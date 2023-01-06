3-3-5: Atypical defense takes TCU to national title game

Jan 6, 2023
FORT WORTH, Texas — Sonny Dykes needed only about five minutes with Joe Gillespie to know that he wanted the defensive coordinator who wields an atypical 3-3-5 base scheme on his staff at TCU.

While utilizing the unorthodox lineup with three linemen, three linebackers and five defensive backs, the Horned Frogs have played fast and free all the way to the national championship game in Dykes’ first season as their head coach.

“There’s still six people in the box,” said linebacker Johnny Hodges, who leads TCU with 81 tackles even after missing a game. “I guess it’s a little different. … From the outside eye, it might seem a little tough and hard to understand, but as a player it’s pretty easy to kind of gel into get and get used it.”

Fellow linebacker Dee Winters, a former high school receiver, had three tackles for loss and one of the Horned Frogs’ two interception returns for touchdowns in the College Football Playoff semifinal win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. Dylan Horton, the 275-pound tackle who is the team’s sacks leader with 10 1/2 after four against the Wolverines, was a safety in high school when he was about 70 pounds lighter.

TCU (13-1) gets a chance Monday night to win its first national championship since its 1938 team run by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Davey O’Brien. The Frogs take on defending champ Georgia (14-0) at SoFi Stadium in suburban Los Angeles.

Was it Gillespie’s scheme or the coach himself that impressed the offensive-minded Dykes? Actually, it was a little of both after his SMU teams struggled the past three years against Tulsa, which had Gillespie as its defensive coordinator and didn’t run the more typical 4-3-4 scheme.

“Scheme catches your eye,” Dykes said. “When you’re in this business, you see a lot of film and you watch teams and you go, boy, that team looks really well-coached. … It was a difficult scheme to score points against, move the ball against consistently.”

Dykes and the Mustangs were 1-2 against Gillespie, held below their impressive season averages for total offense each time and reaching their season scoring average only once.

Iowa State is the only other team with a similar defensive scheme in the Big 12, a league filled with high-powered offenses. The Cyclones were easily the conference’s best defense, allowing 286 yards and 20 points a game this season.

The Frogs have long utilized five defensive backs with success in a 4-2-5 system with Gary Patterson, the former DC who won a school-record 181 games in 21 seasons as head coach. His departure from the school with four games left in the 2021 season came amid struggles on defense.

TCU has allowed 395 total yards and 26.4 points per game this season, significant improvements after giving up nearly 462 yards and 35 points a game while going 5-7 in 2021.

“It’s been quite the journey, from the time that we got here and the installation of the new defense,” Gillespie said. “You knew you had some good football players … I think the biggest deal at this point is that they’ve just done a tremendous job of really locking in and embracing the newness of everything.”

Horton said defensive linemen have different responsibilities in this scheme with only three of them in the game.

“We kind of have to hold gaps a little longer and double teams a little bit longer,” he said.

That allows the linebackers to run free a bit more; in the Fiesta Bowl, Winters had seven solo tackles and the pick-6.

“I think it’s just simplifying the defense, allowing us to play fast, just flying around,” Winters said. “Coach Gillespie preaches that we’re going to make mistakes, it’s inevitable. But he wants us to go out there and have fun. And he constantly reminds us at the end of the day it’s football and just play fast.”

The 51-year-old Gillespie spent the past seven seasons at Tulsa, the first four as linebackers coach before becoming defensive coordinator. That was his first college job, after 20 seasons at Stephenville High School in his Texas hometown, where he was an assistant for 13 years before becoming the head coach.

Dykes describes him as a great communicator with no ego and a coach with a bright future.

“He’s like a father figure. You just hope you can get coached by someone like him,” said Hodges, a junior transfer from Navy. “What you see on the field is how he acts, he always tries to stay calm and collected.”

Even with players flying to the ball from all over the field.

Jan 6, 2023
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan announced Friday that it has received notice from the NCAA that it is looking into potential rules infractions in the Wolverines football program.

Athletic director Warde Manuel said the “draft allegations” were received Thursday.

“We have cooperated and will continue to cooperate with this investigation,” Manuel said. “Out of respect to the NCAA’s enforcement process, we will not offer further comments.”

The investigation is believed to involve impermissible texts and calls – including some by coach Jim Harbaugh – to high school prospects during part of a pandemic-related dead period for contact with potential recruits, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The NCAA was also looking at whether a member of Michigan’s off-field football staff violated rules by doing on-the-field coaching during practice, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because Michigan officials were not making details of the investigation public.

The announcement came a day after Harbaugh said he expects to coach at Michigan next season, posting a statement on the team’s social media accounts following reports of his interest in returning to the NFL.

“I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the past few days,” Harbaugh said. “College and NFL teams have great interest in all our personnel, from players to coaches to staff, and I truly believe that is a testament to the strength of our University of Michigan football program.”

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper had a conversation with Harbaugh about the team’s head coaching position, according to a second person familiar with the situation who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Panthers do not typically release details of their coaching search.

Harbaugh also has been mentioned as a possible candidate to coach in Denver and Indianapolis, one of four teams he played quarterback for in the league from 1987 to 2000.

“As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023,” Harbaugh said. “I have spoken with president Santa Ono and athletic director Warde Manuel and appreciate their support of me and our program.”

Harbaugh coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014, winning two NFC West titles and reaching the NFC championship game three times in four seasons. He was 44-19-1 during that span and helped the 49ers get to the Super Bowl a decade ago, where they lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens, led by his brother, John.

Jim Harbaugh left the 49ers after going 8-8 in 2014 – the only season the 49ers didn’t make the postseason under his direction – to take the job at Michigan.

The 59-year-old Harbaugh has a 74-25 record in eight seasons with the Wolverines, who were 13-0 this season before getting beat by TCU in a College Football Playoffs semifinal. Harbaugh also spent four seasons as head coach of Stanford and three more at San Diego.

Harbaugh was the AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2011 and AP College Coach of the Year in 2021.

Jan 6, 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has more than doubled his salary for next season with a new five-year contract worth more than $33 million.

The school’s board of trustees approved the agreement Friday. It boosts Beamer’s salary next season to $6.125 million, up from the $2.75 million he was set to make under the deal he signed two seasons ago.

Beamer, 45, took over a two-win team from 2020 and had consecutive winning season, finishing his debut year in 2021 with the program’s first bowl victory in four years before going 8-5 this past season – and closing the regular season with unlikely victories over a pair of top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson.

Beamer received a two-year extension that carries him through 2027. He’ll get a raise of $250,000 each year of the agreement.

Beamer’s buyout remained unchanged from the original agreement, owing South Carolina $5 million if he were to leave in the next year. The deal reduces that amount by $1 million each subsequent year he remains coach.

Beamer can earn bonuses of up to $150,000 for non-College Football Playoff bowl games and can receive $1.25 million for winning the national title.

Beamer thanked university administrators for their belief in his leadership.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve done the last two seasons, but it’s just the beginning,” Beamer said in a statement. “The best days of Gamecock football are about to happen.”