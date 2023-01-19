Bears Getsy, Raiders Graham to coach Senior Bowl teams

MOBILE, Ala. – Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will serve as Senior Bowl head coaches.
The Senior Bowl said Wednesday that Getsy will coach the American team and Graham the National team in the Feb. 4 showcase game for senior and graduate NFL prospects.
The Bears have the top overall pick in April’s draft, and the Raiders own the No. 7 selection.
It’s the first time the Senior Bowl won’t have two full team staffs coaching the game.
NFL Football Operations has put in a “coach up” format to promote professional development for coordinators and other assistants. The head coaches and general managers from all non-playoff teams were able to nominate assistants.
The team head coaches were then chosen by a group comprised of league office executives, representatives from the General Managers Advisory Committee and Senior Bowl officials.
At least one coach from all 16 teams that submitted nominations were chosen, with the New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears having four representatives. The Raiders (3), Cleveland Browns (2) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2) also have multiple coaches.
“Everyone at the Senior Bowl is excited about this new coaching format since it connects our players to half the league’s teams behind the scenes during the week,” Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said. ” Both Luke Getsy and Patrick Graham have tremendous reputations around the league and the young men in our game will undoubtedly leave Mobile as better football players after spending the week with these excellent staffs.”
The American coordinators will be Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London (offense) and New England Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington (defense).
National coordinators are Saints quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Ronald Curry and Steelers defensive backs coach Grady Brown.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Taulia Tagovailoa announced Wednesday he is returning to Maryland to play next season.
Tagovailoa, who holds a slew of school passing records, will try to help the Terrapins continue their recent rise under coach Michael Locksley. Maryland has won bowl games each of the past two seasons after finishing below .500 in the previous six.
“My goal when coming to Maryland was to help Coach Locksley turn this program around,” Tagovailoa said. “After winning back-to-back bowl games, I believe we have things going in the right direction. But we’re not done yet. I’m not done yet.”
The Terps went 8-5 this past season and were competitive against both Michigan and Ohio State. Tagovailoa, the brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, has stabilized the QB position at Maryland. He holds the program’s career records for yards passing, completions, completion percentage, touchdowns passing and total offense.
He also holds single-season records for yards passing, completions, completion percentage and touchdowns passing.
Maryland also returns standout running back Roman Hemby and tight end Corey Dyches, although wide receiver Rakim Jarrett decided to enter the NFL draft.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan has placed offensive co-coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on leave, athletic department spokesman Kurt Svoboda confirmed Tuesday night.
ESPN reported the school’s police department is investigating a report of computer access crimes from last month at Schembechler Hall, where coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have offices and the Wolverines practice.
Weiss said in a statement to ESPN that he is fully cooperating with investigators and looks forward to the matter being resolved.
Weiss and the university police department did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.
Harbaugh hired Weiss nearly two years ago as quarterbacks coach and promoted him to co-offensive coordinator last season, giving him a share of play-calling duties with Sherrone Moore.
Michigan finished No. 3 in the AP Top 25 after winning the Big Ten title and losing in a College Football Playoff semifinal for a second straight year.
On Monday, Harbaugh called the school’s president to say he’s staying to end another round of speculation that he would return to the NFL.
The 39-year-old Weiss was a part of the Baltimore Ravens’ staff, led by Jim Harbaugh’s brother, John, from 2009 to 2020. He also was a graduate assistant for four years at Stanford, working on Jim Harbaugh’s staff for two seasons. Weiss, who is from New Haven, Connecticut, graduated from Vanderbilt in 2005.