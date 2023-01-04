‘Extra juice’: Title-seeking TCU used to underdog label

FORT WORTH, Texas — Big right guard Wes Harris and his TCU teammates are hearing again just how big and physical their next opponent is and how much of an underdog they are against Georgia in the national championship game.

They heard a lot of the same things going into their College Football Playoff semifinal against Big Ten champion Michigan, which is sitting at home while the Horned Frogs (13-1) get ready to play the defending national champions Monday night.

“It just kind of lights a fire underneath you,” Harris said. “Definitely gave us a little bit of extra juice. We were tired of hearing about it … and were able to make a statement to show we were a physical football team, too.”

Immediately after their 51-45 win in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve, first-year Frogs coach Sonny Dykes he felt they were the definitely the most physical team on the field. TCU had four sacks and outrushed Michigan 263 yards to 186, even after the Wolverines had a 54-yard run on the game’s very first snap.

“We knew we were a physical team, and we got to show that during the game, and we’ve got to keep the same mindset,” said defensive end Dylan Horton, who had all four of those sacks.

The Horned Frogs are listed as 13 1/2-point underdogs against Georgia (14-0) in the championship game in California, according to Fanduel Sportsbook. They were 7 1/2-point underdogs against Michigan.

Linebacker Dee Winters said the predictions were simply fuel for the team.

“Obviously being the underdog is something we’re not unfamiliar with,” added standout receiver Quentin Johnston. “So going to try to just keep moving like we did the rest of the season. And keep our heads to the ground and keep playing football.”

TCU’s only loss this season was in overtime to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game after Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan led them to 11 points in the final 7 1/2 minutes of regulation to tie the game. The Frogs won five games in the regular season by coming from behind after halftime, including double-digit deficits in back-to-back games against Top 25 teams in October.

“The interesting thing was we felt like we’ve been a physical team all year. And I think those inside the football program certainly recognize that,” Dykes said. “We felt like our success in the second half was because of that physical play, that mentality that we carried, really, all season. As the game went along, we felt like our guys got stronger and got more physical. And that’s been, you know, pretty consistent really throughout the year.”

Dykes sees a lot of similarities in Georgia and Michigan, though he believes the Bulldogs are more athletic, including their “typical SEC defensive ends” that are physical with great speed and skills.

“That’s kind of the whole team,” Dykes said. “It’s just a very athletic football team, what you would expect from a defending national championship team and a team that’s been No. 1 for most of the year.”

Duggan said the Horned Frogs took about 24 hours to enjoy the victory over Michigan, but turned their attention to Georgia after returning Sunday to campus.

They know everyone is now wondering if they can be more physical than Georgia, and repeat what they did against then-undefeated Michigan.

“I don’t see why not, man. I mean, shoot, it’s a one game tournament,” Harris said. “Everybody’s got both feet and 10 toes down, and we’re excited to go out there and just have another opportunity to play another game. This one just happens to be for a national championship.”

Miami unveils plan for $100M football operations center

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami unveiled its plan to build a $100 million football operations center, plus a bridge that will connect the new building to its current practice facility.

The Hurricanes did not release a budget, but the $100 million figure was what the university listed in planning documents filed with the city of Coral Gables late last year. Construction is expected to begin later this year, with a completion target date of mid-2025.

Plans include “dedicated spaces for training, recovery, nutrition and relaxation as well as support spaces for academic services, recruiting and professional development,” the university said. The project also includes a six-story garage, with a 350-seat dining facility for Hurricanes athletes on the first floor.

“The University of Miami wants to enroll the very best students in all walks of life and investing in facilities is critical to recruit and retain the very best,” athletic director Dan Radakovich said. “Facilities serve as a tangible, transformative representation of our overall investment and commitment to success, and this new football operations center speaks to the promise of Miami building championship programs.”

Radakovich oversaw the upgrade of several athletic facilities during his time at Clemson, including a new football complex that has helped the Tigers become one of the nation’s perennial powerhouses. A similar move has been his top priority since taking over at Miami in December 2021.

“The Football Operations Center is a state-of-the-art facility that Will House both the administrative and player development functions of the UM Football team,” university vice president Jessica Brumley wrote in the application packet sent to the city of Coral Gables. “The building will support student athletes and the University’s goal of recruiting the best talent in the nation.”

Wisconsin announces Longo, Tressel have joined Fickell's staff

MADISON, Wis. — After spending the last two seasons as defensive coordinator on Luke Fickell‘s Cincinnati staff, Mike Tressel is following him to Wisconsin.

Wisconsin announced the hiring of Tressel as defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach and Phil Longo as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Longo, who had been North Carolina’s offensive coordinator the last four seasons, had said last month he was joining Wisconsin’s staff in the same role.

“I’m extremely excited for our players and our program to add Phil and Mike,” Fickell said in a statement released by the university. “I’ve built a relationship with Phil over the past six years and am happy to finally be able to work side-by-side with him. He’s a very innovative and well-rounded football coach. He’s a tremendous person and family man and truly cares about his players.

“I’ve known Mike for 20 years and he is a great coach and person. He has incredible experience, including a terrific background in the Big Ten. Over the last two years coaching together I was impressed with his ability to adapt both as a coach on the field and to the culture of a program. We are very fortunate to have both Phil and Mike on staff.”

In Tressel’s first year as Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator, the Bearcats reached the College Football Playoff and ranked fifth nationally in scoring defense. Cincinnati allowed 4.5 yards per play, the fourth-lowest average of any Football Bowl Subdivision team.

This season, Cincinnati ranks 20th in scoring defense. The Bearcats gave up 4.61 yards per play, the sixth-lowest average of any FBS team.

Tressel worked on Michigan State’s staff from 2007-20 and was defensive coordinator 2018 and 2019.

“I’m beyond excited to join the Wisconsin football family and look forward to carrying on the tradition of elite defenses here in Madison,” Tressel said in a statement. “This is a program I’ve always admired and it’s great to be back in the Big Ten. I’m most excited to be able to work with the tremendous young men here. They have already demonstrated to me great work ethic, intelligence and ability.”

Wisconsin named Fickell coach on Nov. 27, the day after the Badgers closed a 6-6 regular season with a 23-16 loss to Minnesota. Fickell was on the Wisconsin sideline with interim head coach Jim Leonhard, who won’t be part of the Badgers’ 2023 staff, for a 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory over Oklahoma State on Dec. 27.