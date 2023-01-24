Michigan Stadium tunnel will widen without portable seating

Associated PressJan 24, 2023, 12:06 AM EST
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan Stadium’s lone tunnel – the site of altercations between players as they enter and exit the field – will be a little wider next season.

The school confirmed Monday that it will remove a portable section of seats from the front of the tunnel to give players, coaches and staff members more room to enter and exit the football field.

Previously, fans were close enough to touch coaches and players as one spectator did last season with Michigan State’s Mel Tucker well before the postgame altercation between Spartans and Wolverines players that led to suspensions and criminal charges.

A total of 45 portable seats will be lost and enough standing-room only tickets are expected to be added in the stadium to keep its capacity at 107,601.

“This decision was made after a thorough review for the health and wellness of everyone who uses the tunnel to get on and off the field,” Michigan spokesman Kurt Svoboda said.

The Big Ten fined Michigan State $100,000 for its role in the stadium tunnel altercations and reprimanded Michigan for failing to “provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas,” per conference policy.

Penn State coach James Franklin said in October that there should be a policy in place to prevent teams from heading to the locker rooms at the same time and suggested the need for some sort of buffer to separate them.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh bristled, saying Franklin acted as a “ringleader” when a lot of heated words were exchanged and Wolverines players reportedly said Nittany Lions players threw peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at them.

For the final two games of the season, Michigan did keep players and coaches from Nebraska and Illinois separate from the Wolverines in the tunnel.

The University of Michigan Board of Regents approved the athletic department’s request last year to name the tunnel after former coach Lloyd Carr, who led the program to its last national championship in 1997.

Georgia transfer Rodarius Thomas jailed on felony charge

Associated PressJan 23, 2023, 1:36 PM EST
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
ATHENS, Ga. — A wide receiver who recently transferred to national champion Georgia from Mississippi State was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges.

Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was booked at around 4 a.m. on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery, according to Clarke County jail records. He spent more than eight hours in jail before being released on $1,850 bond shortly after noon.

Jail records showed the 20-year-old Thomas was arrested by University of Georgia police. No other details were immediately available, and it was not known if Thomas had an attorney who could speak for him.

“We are aware of a reported incident involving conduct by one of our student-athletes,” the Georgia athletic department said in a statement. “While we are limited in what we can say about the incident, the report is disappointing and not reflective of the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field.”

The arrest of Thomas was another blow to a Georgia team that won its second second straight national championship with a 65-7 rout of TCU on Jan. 9.

A few hours after a celebratory parade through Athens and a ceremony at Sanford Stadium, offensive lineman Devin Willock and a member of the recruiting staff were killed in an early morning car wreck on Jan. 15. Excessive speed has been cited as one of the causes of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Thomas, who is from Eufaula, Alabama, was one of Mississippi State’s leading receivers this past season, with 44 catches for a team-high 626 yards and seven touchdowns.

He announced his transfer to Georgia in December.

Thomas has been projected to be key member of the Bulldogs’ offense after receiver Kearis Jackson declared for the NFL draft and receiver Adonai Adonai Mitchell entered the transfer portal.

Mitchell, who has since committed to Texas, missed much of the 2022 season with a high ankle sprain. He returned to make the game-winning, 10-yard touchdown catch against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal and added a 22-yard touchdown catch against TCU in the title game.

Michigan fires co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss

Associated PressJan 20, 2023, 3:25 PM EST
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Nebraska at Michigan
Getty Images
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss amid an investigation by campus police into possible computer-access crimes at the football building.

Athletic Director Warde Manuel said Weiss, who also served as quarterbacks coach, was dismissed “after a review of university policies.” The two-sentence statement didn’t elaborate.

Weiss released his own statement Friday, saying he was proud of his two seasons at Michigan.

“I have nothing but respect for the University of Michigan and the people who make it such a great place,” he said. “I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game that I love.”

The Detroit News reported that Weiss’ Ann Arbor home was searched by police on Jan. 10. Weiss earlier this week said he was cooperating with investigators. He has not been charged.

Coach Jim Harbaugh hired Weiss nearly two years ago as quarterbacks coach and promoted him to co-offensive coordinator last season, giving him a share of play-calling duties with Sherrone Moore.

Weiss was on John Harbaugh’s staff with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens before moving to Michigan.