Ole Miss hires Alabama’s Pete Golding as defensive coordinator

OXFORD, Miss. — Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding is leaving for the same job at rival Mississippi.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin announced the hiring of Golding, who had been the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator since 2018. The 38-year-old joins Kiffin, himself a former offensive coordinator under Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa, and remains in the Southeastern Conference Western Division.

“We are excited to add a championship caliber coach like Pete Golding to our staff,” Kiffin said. “At multiple stops in his career, coach Golding has directed some of college football’s top defenses. He is also an outstanding recruiter and understands the level of talent necessary to compete at the highest level.

“I think this continues to show our commitment to taking Ole Miss football to the next level.”

Golding helped guide the Tide to a national championship after the 2020 season and to an appearance in the title game a year later. Alabama failed to make the College Football Playoff this season after losing two games on the final play.

Golding had just over a year left on a three-year deal signed in March 2021 worth an average of $1.6 million per year, including $100,000 annual raises and a $125,000 longevity bonus each year. Defensive backs coach Charles Kelly had already left to become Deion Sanders‘ defensive coordinator at Colorado.

Alabama ranked in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense in each of his five seasons with the program and in the top 10 four times.

The Tide ranked ninth in scoring defense and 13th in total defense last season. Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. repeated as the Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner and as a unanimous All-American.

Georgia OL Willock, recruiting analyst LeCroy killed in car wreck after title celebration

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed in a car wreck, the school said, just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony.

Two other members of the football program were injured in the crash, which occurred in Athens, south of the Georgia campus. They were not immediately identified, but the school said both were in stable condition.

According to a report, another offensive lineman, Warren McLendon, was among the injured. The junior announced he was entering the NFL draft.

The single-vehicle wreck occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m., according to a statement from the Athens-Clarke County police department.

The initial investigation found that a Ford Expedition “left the roadway, striking two power poles and several trees,” the statement said.

The 20-year-old Willock was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

LeCroy was a recruiting analyst for the Bulldogs.

Georgia marked its 65-7 rout of TCU in the national championship game with a parade through town and a ceremony at Sanford Stadium.

The joyous mood quickly turned to grief.

“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach.”

Smart said LeCroy was “a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”

Police said the wreck was still under investigation and they have not determined what factors may have contributed to the crash. It may be several days before an accident report is issued.

Willock was a 6-foot-7, 335-pound redshirt sophomore from New Milford, New Jersey.

He played extensively as a backup during the 2022 season and started at right guard in Southeastern Conference victories over Tennessee and Kentucky.

With McClendon and offensive lineman Warren Ericson headed to the NFL draft, Willock likely would have been competing for a starting position in 2023 as the Bulldogs go for a third straight national title.

Athletic director Josh Brooks said Willock and LeCroy were “two special people” who “meant the world to our football program and athletic department.”

“We will continue to honor their memory in the years to come,” Brooks added.

Police said a 21-year-old male passenger sustained minor injuries and a 26-year-old female passenger sustained serious injuries. “We will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel,” the school said.

Georgia also said its mental health and performance personnel would “make sure we are providing the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes who are processing this grief.”

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey, who spoke at the championship celebration, tweeted that Willock’s death was “incredibly sad news and we join in sharing our sympathies, prayers and support.”

Another Georgia player, linebacker Nolan Smith, said Willock’s death “hurt my heart.”

“All I have to say the GREAT ONES LEAVE (TOO) SOON,” Smith tweeted. “(at)DevinWillock I LOVE YOU FOREVER.”

A few hours before his death, Willock retweeted a post that showed him taking time with a young Georgia fan at what appeared to a restaurant, even letting the youngster wear his championship ring.

“Special thank u to (at)DevinWillock for taking time for my grandson when he didn’t have to,” the tweet said. “U went out of ur way to make him feel special and U made his day!! Good luck next year! Go Dawgs!”

Georgia celebrates back-to-back titles with another parade

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart had a good-natured complaint to fans when celebrating the Bulldogs’ back-to-back national championships with a parade and ceremony for the second straight year.

“You didn’t tell me last year we were going back to back. Wow!” said a smiling Smart.

Smart referenced a quote from legendary UCLA coach John Wooden when he said winning the second straight national title for the first time in school history was more difficult than ending the Bulldogs’ 41-year title drought in 2021.

“Winning takes talent,” Smart said before adding, “but to repeat takes character.”

Saturday’s parade led the team to Sanford Stadium, where many fans held up three fingers as they looked ahead to the goal of a threepeat. No team has won three consecutive national championships in the AP poll era, which dates to 1936.

“We can’t wait to see what lies ahead for this team,” Smart said. “This team will have to be hungry because a lot of this team is coming back.”

Georgia won its second straight national championship despite having a record 15 players selected from their 2021 team in last year’s NFL draft. The Bulldogs clinched the 2022 championship with their runaway 65-7 win over TCU in Monday night’s national championship game.

Georgia will face more heavy losses this offseason. On Saturday, wide receiver and return specialist Kearis Jackson announced on his Twitter account his plans to enter the NFL draft. Jackson had 21 catches for 320 yards this season.

Tight end Darnell Washington and cornerback Kelee Ringo previously announced they are leaving school early to enter the NFL draft. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, offensive tackle Broderick Jones, edge rusher Nolan Smith and safety Chris Smith are among other prominent Georgia players in the draft.

Perhaps Georgia’s biggest loss, however, will be quarterback Stetson Bennett, even though Bennett is projected to be only a possible late-rounds pick in the NFL draft. The focus will shift to the competition to replace Bennett, who passed for four touchdowns and ran for two scores in the rout of TCU.

Bennett wore a red sweatshirt with the words “Them Dawgs Is Hell.”

Bennett said Georgia’s players were motivated by those who “kept telling us how bad we were” and said the Bulldogs couldn’t have another championship season after losing so many players to the NFL.

“We kept winning,” Bennett said. “Y’all didn’t want to believe it. … We got two rings, you know?”

Bennett was named offensive MVP in each of his four CFP games in the two championship runs and was 28-3 as a starter.

Georgia’s 2022 Southeastern Conference and national championship banners were raised at the stadium. College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock presented Smart the national championship trophy.

“There’s only nine of these and you have two of them,” Hancock said.

Among others speaking at the ceremony were SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

University of Georgia president Jere Morehead called the celebration of back-to-back championships “an unimaginable moment.”

“Enjoy what has been created and be a part of what is coming in the future as this dynasty continues to develop,” Morehead said.