Stars matter? Georgia, TCU both excel in player development

Associated PressJan 8, 2023, 12:18 AM EST
LOS ANGELES — Based solely on the recruiting rankings, this national championship game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU is the most lopsided in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff.

The Bulldogs are a recruiting juggernaut, brimming with four- and five-star high school players.

The Horned Frogs have some blue-chippers, but they’re more likely to rely on players who outperform their prospect pedigree.

“Yo, man, in football stars don’t matter at all,” TCU star cornerback Tre Hodges-Tomlinson said Saturday during media day for the CFP title game. “It’s all about development once you get to college.”

The defending national champion Bulldogs (14-0) face the upstart Horned Frogs (13-1) on Monday night at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The rosters are built differently in recruiting, but both teams pride themselves in player development.

According the 247 Sports’ talent composite, which uses recruiting ratings to rank college football rosters, Georgia had the second-most talented roster in the country behind Alabama in 2022.

No surprise there. Kirby Smart‘s team has been pulling in top-five ranked recruiting classes since he returned to his alma mater as head coach in 2016. Georgia has 15 players who were five-star recruits, including All-America defensive tackle Jalen Carter, and 53 four-stars.

TCU’s roster is the 32nd most-talented in the country, according to the composite, right behind Georgia Tech and Missouri and just ahead of Utah and Michigan State. The Horned Frogs’ one player who was a five-star recruit is reserve linebacker Marcel Brooks, a transfer from LSU.

The difference in recruited talent between Georgia and TCU is the widest for any CFP title game matchup since 247 started its talent composite in 2015 – and it’s not even close.

The previous biggest disparity was in 2015, when Alabama was No. 1 and Clemson was No. 13.

So Georgia is an elite recruiting program and TCU is a developmental program, right?

“I think the truth lies somewhere in the middle,” Smart said. “It’s a narrative that gets put out there. But I talk to our players about it all the time. Our best players on our team are not (necessarily) our most highly rated players.”

Quarterback Stetson Bennett is the most obvious example. A former walk-on at Georgia, Bennett left to go play at junior college before returning and becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Bennett was the offensive MVP of the semifinal victory against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. The defensive MVP was safety Javon Bullard, a three-star recruit.

What attracts the blue-chip recruits to Georgia is a track record of developing players who end up in the NFL.

Freshman defensive tackle Bear Alexander, a four-star who played his senior year of high school at IMG Academy in Florida, said he was compelled to play college football in his home state at Texas A&M. Recent results swayed him.

Both Georgia starting defensive tackles from last year’s team, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, were first-round draft picks, and Carter has a chance to be a top-10 selection this year.

“Of course, JD, Jordan Davis was a three-star from Charlotte,” Alexander said. “So just seeing the development of those guys, it kind of makes you not want to get lost in recruiting and take the developmental part more serious.”

On TCU’s roster, receiver Quentin Johnston is the player who had the most juice in recruiting, a top-100 national recruit who chose the Horned Frogs over Texas.

Quarterback Max Duggan was also a four-star recruit, one of 16 on TCU’s roster.

Both Duggan and Johnston were recruited to TCU by former coach Gary Patterson and decided to stick with the Frogs and not transfer after the school’s winningest coach was forced out at late in the 2021 season.

New Frogs coach Sonny Dykes, who coached against TCU three times in four seasons while at SMU, saw plenty to work with when he moved from Dallas to Fort Worth.

“I knew they had good players,” Dykes said. “Felt like maybe they hadn’t played to their potential for whatever reason. And so it was attractive to me just because I knew there was some talent on the team.”

Hodges-Tomlinson is in many ways the epitome of what TCU football has been for much of the past two decades.

A former three-star recruit who was switched from safety to cornerback in college and became a star. Hodges-Tomlinson, the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer and TCU great LaDainian Tomlinson, won the Thorpe Award this season as the best defensive back in the country.

TCU guard Steve Avila was a three-star who redshirted as a freshman and turned into an All-American as a fifth-year senior.

Linebacker Dee Winter was a receiver in high school who TCU decided would be better off on the other side of the ball. He grew into 230-pound linebacker and was defensive MVP of the Fiesta Bowl semifinal victory against Michigan.

“It’s measurables first,” said inside receivers coach Doug Meacham, who was a holdover from Patterson’s staff. “I’m not sure what he is, but he’s 6-3 and 210. What is he? I don’t know. Let’s take him as an athlete and figure it out later.”

No matter what the recruiting rankings suggest, Smart knows what he sees on film.

“TCU has a team full of really good football players,” he said. “And I watched those guys play, and the way they play is so much more important than who wanted them out of high school. Who cares?”

3-3-5: Atypical defense takes TCU to national title game

Associated PressJan 6, 2023, 9:07 PM EST
FORT WORTH, Texas — Sonny Dykes needed only about five minutes with Joe Gillespie to know that he wanted the defensive coordinator who wields an atypical 3-3-5 base scheme on his staff at TCU.

While utilizing the unorthodox lineup with three linemen, three linebackers and five defensive backs, the Horned Frogs have played fast and free all the way to the national championship game in Dykes’ first season as their head coach.

“There’s still six people in the box,” said linebacker Johnny Hodges, who leads TCU with 81 tackles even after missing a game. “I guess it’s a little different. … From the outside eye, it might seem a little tough and hard to understand, but as a player it’s pretty easy to kind of gel into get and get used it.”

Fellow linebacker Dee Winters, a former high school receiver, had three tackles for loss and one of the Horned Frogs’ two interception returns for touchdowns in the College Football Playoff semifinal win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. Dylan Horton, the 275-pound tackle who is the team’s sacks leader with 10 1/2 after four against the Wolverines, was a safety in high school when he was about 70 pounds lighter.

TCU (13-1) gets a chance Monday night to win its first national championship since its 1938 team run by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Davey O’Brien. The Frogs take on defending champ Georgia (14-0) at SoFi Stadium in suburban Los Angeles.

Was it Gillespie’s scheme or the coach himself that impressed the offensive-minded Dykes? Actually, it was a little of both after his SMU teams struggled the past three years against Tulsa, which had Gillespie as its defensive coordinator and didn’t run the more typical 4-3-4 scheme.

“Scheme catches your eye,” Dykes said. “When you’re in this business, you see a lot of film and you watch teams and you go, boy, that team looks really well-coached. … It was a difficult scheme to score points against, move the ball against consistently.”

Dykes and the Mustangs were 1-2 against Gillespie, held below their impressive season averages for total offense each time and reaching their season scoring average only once.

Iowa State is the only other team with a similar defensive scheme in the Big 12, a league filled with high-powered offenses. The Cyclones were easily the conference’s best defense, allowing 286 yards and 20 points a game this season.

The Frogs have long utilized five defensive backs with success in a 4-2-5 system with Gary Patterson, the former DC who won a school-record 181 games in 21 seasons as head coach. His departure from the school with four games left in the 2021 season came amid struggles on defense.

TCU has allowed 395 total yards and 26.4 points per game this season, significant improvements after giving up nearly 462 yards and 35 points a game while going 5-7 in 2021.

“It’s been quite the journey, from the time that we got here and the installation of the new defense,” Gillespie said. “You knew you had some good football players … I think the biggest deal at this point is that they’ve just done a tremendous job of really locking in and embracing the newness of everything.”

Horton said defensive linemen have different responsibilities in this scheme with only three of them in the game.

“We kind of have to hold gaps a little longer and double teams a little bit longer,” he said.

That allows the linebackers to run free a bit more; in the Fiesta Bowl, Winters had seven solo tackles and the pick-6.

“I think it’s just simplifying the defense, allowing us to play fast, just flying around,” Winters said. “Coach Gillespie preaches that we’re going to make mistakes, it’s inevitable. But he wants us to go out there and have fun. And he constantly reminds us at the end of the day it’s football and just play fast.”

The 51-year-old Gillespie spent the past seven seasons at Tulsa, the first four as linebackers coach before becoming defensive coordinator. That was his first college job, after 20 seasons at Stephenville High School in his Texas hometown, where he was an assistant for 13 years before becoming the head coach.

Dykes describes him as a great communicator with no ego and a coach with a bright future.

“He’s like a father figure. You just hope you can get coached by someone like him,” said Hodges, a junior transfer from Navy. “What you see on the field is how he acts, he always tries to stay calm and collected.”

Even with players flying to the ball from all over the field.

Michigan: NCAA looking into potential football infractions

Associated PressJan 6, 2023, 9:03 PM EST
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan announced Friday that it has received notice from the NCAA that it is looking into potential rules infractions in the Wolverines football program.

Athletic director Warde Manuel said the “draft allegations” were received Thursday.

“We have cooperated and will continue to cooperate with this investigation,” Manuel said. “Out of respect to the NCAA’s enforcement process, we will not offer further comments.”

The investigation is believed to involve impermissible texts and calls – including some by coach Jim Harbaugh – to high school prospects during part of a pandemic-related dead period for contact with potential recruits, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The NCAA was also looking at whether a member of Michigan’s off-field football staff violated rules by doing on-the-field coaching during practice, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because Michigan officials were not making details of the investigation public.

The announcement came a day after Harbaugh said he expects to coach at Michigan next season, posting a statement on the team’s social media accounts following reports of his interest in returning to the NFL.

“I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the past few days,” Harbaugh said. “College and NFL teams have great interest in all our personnel, from players to coaches to staff, and I truly believe that is a testament to the strength of our University of Michigan football program.”

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper had a conversation with Harbaugh about the team’s head coaching position, according to a second person familiar with the situation who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Panthers do not typically release details of their coaching search.

Harbaugh also has been mentioned as a possible candidate to coach in Denver and Indianapolis, one of four teams he played quarterback for in the league from 1987 to 2000.

“As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023,” Harbaugh said. “I have spoken with president Santa Ono and athletic director Warde Manuel and appreciate their support of me and our program.”

Harbaugh coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014, winning two NFC West titles and reaching the NFC championship game three times in four seasons. He was 44-19-1 during that span and helped the 49ers get to the Super Bowl a decade ago, where they lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens, led by his brother, John.

Jim Harbaugh left the 49ers after going 8-8 in 2014 – the only season the 49ers didn’t make the postseason under his direction – to take the job at Michigan.

The 59-year-old Harbaugh has a 74-25 record in eight seasons with the Wolverines, who were 13-0 this season before getting beat by TCU in a College Football Playoffs semifinal. Harbaugh also spent four seasons as head coach of Stanford and three more at San Diego.

Harbaugh was the AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2011 and AP College Coach of the Year in 2021.