Kendal Briles returns to Big 12 as TCU offensive coordinator

FORT WORTH, Texas – Kendal Briles is headed back to the Big 12 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at TCU, leaving Arkansas after three seasons.
The former Baylor assistant, whose hiring was announced Thursday, takes over for Garrett Riley. The younger brother of Southern California coach Lincoln Riley is taking over play-calling at Clemson.
Briles served under his dad, former Baylor coach Art Briles. The elder Briles was fired in 2016 because of allegations of sexual assault by football players.
Kendal Briles was a finalist for the 2015 Broyles Award, which goes to the nation’s top assistant coach, in his first season as Baylor’s offensive coordinator. He stayed on for another year after Art Briles was fired.
TCU will be Kendal Briles’ fifth stop as an offensive coordinator since leaving Baylor. He served in that role for one season each at Florida Atlantic, Florida State and Houston before joining the Razorbacks in 2020.
Arkansas ranked seventh nationally in rushing last season at 237 yards per game and 15th in total offense at 471. The Razorbacks finished with 3,075 yards rushing, their most in 19 years.
Briles inherits an offense that helped the Horned Frogs to a 13-2 finish that included a College Football Playoff semifinal victory over Michigan before a 65-7 loss to Georgia in the title game.
Quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman Trophy runner-up who threw for 32 touchdowns with eight interceptions and ran for nine more scores, is skipping a final season of eligibility to turn pro.
Briles was a Texas state championship-winning high school quarterback at Stephenville in 1999 before Art Briles, the head coach, took a job as an assistant at Texas Tech. The younger Briles led Wolfforth Frenship to the state semifinals as a senior.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Longtime NFL defensive back Patrick Surtain Sr. has landed his first college assistant coaching job.
Surtain, a two-time All-Pro who played in the NFL for 11 seasons with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, will join the Florida State staff as its defensive backs coach, the school announced.
“When my NFL career finished, I knew I wanted to make an impact on the next generation, and that’s why I began coaching,” Surtain said in a statement released by FSU. “Through my time coaching high school and in the NFL, I’ve experienced how to maximize student-athletes’ potential coming into college and prepare them to be impactful at the next level.”
Surtain spent six years as the head football coach at Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage High School, winning three state championships. In 2022, Surtain helped the Miami Dolphins as a defensive assistant.
He replaces Marcus Woodson, who left FSU to take on a similar role on Arkansas’ coaching staff.
The 46-year-old Surtain had 547 tackles, 37 interceptions, eight forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries from 1998-2008. His son, Patrick Surtain II, was the No. 9 overall pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2021 draft.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Taulia Tagovailoa announced Wednesday he is returning to Maryland to play next season.
Tagovailoa, who holds a slew of school passing records, will try to help the Terrapins continue their recent rise under coach Michael Locksley. Maryland has won bowl games each of the past two seasons after finishing below .500 in the previous six.
“My goal when coming to Maryland was to help Coach Locksley turn this program around,” Tagovailoa said. “After winning back-to-back bowl games, I believe we have things going in the right direction. But we’re not done yet. I’m not done yet.”
The Terps went 8-5 this past season and were competitive against both Michigan and Ohio State. Tagovailoa, the brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, has stabilized the QB position at Maryland. He holds the program’s career records for yards passing, completions, completion percentage, touchdowns passing and total offense.
He also holds single-season records for yards passing, completions, completion percentage and touchdowns passing.
Maryland also returns standout running back Roman Hemby and tight end Corey Dyches, although wide receiver Rakim Jarrett decided to enter the NFL draft.