No. 1 Georgia bullies TCU 65-7 to win second consecutive title

Associated PressJan 9, 2023, 11:16 PM EST
Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 Monday night to become the first team to win consecutive College Football Playoff national championships.

The Bulldogs (15-0) became the first repeat champs since Alabama went back-to-back a decade ago and left no doubt that they have replaced the Crimson Tide as the new bullies on the block.

TCU (13-2), the first Cinderella team of the playoff era, never had a chance against the Georgia juggernaut. Unlike Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal, the Bulldogs would not succumb to the Hypnotoads’ spell.

Georgia turned in one of the all-time beatdowns in a game that decided a national title, reminiscent of Nebraska running over Florida by 38 in the 1996 Fiesta Bowl, USC’s 36-point rout of Oklahoma in the 2005 Orange Bowl and Alabama’s 28-point BCS championship blowout over Notre Dame in 2013.

But this was worse.

Too much talent. Too well-coached. Two straight titles for coach Kirby Smart’s ’Dawgs.

No team has ever scored more points in a national championship game, dating to the beginning of the BCS in 1998.

With 13:25 left in the fourth quarter, coach Kirby Smart called timeout in the middle of an offensive drive so Bennett could exit to hero’s ovation in the final game of his circuitous college career.

Georgia offensive linemen were snacking on chicken wings on the sideline as the game wound down.

Smart is now 81-15 in his first seven seasons at Georgia with two national titles. His mentor, Alabama coach Nick Saban, was 79-15 with three titles in his first seven seasons with the Tide.

The Bulldogs were a different kind of dominant this season: not quite as stingy on defense, but more explosive on offense.

Earlier in Smart’s tenure at his alma mater, Georgia fans worried about whether the former defensive coordinator for Saban would be able to build an offense to match this high-scoring era of college football.

Under third-year coordinator Todd Monken, the Bulldogs have become prolific, creative and diverse offensively. They picked TCU’s 3-3-5 defense from all angles.

Versatile tight end Brock Bowers had seven catches for 152 yards. Receiver Ladd McConkey caught two TDs. Georgia ran for 254 yards with seven players gaining at least 10.

The Bulldogs scored all six times they touched the ball in the first half. Twice Bennett ran it in himself; the former walk-on turned two-time national champion was barely touched on the two quarterback keepers.

He hit a wide-open McConkey for a 34-yard score in the first quarter, a perfectly executed play out of a bunched formation that had TCU’s defensive backs in disarray. Bennett’s 22-yard score to Adonai Mitchell was a higher degree of difficulty, dropped in over a defender who had tight coverage.

It looked a lot like the Bennett-to-Mitchell touchdown that gave Georgia a fourth-quarter lead it would not relinquish against Alabama in last year’s CFP title game.

Georgia vanquished the Tide to break a 41-year national title drought last season, avenging its only regular-season loss in the process.

There was no such drama against the upstart Horned Frogs.

This year the Bulldogs never had to worry about Alabama. They rolled through the SEC, survived Ohio State in a classic CFP semifinal and then emphatically stamped themselves as a burgeoning dynasty.

Bennett hit Brock Bowers for a 22-yard score with 10:52 left in the third quarter to make it 45-7. The sophomore tight end signaled touchdown while lying on the turf at Sofi Stadium. Bennett flashed a wide grin as he tapped helmets with one of his linemen.

Georgia’s famous bulldog mascot UGA could not make cross-country trip to root in his team, but it still felt a little like Sanford Stadium in SoCal.

Many of the TCU fans cleared out with more then half the fourth quarter left, choosing to venture out into a rainy and chilly night rather than watch any more of the massive mismatch.

Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan threw two first-half interceptions in the final game of his roller-coaster TCU career.

A four-year starter who never played in a bowl before this season, Duggan led TCU on one of the most improbable runs in college football history. Unranked nationally after a losing season and picked seventh in the Big 12 for Sonny Dykes’ first year as coach, the Frogs won nine games by 10 or fewer points. They were within a victory of the program’s first national title since 1938.

USC’s Reggie Bush, Tebow make College Football Hall of Fame

Associated PressJan 10, 2023, 12:00 AM EST
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Reggie Bush, whose Heisman Trophy victory for Southern California in 2005 was vacated because of NCAA violations, was among 18 players in the latest College Football Hall of Fame class announced Monday.

Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, who won the Heisman in 2007, was also elected to the hall by the National Football Foundation, along with Dwight Freeney of Syracuse; Luke Kuechly of Boston College; LaMichael James of Oregon; and Michael Bishop of Kansas State.

Bush played on two national championship teams with USC in 2003 and ’04, and led the Trojans to another title game in 2005, a season in which he won the Heisman with a spectacular season. He ran for 1,740 yards, averaged 8.7 yards per carry and scored 19 touchdowns.

He went to become the second overall pick in the NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints after a college career that saw him run for 3,169 yards in three seasons, averaging 7.3 yards per carry, and score 42 touchdowns.

The NCAA later investigated USC and Bush and determined he and his family had received impermissible benefits from a marketing agent while playing for the Trojans.

The NCAA hit USC with severe sanctions in 2010 and later the Heisman Trust vacated Bush’s Heisman victory and asked him to return his trophy.

Among the NCAA penalties, USC disassociated with Bush for 10 years. That sanction lifted in 2020 and Bush was welcomed back by the school.

The Heisman win remains vacated, saying it would only return the award if the NCAA reconsiders the penalties against Bush. The NCAA has said it will not be re-evaluating old infractions cases, though there have been calls do to so in light of today’s less-restrictive rules around athlete compensation for endorsement deals.

While Bush is still not a Heisman winner in the official record books, he will be a Hall of Famer.

The National Football Foundation, which runs the college hall, has be more lenient in recent years in regards to players and coaches who have been attached to NCAA scandals.

Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel was elected in 2015. He was forced to resign by the school he led to a national championship in 2011 for misleading NCAA investigators.

SMU running back Eric Dickerson waited decades before going into the Hall of Fame in 2021. Dickerson was never found to have broken NCAA rules, but his association with a program that was shut down in the mid-1980s for violations that spanned his time at the school was enough to keep him out.

The rest of the latest class of college Hall of Famers includes: Eric Berry of Tennessee; Robert Gallery of Iowa; Derrick Johnson of Texas; Bill Kollar of Montana State; Jeremy Maclin of Missouri; Terrance Mathis of New Mexico; Bryant McKinnie of Miami; Corey Moore of Virginia Tech; Michael Stonebreaker of Notre Dame; Troy Vincent of Wisconsin; Brian Westbrook of Villanova; and DeAngelo Williams of Memphis.

The four coaches to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in December will be Monte Cater of Shepherd; Roy Kramer, the Central Michigan coach who became Southeastern Conference commissioner; Mark Richt, who coached Georgia and Miami; and triple-option guru Paul Johnson, who had stints at Georgia Southern, Navy and Georgia Tech.

Michigan All-America RB Blake Corum staying for senior year

Associated PressJan 9, 2023, 11:59 PM EST
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum is staying in school for his senior season and putting his professional football dreams on hold.

“I can go to the NFL next year,” Corum told The Associated Press. “But I can’t go to the NFL, then come back to Michigan the next year.”

Corum announced his decision on Monday, hours before the national championship game, writing in a social media post that he had “unfinished business” on the field and in the classroom.

“I think a lot of people were surprised,” Corum said. “I personally couldn’t go out the way I did. Some people might remember me getting hurt at the Big House and that didn’t sit well with me.”

He had a season-ending left knee injury against Illinois on Nov. 19 after running for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns. Corum had 952 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021.

While Corum decided to stay, three teammates chose to go pro.

All-Big Ten defensive linemen Mazi Smith and Mike Morris, along with tight end Luke Schoonmaker, are entering the NFL draft, passing on the opportunity to play another season in college.

Without Corum in the lineup, the second-ranked Wolverines lost to third-ranked TCU on Dec. 31.

Michigan has won two straight Big Ten titles and lost two consecutive games in the College Football Playoff.

“We accomplished a lot, but we haven’t accomplished what we want,” Corum said. “I’m a Michigan man, who loves being at Michigan, and I’m going to give it one last run.”

Corum has and will continue to make money with name, image and likeness agreements and has said he gives away half of what he makes to Michigan offensive linemen and the community. He doesn’t plan to draw from a fund that has been established to give returning Wolverines money.

“That’s for my teammates who stay,” he said. “NIL deals didn’t factor into my decision to come back. I’m coming back to help Michigan get what we deserve and have been working toward and that’s a national championship.”

The 5-foot-8, 210-pound Corum, who is from Marshall, Virginia, will return along with quarterback J.J. McCarthy to lead Michigan with or without coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh has drawn interests from NFL teams while the NCAA is looking into potential rules infractions in the Wolverines’ football program.