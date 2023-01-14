Ohio State promotes Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s Ryan Day promoted receivers coach Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator.

The six-year member of the Buckeyes coaching staff replaces Kevin Wilson, who left to become the head coach at Tulsa.

The 36-year-old Hartline played at Ohio State and had a seven-year NFL career. He had been promoted to passing game coordinator prior to the 2022 season.

Keenan Bailey, who has been on staff for the past seven years, most recently as a special assistant, was named tight ends coach, a position that Wilson had previously handled. Offensive line coach Justin Frye is getting the responsibility of run game coordinator.

Ohio State will have some important spots to fill on the field, primarily at quarterback. Two-year starter C.J. Stroud is expected to enter the NFL draft, although he hasn’t yet made a public announcement. Backups Kyle McCord and Devin Brown are expected to compete for the starting quarterback job.

Both starting offensive tackles, All-American Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones, and center Luke Wypler also will leave to enter the draft.

Guard Matt Jones announced that he will return for a sixth year, giving the Buckeyes two returning starters on the offensive line with Donovan Jackson also coming back. Tight end Cade Stover, an important target for Stroud this last season, and receiver/running back Xavier Johnson also plan to return.

Running back Mayan Williams, who battled a leg injury last season, previously announced that he will return. Assuming TreVeyon Henderson‘s foot injury is fully healed, the Buckeyes will again have a proven one-two punch out in the backfield.

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberger, the leader of the Ohio State defense in 2022, plans to return for a fifth season.

Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste announced he will transfer to Notre Dame, cornerback JK Johnson is transferring to LSU and safety Jaylen Johnson is transferring to Memphis.

Georgia celebrates back-to-back titles with another parade

ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia coach Kirby Smart had a good-natured complaint to fans when celebrating the Bulldogs’ back-to-back national championships with a parade and ceremony for the second straight year on Saturday.

“You didn’t tell me last year we were going back to back. Wow!” said a smiling Smart.

Smart referenced a quote from legendary UCLA coach John Wooden when he said winning the second straight national title for the first time in school history was more difficult than ending the Bulldogs’ 41-year title drought in 2021.

“Winning takes talent,” Smart said before adding, “but to repeat takes character.”

Saturday’s parade led the team to Sanford Stadium, where many fans held up three fingers as they looked ahead to the goal of a threepeat. No team has won three consecutive national championships in the AP poll era, which dates to 1936.

“We can’t wait to see what lies ahead for this team,” Smart said. “This team will have to be hungry because a lot of this team is coming back.”

Georgia won its second straight national championship despite having a record 15 players selected from their 2021 team in last year’s NFL draft. The Bulldogs clinched the 2022 championship with their runaway 65-7 win over TCU in Monday night’s national championship game.

Georgia will face more heavy losses this offseason. Tight end Darnell Washington and cornerback Kelee Ringo have announced they are leaving school early to enter the NFL draft. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, offensive tackle Broderick Jones, edge rusher Nolan Smith and safety Chris Smith are among other prominent Georgia players in the draft.

Perhaps Georgia’s biggest loss, however, will be quarterback Stetson Bennett, even though Bennett is projected to be only a possible late-rounds pick in the NFL draft. The focus will shift to the competition to replace Bennett, who passed for four touchdowns and ran for two scores in the rout of TCU.

Bennett wore a red sweatshirt with the words “Them Dawgs Is Hell.”

Bennett said Georgia’s players were motivated by those who “kept telling us how bad we were” and said the Bulldogs couldn’t have another championship season after losing so many players to the NFL.

“We kept winning,” Bennett said. “Y’all didn’t want to believe it. … We got two rings, you know?”

Bennett was named offensive MVP in each of his four CFP games in the two championship runs and was 28-3 as a starter.

Georgia’s 2022 Southeastern Conference and national championship banners were raised at the stadium. College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock presented Smart the national championship trophy.

“There’s only nine of these and you have two of them,” Hancock said.

Among others speaking at the ceremony were SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

University of Georgia president Jere Morehead called the celebration of back-to-back championships “an unimaginable moment.”

“Enjoy what has been created and be a part of what is coming in the future as this dynasty continues to develop,” Morehead said.

Ole Miss hires Alabama's Golding as defensive coordinator

OXFORD, Miss. – Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding is leaving for the same job at rival Mississippi.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin announced the hiring on Saturday of Golding, who had been the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator since 2018. The 38-year-old joins Kiffin, himself a former offensive coordinator under Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa, and remains in the Southeastern Conference Western Division.

“We are excited to add a championship caliber coach like Pete Golding to our staff,” Kiffin said. “At multiple stops in his career, coach Golding has directed some of college football’s top defenses. He is also an outstanding recruiter and understands the level of talent necessary to compete at the highest level.

“I think this continues to show our commitment to taking Ole Miss football to the next level.”

Golding helped guide the Tide to a national championship after the 2020 season and to an appearance in the title game a year later. Alabama failed to make the College Football Playoff this season after losing two games on the final play.

Golding had just over a year left on a three-year deal signed in March 2021 worth an average of $1.6 million per year, including $100,000 annual raises and a $125,000 longevity bonus each year. Defensive backs coach Charles Kelly had already left to become Deion Sanders‘ defensive coordinator at Colorado.

Alabama ranked in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense in each of his five seasons with the program and in the top 10 four times.

The Tide ranked ninth in scoring defense and 13th in total defense last season. Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. repeated as the Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner and as a unanimous All-American.