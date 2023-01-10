COLUMBIA, S.C. – Spencer Rattler is coming back to South Carolina.
The Gamecocks quarterback posted his return on social medial Tuesday night. The video showed Rattler’s highlights this season and ended with the words, “He’s Back.”
Rattler’s future had been among the biggest offseason questions for South Carolina, which finished 8-5 this past season and ended the year No. 23 in the final AP Top 25 rankings.
Rattler’s NFL stock rose at the end of the season as he led South Carolina to consecutive wins over No. 5 Tennessee, 63-38, and No. 8 Clemson, 31-30, a week later.
Rattler passed for 3,026 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this past year. More than a third of his passing yards came in the final three games.
After a 45-38 loss at the Gator Bowl to Notre Dame, Rattler told media he’d take some time before deciding his future.
Rattler helped the Sooners to a Big 12 Conference title in 2020 and was a Heisman Trophy contender at the start of the following season. However, he lost his starting job to Caleb Williams and transferred to the Gamecocks and coach Shane Beamer after the season.
Rattler’s top target from this past year, Antwane “Juice” Wells, announced Monday that he was passing on the NFL for another season at South Carolina.
Wells caught 68 passes for 929 yards and six touchdowns.
NORMAN, Okla. – Oklahoma has hired Emmett Jones as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, the school announced Tuesday.
Jones held the same positions at Texas Tech this past season. The Red Raiders beat Oklahoma 51-48 in overtime on Nov. 26 after rolling up 599 yards of offense, including 436 yards passing. Texas Tech led the Big 12 and ranked 12th nationally in passing offense (302.0 yards per game) and 13th nationally in yards passing (3,926).
Before his season at Texas Tech, Jones was wide receivers coach at Kansas for three years and was passing game coordinator his final two years there. He was Kansas’ interim coach in the spring of 2021 before coach Lance Leipold was hired.
Jones fills the receivers coach role vacated when Cale Gundy stepped down in August. Gundy had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, but the school said he uttered a racially charged word multiple times during a film session.
Offensive analyst L'Damian Washington had been interim receivers coach. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables has said he’d like to keep Washington on the staff.
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has re-hired former Los Angeles Rams assistant Liam Coen as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, returning him to the program he built into one of the SEC’s top attacks in 2021.
Coen, 37, returned to the Rams as OC last season after a highly successful 2021 with the Wildcats, who went 10-3 and won the Citrus Bowl with a pro-style scheme led by quarterback Will Levis. Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. each exceeded 1,300 yards that season and helped Kentucky rank fifth in Southeastern Conference scoring at 32.3 points per game and eighth in total offense (425.2 yards).
Stoops said he was “very excited” to welcome Coen and his family back to Lexington.
“It was evident that he made a dramatic impact in the one season he was with our team,” the coach said in a release. “He brings a great deal of knowledge, and he also brings an excitement that players and recruits can relate to.”
Coen spent three years in Los Angeles as assistant wide receivers and then quarterbacks coach before his first stint at Kentucky. He helped the Rams reach the Super Bowl in the 2018 season and post consecutive years with dual 1,000-yard receivers. Coen also helped QB Jared Goff post his third consecutive season with at least 3,800 yards passing in 2020.
Coen previously coached collegiately as an assistant at Maine, UMass (his alma mater), Brown and Rhode Island.