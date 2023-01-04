Mississippi State’s Arnett promotes Brock to DC, hires 2 others

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett has promoted Matt Brock to Bulldogs defensive coordinator and hired Chad Bumphis and Brad Peterson to his staff.
Brock called defensive plays in No. 24 MSU’s 19-10 ReliaQuest Bowl victory over Illinois after serving this season as linebackers coach. The Bulldogs held the Illini to 22 yards rushing and recorded 10 tackles for loss with a season-high seven sacks that set a school bowl record. He arrived at MSU in 2020 as special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach.
Bumphis returns to his alma mater as wide receivers coach after two seasons at Utah, where he helped the Utes earn their second consecutive Pac-12 Conference championship and Rose Bowl berth and rank in top-five in the league in scoring (38.6 points per game) and total offense (466.9 yards). The Tupelo, Mississippi, native is MSU’s career leader with 24 touchdowns receiving and ranks second with 2,270 yards and 159 receptions. Bumphis also coached at Austin Peay, Buffalo and Iowa Wesleyan.
Peterson returns to MSU as associate athletic director for football administration. He previously was the Bulldogs’ director of high school relations from 2016-20 after going 148-70-1 over 17 years as a high school coach in the state. Peterson was named coach of the year three times in two divisions by the Mississippi Association of Coaches.
Arnett became MSU’s head coach on Dec. 15 following the death of Mike Leach days earlier from a heart condition. He had been Leach’s defensive coordinator for three seasons.
ATLANTA — Georgia Tech coach Brent Key is making a couple of more changes to his staff, announcing that a pair of defensive assistants are leaving the program.
David Turner, an assistant head coach and defensive run game coordinator, and defensive line coach Larry Knight will not be retained, Key said in a brief statement.
Turner is a 36-year coaching veteran of numerous Power Five schools who was added to the Georgia Tech staff by former coach Geoff Collins before the 2022 season.
Knight previously coached under Collins at Temple and followed him to Atlanta after he was hired as the Yellow Jackets coach ahead of the 2019 season.
Collins was fired after a 1-3 start to his fourth season, with Key taking over as the interim head coach. After the Yellow Jackets went 4-4 the rest of the way, Key got the full-time job.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami unveiled its plan to build a $100 million football operations center, plus a bridge that will connect the new building to its current practice facility.
The Hurricanes did not release a budget, but the $100 million figure was what the university listed in planning documents filed with the city of Coral Gables late last year. Construction is expected to begin later this year, with a completion target date of mid-2025.
Plans include “dedicated spaces for training, recovery, nutrition and relaxation as well as support spaces for academic services, recruiting and professional development,” the university said. The project also includes a six-story garage, with a 350-seat dining facility for Hurricanes athletes on the first floor.
“The University of Miami wants to enroll the very best students in all walks of life and investing in facilities is critical to recruit and retain the very best,” athletic director Dan Radakovich said. “Facilities serve as a tangible, transformative representation of our overall investment and commitment to success, and this new football operations center speaks to the promise of Miami building championship programs.”
Radakovich oversaw the upgrade of several athletic facilities during his time at Clemson, including a new football complex that has helped the Tigers become one of the nation’s perennial powerhouses. A similar move has been his top priority since taking over at Miami in December 2021.
“The Football Operations Center is a state-of-the-art facility that Will House both the administrative and player development functions of the UM Football team,” university vice president Jessica Brumley wrote in the application packet sent to the city of Coral Gables. “The building will support student athletes and the University’s goal of recruiting the best talent in the nation.”