where there is talent but no established standout.

Bennett threw to 10 different players as the offense piled up in the Peach Bowl and the leading receiver was running back Kenny McIntosh whose five catches included a 25-yard touchdown.

Speedy receiver Arian Smith caught a 76-yard touchdown and the 10-yard TD pass to Adonai Mitchell with 54 seconds remaining sealed the win. Smith and Mitchell played key roles after Ladd McConkey was slowed by a knee injury.

TCU coach Sonny Dykes said his Horned Frogs don’t have the luxury of focusing on only two or three receivers in Georgia’s diverse passing game.

“That’s the thing that’s unique about this team,” Dykes said. “Most of the time you play against a good team and there’s two or three guys you say, look, we’ve got to really take this guy away. But Georgia has just so many good players and guys that are really exceptional talents. You can’t go into a game and just say, OK … if we take this guy away then they’re going to have problems. That’s not the case with their offense.”

Smith proved his big-play potential with his three catches for 129 yards against Ohio State.

“His role has increased probably with every week this season,” Smart said. “It may not have always shown that way in the stat line or in the number of snaps played. … So he has grown and developed and gotten better and better and better. And he really just got more opportunity to do what he’s been doing.”

Dykes said Georgia has “a ton of playmakers.”

“They’re going to show you different looks,” Dykes said, adding Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken “does a nice job of staying ahead of people. As they adjust, he adjusts. And they do a really good job getting their best players the ball.”

Big-play Penn State roars past Utah 35-21 in Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. — KeAndre Lambert-Smith had the longest touchdown reception in Rose Bowl history on an 88-yard pass from Sean Clifford, freshman Nicholas Singleton broke a tiebreaking 87-yard touchdown run, and No. 9 Penn State rallied past No. 7 Utah 35-21 in the 109th edition of the Granddaddy of Them All.

Clifford passed for 279 yards and two touchdowns in an impressive farewell to Penn State, and Singleton rushed for 120 yards and two more scores on a rainy day filled with spectacular big plays by the Nittany Lions (11-2).

Utah couldn’t rally with quarterback Cameron Rising sidelined by a second-half injury, and coach James Franklin’s exuberant group comfortably won the Rose Bowl for the second time in school history and the first since Jan. 2, 1995.

Singleton got the Nittany Lions rolling in a well-played game when he broke through Utah’s defensive front and outran the secondary for his second touchdown early in the third quarter. The 87-yard romp was the third-longest TD run in Rose Bowl history and the second-longest in Penn State’s bowl history.

Shortly after rain began to fall on the Rose Bowl Game for the first time since 1997, Lambert-Smith got open deep and eluded Utah’s defensive backs on the first snap of the fourth quarter for the longest pass completion in Penn State’s bowl history. Clifford’s pass also broke the Rose Bowl record of 76 yards by Michigan’s Rick Leach to Curt Stephenson in 1978 against Washington.

Freshman Kaytron Allen added a 1-yard TD run with 10:36 to play, and Penn State’s defense got stops on the Utes’ first six drives of the second half.

The victory was a fitting finale for Clifford, the sixth-year senior who finally added a memorable bowl performance to his slew of Penn State career passing records in his 51st game. Clifford also became the winningest quarterback in school history with his 32nd victory, passing Trace McSorley.

Franklin called a timeout with 2:30 left to allow a hero’s farewell for Clifford, who waved at the standing ovation from Penn State’s white-clad fans while his teammates applauded.

“I’m just so thankful for this place,” Clifford said. “I can’t put it into words. It’s so amazing. I just love Penn State so much.”

Rising passed for 95 yards before apparently injuring his left knee in the third quarter, forcing the Utah quarterback out of his second straight Rose Bowl early due to injury. Bryson Barnes replaced Rising for the second straight year, but the two-time Pac-12 champion Utes (10-4) couldn’t rally behind their backup.

Ja'Quinden Jackson rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown for Utah. Thomas Yassmin caught an early TD pass from Rising, but Utah was shut out for 32 straight minutes before Jaylen Dixon‘s TD catch with 25 seconds to play.

Rising, one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in Utah history, got hurt while being tackled after scrambling for a first down near midfield, eventually trudging to the locker room and returning later in street clothes. The Ventura County native also got hurt on a sack in the fourth quarter of last year’s 48-45 Rose Bowl loss to Ohio State.

Barnes threw his first collegiate passes against the Buckeyes after Rising’s injury and led an improbable tying touchdown drive before Ohio State won it at the gun. Barnes couldn’t recapture that magic in his second Rose Bowl relief role, going 10 of 19 for 112 yards with an interception.

The unusually gloomy afternoon in Arroyo Seco marked the end of an era for the sport’s oldest active bowl: It was the final edition of the Rose Bowl guaranteed to feature its traditional matchup between Pac-12 and Big Ten teams.

The game will be a College Football Playoff semifinal next year, and the subsequent playoff expansion means the Rose Bowl won’t usually control which teams make the trip.

In contrast to several wild Rose Bowls in recent years, including the Utes’ 93-point epic with Ohio State a year ago, both teams traded touchdowns early in drives with several old-school aspects with deliberate use of the run game and solid defense. Singleton even scored the game’s first touchdown on a run out of a T formation.

Yassmin scored Utah’s first TD while filling in for tight end Dalton Kincaid, the Utes’ leading receiver. Kincaid sat out to preserve his health along with Utah’s leading rusher, Tavion Thomas, and first-team All-American cornerback Clark Phillips III.

Penn State answered with Clifford’s 10-yard TD pass to Mitchell Tinsley, but Utah evened it less than two minutes later on a 19-yard TD run by Jackson, making it 14-14 at halftime.

Singleton then made his 87-yard sprint early in the third quarter, surpassing 1,000 yards in his impressive freshman season along the way. Only Saquon Barkley‘s 92-yard run in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl was longer in the Nittany Lions’ lengthy bowl history.

RARE RAINFALL

The game began under cloudy skies after a week of uncharacteristically gray skies in Los Angeles, and in the third quarter, rain landed on the Rose Bowl Game for only the third time since 1955. The visiting fans from two hardy cities showed little concern about Southern California’s version of bad weather.

UP NEXT

Penn State: Hosts West Virginia on Sept. 2.

Utah: Begins its quest for a third straight Pac-12 title by hosting Florida on Sept. 2.