Report: Clemson working to hire TCU’s Garrett Riley as OC

Clemson is working to hire TCU assistant Garrett Riley as its next offensive coordinator, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was still being finalized and needed approval from the school’s Board of Trustees.
The board’s compensation committee had a meeting scheduled with a lone action item on the agenda: Football assistant coach contract, with athletic director Graham Neff.
No official announcement can be made until after board approval.
Tiger Illustrated was first to report Clemson was targeting Riley as its next offensive coordinator.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney announced that offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter would not return to the coaching staff. Streeter is a longtime member of Swinney’s staff who was promoted to offensive coordinator after last season.
Streeter replaced Tony Elliott, who left Clemson to become head coach at Virginia.
Clemson has struggled offensively the last two seasons. The Tigers (11-3) finished last in the Atlantic Coast Conference in yards per play in 2021 (5.17) and improved to eighth in 2022 (5.60) as they won the conference.
Riley, the 33-year-old brother of Southern California coach Lincoln Riley, helped lead TCU (13-2) to its first playoff appearance in his first season with the school.
He joined the Horned Frogs with first-year head coach Sonny Dykes. TCU ranked 14th in the nation in yards per play at 6.69 and led the country with 22 plays of at least 50 yards.
Riley was also offensive coordinator at SMU under Dykes for two seasons.
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State hired Jeff Schmedding as the Cougars’ new defensive coordinator.
Schmedding spent the past two seasons at Auburn and was the Tigers defensive coordinator for the past season. He was Auburn’s linebackers coach and assistant head coach during his first season in the SEC as part of Bryan Harsin‘s staff.
Prior to his time at Auburn, Schmedding was the defensive coordinator at Boise State for the 2019-20 seasons. Before joining the Broncos, the native of Spokane, Washington, spent 15 seasons as an assistant coach at Eastern Washington in a variety of roles. Schmedding was the defensive coordinator for the Eagles his final four seasons.
“Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team, and truly understands our region of the country,” Washington State coach Jake Dickert said in a statement. “Jeff will put his stamp on our defense and I can’t wait to work alongside him in continuing the foundation of defensive football we have built here at WSU.”
Schmedding will replace Brian Ward, who left the Cougars after last season to take a position at Arizona State.
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin added Paul Haynes, Colin Hitschler, and Greg Scruggs to new coach Luke Fickell‘s defensive staff.
Haynes will coach cornerbacks and Scruggs will coach defensive linemen. Hitschler will coach safeties and lead the special-teams unit.
“I’m really excited about being able to add Paul, Colin and Greg,” Fickell said in a statement. “I have experience working with all three of them and they are tremendous coaches and people. They truly value the relationships with their players and will work diligently to help them develop both on and off the field.”
Fickell already had named Mike Tressel his defensive coordinator.
Haynes coached Minnesota’s cornerbacks the last three seasons and was the Gophers’ co-defensive coordinator in 2022. He was the head coach at Kent State from 2013-17 and posted a 14-45 record.
Haynes previously coached Ohio State’s secondary from 2005-11 and was co-defensive coordinator in 2011 when Fickell was the Buckeyes’ interim head coach. He also was Michigan State’s defensive backs coach in 2018-19, when Tressel was the Spartans’ defensive coordinator.
Hitschler joined Fickell’s Cincinnati staff as a quality control coach in 2018 and was the Bearcats’ safeties coach from 2020-22. He also has coached safeties at South Alabama.
Scruggs was the New York Jets’ assistant defensive line coach this season. He was Cincinnati’s director of player development from 2018-19 and defensive line coach from 2020-21.