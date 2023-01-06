QB Sam Hartman announces transfer to Notre Dame

Associated PressJan 6, 2023, 12:31 AM EST
sam hartman
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
0 Comments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Sam Hartman is transferring to Notre Dame, giving the Fighting Irish a dynamic quarterback for coach Marcus Freeman‘s second season.

Hartman, a three-year starter at Wake Forest, was widely regarded as the top quarterback in the transfer portal. He announced his decision Thursday by tweeting pictures of himself in a Notre Dame uniform.

The 23-year-old Hartman holds the Atlantic Coast Conference record for passing touchdowns with 110. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

He completed a career-best 63.1% of his passes this past season for 3,701 yards with 38 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, leading the Demon Deacons to an 8-5 record and a victory in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23.

In 2021, Hartman threw for 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns as Wake Forest went 11-3, finished 15th in the final AP poll and lost the ACC title game to Pitt.

Hartman threw 16 TD passes for the Demon Deacons as a freshman in 2018, but was relegated to a backup role the following year, playing in four games and preserving a year of eligibility. He then got an extra year because of the pandemic.

Notre Dame went 9-4 under Freeman, who took over as coach after Brian Kelly departed for LSU. The Fighting Irish began the season ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25 but lost their first two games. They moved back into the rankings with a late five-game winning streak and are currently 19th. Notre Dame concluded its season with a 45-38 victory over No. 20 South Carolina in the Gator Bowl.

Get Smart: Kirby’s carves his own path to dynasty at Georgia

Associated PressJan 5, 2023, 6:22 PM EST
Joshua L. Jones/USA TODAY NETWORK
0 Comments

ATLANTA — Kirby Smart landed his first coaching job because the price was right.

Simple as that.

“We had only $8,000 to pay a guy,” remembered Chris Hatcher, the coach who gave Smart his break at Division II Valdosta State more than two decades ago. “We were the perfect match for a guy that had no coaching experience.”

From those humble beginnings – overseeing the defensive backs at a small school near the Georgia-Florida line on a poverty-level salary – Smart has evolved into one of college football’s most dominant forces, the $10 million-a-year architect of a budding dynasty.

Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs will try to become the first team in a decade to win back-to-back national titles when they take on upstart TCU in the championship game in suburban Los Angeles.

That the Bulldogs, with a 14-0 record and the Southeastern Conference crown, now have a shot at joining an elite group of repeat champions is really not at all that surprising in the current context of the program.

But when you consider what Smart has done since taking over at his alma mater from Mark Richt in 2016, the journey takes on a far more impressive luster.

The Bulldogs were a very good program under Richt.

Smart made them great.

That’s just what former athletic director Greg McGarity had in mind when he hired the guy who was Nick Saban‘s defensive coordinator at Alabama but had never been a head coach.

During the interview process, Smart’s vision of where he wanted to take Georgia was extremely specific, from the staff he wanted to hire to a detailed accounting of the financial commitment needed to take Georgia to the next level.

Still, there were many who questioned if the Bulldogs were making the right move. For every Kirby Smart, there are a dozen Scott Frosts – those seemingly perfect coaching hires that don’t work out.

“Look, every hire is a gamble,” McGarity, who retired from Georgia in 2020 and now runs the Gator Bowl, said in a phone interview. “I don’t think there’s ever been any AD or president who doesn’t think their hire is gonna be successful … but we all know it doesn’t always work out that way.”

Smart, of course, worked out just fine. Since struggling a bit in his first season, Georgia has posted a record of 72-10, lost only five regular-season SEC games, and – most impressively – supplanted Alabama as the nation’s most dominant program.

Smart was a hard-nosed safety at Georgia in the late 1990s, and his immediate dream was to play in the NFL. But, after failing to hear his name called in the NFL draft and getting cut by the Indianapolis Colts, it was only natural that coaching would be his next step.

His father was a high school coach, and young Kirby had been paying close attention all along the way.

After getting his man for $8,000 – and, really, there was no one else willing to take the job – Hatcher quickly recognized what a bargain it was.

“Once I got to know him and watch him him coach, I realized that – first of all, he’s extremely smart and he’s a tremendous worker,” said Hatcher, now the coach at Alabama’s Samford University. “And he brought to the team — what’s the right word for it? – yeah, he’s a very intense guy, but it was more of a competitive spirit that he had about him.”

Smart moved on after two highly successful seasons at Valdosta State, got his graduate degree from Florida State and then began the most significant working relationship of his career.

Saban, who was then the head coach at LSU, hired Smart as his defensive backs coach in 2004. He would be Smart’s boss and mentor for 10 of the next 11 seasons, the only interruption being a single season as Richt’s running backs coach.

In 2008, after an ill-fated stint in the NFL and a rebuilding year at Alabama, Saban was ready to unleash perhaps the greatest dynasty in the history of college football. Smart was his defensive coordinator and right-hand man as the Crimson Tide ripped off four national titles in an eight-year span, gleaning many of the lessons that would serve him so well running his own program.

“He learned from probably the greatest of all time,” Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “He learned and he took notes … and then he made it his.”

Bennett has been along for most of the ride. He arrived at Georgia as a walk-in 2017, which was Smart’s breakout year after going a middling 8-5 in his debut season. The Bulldogs won their first SEC title in a dozen years and reached the College Football Playoff title game, where they lost to Saban and the Tide in an overtime thriller.

Even in defeat, it was already clear that Smart was far more than just Saban Lite.

“He is a big believer in discipline and schedule and all that stuff. And that’s good and fine, but he’s also brilliant. He learns,” Bennett said. “And everything at the end of the day is about the University of Georgia winning. That goes from our facilities, goes to recruiting, raising money, practice, recovery, nutrition, mental health, everything.”

Smart preaches many of the same fundamentals that define Saban’s coaching philosophy – organization, attention to detail, everyone pulling in the same direction – but the willingness to try new things, such as having his players do yoga at end of practice every, is also at the core of his success.

After losing a record 15 players to the NFL draft, including five first-rounders off a fearsome defense, Smart was eager to learn the keys to sustaining success. He didn’t turn to those you might think, instead focusing on those who had failed in the business world, such as former video game giant Blockbuster.

“We have a couple in-house sports psychologists that we talked about how the mighty fall and some business structures, the Blockbuster model, and some different models where ego got the best of organizations in the business world,” Smart said.

While it’s essential to evolve, Smart doesn’t’ back away from his convictions, either.

Let’s not forget that plenty of skeptics were calling for Bennett to be replaced by former starting quarterback JT Daniels after the Bulldogs lost the 2021 SEC championship game to Alabama.

Smart wasn’t swayed. He knew there was something special about this former walk-on that no one else could see.

The Bulldogs haven’t lost since. Bennett was a Heisman Trophy finalist this season and has been the offensive MVP in Georgia’s last four postseason games.

In the CFP semifinal against Ohio State, Smart might have saved the season when he noticed a strange formation and called a timeout a split-second before the Buckeyes tried a fake punt in the fourth quarter.

If the fake has been successful, Ohio State probably wins the game. Instead, the Bulldogs rallied for a 42-41 victory and a chance at history.

“These teams always say, `We want Bama! We want Bama!’ They’re gonna have to update that to, `We want Georgia!”‘ said Kirk Herbstreit, who will be in the booth for the national title game. “Kirby is going an amazing job. They are the equal to Bama. And if they win, he’s the new standard in the sport.”

Yep, Smart had a vision for this program.

Now, everyone can see it.

Phil Longo says running will remain priority in Wisconsin’s Air Raid

Associated PressJan 5, 2023, 5:51 PM EST
Mark Stewart/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK
0 Comments

MADISON, Wis. — New Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo wants to put one idea to rest.

Just because Longo has a reputation as a quarterback-friendly coordinator because he used some form of the Air Raid offense at North Carolina and other stops doesn’t mean Wisconsin is going to stop running the football.

“I’d be an idiot not to run the football here with the backfield that we have and the offensive line that we have,” Longo said, two days after Wisconsin officially announced he joined new Badgers coach Luke Fickell‘s staff.

But Longo does acknowledge that Wisconsin’s offense will have a new identity.

“We’re going to be more diverse maybe than we’ve been here,” Longo said. “We want to throw the ball probably more effectively, maybe even more rep-wise than we’ve done. But you really want to be effective in both.”

That’s pretty much what he accomplished at North Carolina, which had the most rushing yards per game and total yards passing of any Atlantic Coast Conference team during Longo’s four seasons as offensive coordinator.

Wisconsin made itself a Big Ten contender because of its penchant for producing star running backs like Jonathan Taylor, Ron Dayne, Montee Ball, Melvin Gordon and James White. Longo’s plan, he said, is to make sure the offense’s top playmakers get the ball in space as much as possible, whether they be running backs or receivers.

“We really want to line up sideline to sideline and then we want to stretch and threaten a defense vertically, because in a perfect world you’d like to get all 11 defenders spread out throughout the field as far away from each other as possible,” he said.

North Carolina threw the ball a little more than half of the time this season, but the Tar Heels ran on at least 55% of their snaps each of Longo’s three previous seasons as coordinator. Wisconsin ran the ball at least 59.2% each of the last four seasons, including a high of 65.4% in 2021.

Wisconsin figures to return two quality experienced running backs in Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi. Allen has rushed for over 1,200 yards each of the last two seasons.

“We emphasized here in the past building it big up front, running it downhill, having a big backfield, being physical,” Longo said. “Those are things I think you need to win a championship, no matter what offense you’re in. That part of it isn’t going to change. We’re just going to do it a little different.”

North Carolina ranked in the top 25 in passing yards per game three of Longo’s four seasons as offensive coordinator and was ranked 11th this year. Compare that to Wisconsin, which was 92nd or lower in that category seven straight seasons and was outside of the top 103 in five of those years.

“What we want to do is increase how effective we can be in the passing game so that defenses have to defend the full field and all five skill players,” Longo said. “That’s really the goal of the Air Raid here at Wisconsin.”

Longo’s arrival already is making an impact, too, helping Wisconsin attract the caliber of quarterbacks the Badgers have rarely landed in the past.

Tanner Mordecai, SMU’s career leader in touchdown passes, announced on social media that he’s transferring to Wisconsin. Nick Evers, a former Oklahoma reserve and four-star recruit, also indicated he’s joining the Badgers. (Former starting QB Graham Mertz entered the transfer portal after Fickell was hired and will play at Florida next season.)

Longo said he looks forward to working with Fickell, after they nearly joined forces several years ago at Cincinnati. Longo turned down the opportunity to become Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator, instead taking the position on Hugh Freeze‘s Mississippi staff – but Longo and Fickell continued to talk regularly.

“I felt like it was a mistake not working with him,” Longo said. “So when I got the opportunity to come and work with him this time, I wasn’t going to pass it up. And then on top of it, it’s at Wisconsin of all places. It’s a double positive for me.”