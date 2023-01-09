Different Dakota: SD State wins 1st FCS title over ND State

Associated PressJan 9, 2023, 2:31 AM EST
fcs championship
Chris Jones/USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

FRISCO, Texas — Mark Gronowski threw three touchdowns passes and ran 51 yards for another one as South Dakota State won its first national championship with a 45-21 win Sunday over North Dakota State, which lost for the first time in its 10 FCS title game appearances.

As a true freshman two seasons ago, Gronowski tore the ACL in his left knee on the opening series of the Football Championship Subdivision title game. Now nearly 20 months after a loss in that unprecedented spring finale, and after the quarterback missed the entire 2021 season, the Jackrabbits (14-1) beat their border-state rival for the biggest prize in coach John Stiegelmeier’s 26th season at his alma mater.

Amar Johnson rushed for 126 yards and Isaiah Davis had 119 for his ninth 100-yard game this season, and both scored touchdowns for South Dakota State. Gronowski, who completed 14 of 21 passes for 223 yards, had his scoring run on the third play of the second half to stretch the lead to 38-14.

Cam Miller was 17-of-26 passing for 256 yards with two TDs and two interceptions for the Bison (12-3), who went from Fargo to Frisco for the 10th time in 12 seasons.

The Jackrabbits have won the last four meetings between the Missouri Valley Football Conference rivals, all in less than two years. The previous three had been in regular-season games for the Dakota Marker trophy that wasn’t up for grabs in the MLS soccer stadium nearly 1,000 miles from the border of their states. It was their 114th meeting since 1903, but only the fifth in the FCS playoffs and first in the championship game.

South Dakota State’s only previous FCS title game appearance was a last-minute loss to Sam Houston State in May 2021 after the lower-division season was pushed back to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Jackrabbits beat NDSU in that abbreviated regular season, then again later that fall before a 23-21 win last October after overcoming a 21-7 halftime deficit in the Fargodome.

Johnson’s 32-yard TD run broke a 7-all tie early in the second quarter. The Jackrabbits got the ball right back when Steven Arrell stripped the ball from running back Kobe Johnson and Dalys Beanum at the Bison 34. Gronowski hit wide-open Jaxon Janke for an 18-yard TD four plays later – Janke also had a 30-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter.

There was an exchange of 44-yard touchdowns passes right before halftime. On a third-and-1 play, Gronowski went forward like he was going to try to run for the first down when he instead stopped for the line and threw to Mike Morgan all alone behind the entire defense. Miller then hit Eli Green for a 44-yard TD.

THE TAKEAWAY

North Dakota State: The Bison have a 44-4 record in the FCS playoffs, and missed a chance to match the record of 45 wins by Georgia Southern, which is now playing at the FBS level. They have only 14 losses overall since 2011, when they won the first of their record nine FCS titles, and six of those losses are to South Dakota State – no other team has multiple wins over NDSU in that span.

South Dakota State: The Jackrabbits have won a school-record 14 games in a row since opening this season with a 7-3 loss at Big Ten team Iowa.

UP NEXT

North Dakota State opens the 2023 season on Sept. 2 in Minneapolis, one of the school’s largest alumni bases, against perennial FCS playoff team Eastern Washington.

South Dakota State still hopes to fill an open slot on its 2023 schedule for Labor Day weekend. As of now, the first set game is Sept. 9 at home against 2021 national runner-up Montana State, which the Jackrabbits beat in this season’s national semifinal game.

Georgia coach Smart’s father unable to attend CFP title game

Associated PressJan 9, 2023, 2:35 AM EST
kirby smart
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said his father, former high school football coach Sonny Smart, won’t be at the College Football Playoff national title game because of health issues.

“It hurts me that he and my mom won’t be here,” Kirby Smart said Saturday, during CFP media day. “But I know it’s the right decision for him. Nothing worse than watching your parents grow old. It’s like taxes; it’s inevitable. They’re going to get old. And that’s been tough.”

The top-ranked Bulldogs face No. 3 TCU on Monday night at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Sonny Smart has been a regular at his son’s game since Kirby became head coach at his alma mater in 2016. Sonny and wife Sharon Smart also missed last week’s Peach Bowl against Ohio State.

Kirby Smart played for his father while growing up in south Georgia.

“He’s taught me so much just about the way you handle things, the right way, the wrong way,” Kirby said. “Control the controlables. The moment’s never too big if you’re prepared. And I always watched the way he prepared our teams and our staff in high school. He was a very wise man, a man of few words. I tried to follow his mantra as a coach.”

Sonny Smart was the head coach at Bainbridge High School for two decades.

“I’ve certainly evolved from going to coach for other people, but a lot of my core beliefs came from the way he ran our programs in high school,” Kirby Smart said.

Stars matter? Georgia, TCU both excel in player development

Associated PressJan 8, 2023, 12:18 AM EST
georgia tcu
John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES — Based solely on the recruiting rankings, this national championship game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU is the most lopsided in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff.

The Bulldogs are a recruiting juggernaut, brimming with four- and five-star high school players.

The Horned Frogs have some blue-chippers, but they’re more likely to rely on players who outperform their prospect pedigree.

“Yo, man, in football stars don’t matter at all,” TCU star cornerback Tre Hodges-Tomlinson said Saturday during media day for the CFP title game. “It’s all about development once you get to college.”

The defending national champion Bulldogs (14-0) face the upstart Horned Frogs (13-1) on Monday night at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The rosters are built differently in recruiting, but both teams pride themselves in player development.

According the 247 Sports’ talent composite, which uses recruiting ratings to rank college football rosters, Georgia had the second-most talented roster in the country behind Alabama in 2022.

No surprise there. Kirby Smart‘s team has been pulling in top-five ranked recruiting classes since he returned to his alma mater as head coach in 2016. Georgia has 15 players who were five-star recruits, including All-America defensive tackle Jalen Carter, and 53 four-stars.

TCU’s roster is the 32nd most-talented in the country, according to the composite, right behind Georgia Tech and Missouri and just ahead of Utah and Michigan State. The Horned Frogs’ one player who was a five-star recruit is reserve linebacker Marcel Brooks, a transfer from LSU.

The difference in recruited talent between Georgia and TCU is the widest for any CFP title game matchup since 247 started its talent composite in 2015 – and it’s not even close.

The previous biggest disparity was in 2015, when Alabama was No. 1 and Clemson was No. 13.

So Georgia is an elite recruiting program and TCU is a developmental program, right?

“I think the truth lies somewhere in the middle,” Smart said. “It’s a narrative that gets put out there. But I talk to our players about it all the time. Our best players on our team are not (necessarily) our most highly rated players.”

Quarterback Stetson Bennett is the most obvious example. A former walk-on at Georgia, Bennett left to go play at junior college before returning and becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Bennett was the offensive MVP of the semifinal victory against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. The defensive MVP was safety Javon Bullard, a three-star recruit.

What attracts the blue-chip recruits to Georgia is a track record of developing players who end up in the NFL.

Freshman defensive tackle Bear Alexander, a four-star who played his senior year of high school at IMG Academy in Florida, said he was compelled to play college football in his home state at Texas A&M. Recent results swayed him.

Both Georgia starting defensive tackles from last year’s team, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, were first-round draft picks, and Carter has a chance to be a top-10 selection this year.

“Of course, JD, Jordan Davis was a three-star from Charlotte,” Alexander said. “So just seeing the development of those guys, it kind of makes you not want to get lost in recruiting and take the developmental part more serious.”

On TCU’s roster, receiver Quentin Johnston is the player who had the most juice in recruiting, a top-100 national recruit who chose the Horned Frogs over Texas.

Quarterback Max Duggan was also a four-star recruit, one of 16 on TCU’s roster.

Both Duggan and Johnston were recruited to TCU by former coach Gary Patterson and decided to stick with the Frogs and not transfer after the school’s winningest coach was forced out at late in the 2021 season.

New Frogs coach Sonny Dykes, who coached against TCU three times in four seasons while at SMU, saw plenty to work with when he moved from Dallas to Fort Worth.

“I knew they had good players,” Dykes said. “Felt like maybe they hadn’t played to their potential for whatever reason. And so it was attractive to me just because I knew there was some talent on the team.”

Hodges-Tomlinson is in many ways the epitome of what TCU football has been for much of the past two decades.

A former three-star recruit who was switched from safety to cornerback in college and became a star. Hodges-Tomlinson, the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer and TCU great LaDainian Tomlinson, won the Thorpe Award this season as the best defensive back in the country.

TCU guard Steve Avila was a three-star who redshirted as a freshman and turned into an All-American as a fifth-year senior.

Linebacker Dee Winter was a receiver in high school who TCU decided would be better off on the other side of the ball. He grew into 230-pound linebacker and was defensive MVP of the Fiesta Bowl semifinal victory against Michigan.

“It’s measurables first,” said inside receivers coach Doug Meacham, who was a holdover from Patterson’s staff. “I’m not sure what he is, but he’s 6-3 and 210. What is he? I don’t know. Let’s take him as an athlete and figure it out later.”

No matter what the recruiting rankings suggest, Smart knows what he sees on film.

“TCU has a team full of really good football players,” he said. “And I watched those guys play, and the way they play is so much more important than who wanted them out of high school. Who cares?”