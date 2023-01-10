USC’s Reggie Bush, Tebow make College Football Hall of Fame

Jan 10, 2023
Reggie Bush, whose Heisman Trophy victory for Southern California in 2005 was vacated because of NCAA violations, was among 18 players in the latest College Football Hall of Fame class announced Monday.

Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, who won the Heisman in 2007, was also elected to the hall by the National Football Foundation, along with Dwight Freeney of Syracuse; Luke Kuechly of Boston College; LaMichael James of Oregon; and Michael Bishop of Kansas State.

Bush played on two national championship teams with USC in 2003 and ’04, and led the Trojans to another title game in 2005, a season in which he won the Heisman with a spectacular season. He ran for 1,740 yards, averaged 8.7 yards per carry and scored 19 touchdowns.

He went to become the second overall pick in the NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints after a college career that saw him run for 3,169 yards in three seasons, averaging 7.3 yards per carry, and score 42 touchdowns.

The NCAA later investigated USC and Bush and determined he and his family had received impermissible benefits from a marketing agent while playing for the Trojans.

The NCAA hit USC with severe sanctions in 2010 and later the Heisman Trust vacated Bush’s Heisman victory and asked him to return his trophy.

Among the NCAA penalties, USC disassociated with Bush for 10 years. That sanction lifted in 2020 and Bush was welcomed back by the school.

The Heisman win remains vacated, saying it would only return the award if the NCAA reconsiders the penalties against Bush. The NCAA has said it will not be re-evaluating old infractions cases, though there have been calls do to so in light of today’s less-restrictive rules around athlete compensation for endorsement deals.

While Bush is still not a Heisman winner in the official record books, he will be a Hall of Famer.

The National Football Foundation, which runs the college hall, has be more lenient in recent years in regards to players and coaches who have been attached to NCAA scandals.

Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel was elected in 2015. He was forced to resign by the school he led to a national championship in 2011 for misleading NCAA investigators.

SMU running back Eric Dickerson waited decades before going into the Hall of Fame in 2021. Dickerson was never found to have broken NCAA rules, but his association with a program that was shut down in the mid-1980s for violations that spanned his time at the school was enough to keep him out.

The rest of the latest class of college Hall of Famers includes: Eric Berry of Tennessee; Robert Gallery of Iowa; Derrick Johnson of Texas; Bill Kollar of Montana State; Jeremy Maclin of Missouri; Terrance Mathis of New Mexico; Bryant McKinnie of Miami; Corey Moore of Virginia Tech; Michael Stonebreaker of Notre Dame; Troy Vincent of Wisconsin; Brian Westbrook of Villanova; and DeAngelo Williams of Memphis.

The four coaches to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in December will be Monte Cater of Shepherd; Roy Kramer, the Central Michigan coach who became Southeastern Conference commissioner; Mark Richt, who coached Georgia and Miami; and triple-option guru Paul Johnson, who had stints at Georgia Southern, Navy and Georgia Tech.

Michigan All-America RB Blake Corum staying for senior year

Jan 9, 2023
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum is staying in school for his senior season and putting his professional football dreams on hold.

“I can go to the NFL next year,” Corum told The Associated Press. “But I can’t go to the NFL, then come back to Michigan the next year.”

Corum announced his decision on Monday, hours before the national championship game, writing in a social media post that he had “unfinished business” on the field and in the classroom.

“I think a lot of people were surprised,” Corum said. “I personally couldn’t go out the way I did. Some people might remember me getting hurt at the Big House and that didn’t sit well with me.”

He had a season-ending left knee injury against Illinois on Nov. 19 after running for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns. Corum had 952 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021.

While Corum decided to stay, three teammates chose to go pro.

All-Big Ten defensive linemen Mazi Smith and Mike Morris, along with tight end Luke Schoonmaker, are entering the NFL draft, passing on the opportunity to play another season in college.

Without Corum in the lineup, the second-ranked Wolverines lost to third-ranked TCU on Dec. 31.

Michigan has won two straight Big Ten titles and lost two consecutive games in the College Football Playoff.

“We accomplished a lot, but we haven’t accomplished what we want,” Corum said. “I’m a Michigan man, who loves being at Michigan, and I’m going to give it one last run.”

Corum has and will continue to make money with name, image and likeness agreements and has said he gives away half of what he makes to Michigan offensive linemen and the community. He doesn’t plan to draw from a fund that has been established to give returning Wolverines money.

“That’s for my teammates who stay,” he said. “NIL deals didn’t factor into my decision to come back. I’m coming back to help Michigan get what we deserve and have been working toward and that’s a national championship.”

The 5-foot-8, 210-pound Corum, who is from Marshall, Virginia, will return along with quarterback J.J. McCarthy to lead Michigan with or without coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh has drawn interests from NFL teams while the NCAA is looking into potential rules infractions in the Wolverines’ football program.

No. 7 Utah’s Cameron Rising returning for another season

Jan 9, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah quarterback Cameron Rising is returning after considering a jump to the NFL.

The school announced Monday that Rising will be back as a sixth-year senior in 2023 after leading the Utes to consecutive Pac-12 titles.

Rising was a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien and Maxwell awards after throwing for 3,034 yards and 26 touchdowns with eight interceptions. The Ventura, California, native was named MVP of the Pac-12 Championship game after leading the Utes to a 47-24 win that knocked USC out of the College Football Playoff.

Utah played in the Rose Bowl the past two seasons, falling short in both after Rising went down with injuries. He suffered a left leg injury and had to leave in the third quarter of this year’s game, which the Utes lost 35-21 to Penn State.

Rising’s return adds to a strong list of Pac-12 quarterbacks who will be back in 2023, including Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC, Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington State’s Michael Penix Jr. Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei also transferred to Oregon State.