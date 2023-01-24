Oklahoma State hires Bryan Nardo as defensive coordinator

Associated PressJan 24, 2023, 2:12 PM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State hired Bryan Nardo as defensive coordinator.

Nardo was defensive coordinator at Division II Gannon University this past season. In his only season at the school in Erie, Pennsylvania, Gannon saw its total defense improve from 393.3 yards allowed per game in 2021 to 287.4 – the school’s lowest total surrendered in 20 seasons.

“I’m excited about the addition of Bryan Nardo as our defensive coordinator,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said in a statement. “He’s a young energetic, bright football coach who brings 10 years of coordinating experience with him. He’s been successful, and his innovative system has helped win games everywhere he’s been.”

Before coaching at Gannon, Nardo was linebackers coach at Youngstown State for two years. He previously spent eight years as defensive coordinator at Emporia State. He was named the Great Lakes Football Conference Assistant Coach of the Year in 2011 after his lone season at Missouri S&T.

Oklahoma State’s previous defensive coordinator, Derek Mason, announced on social media that he was stepping down and taking a sabbatical from football. Under Mason, Oklahoma State gave up 28.9 points per game – fifth in the Big 12 – and surrendered 435.7 yards per game – eighth in the 10-team league.

Gundy also announced that Joe Bob Clements has been elevated from linebackers coach to co-defensive coordinator and Tim Duffie has been promoted from cornerbacks coach to defensive passing game coordinator.

Tennessee gives Josh Heupel big pay raise to $9 million

Associated PressJan 24, 2023, 4:17 PM EST
Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK
0 Comments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee gave coach Josh Heupel a big raise that puts him among the highest-paid coaches in college football after he led the Volunteers to their best season in more than 20 years.

Heupel will make $9 million per year through the 2028 season under the contract extension announced by the school and signed Jan. 19. That’s an increase from the $5 million extension signed last July that pushed his deal through 2027.

Athletic director Danny White said Heupel’s results speak for themselves with an 18-8 record, including 11-2 last season, capped by a win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl. White said Heupel and his staff have energized the program and fans with his aggressive style of football.

“We just needed an innovative leader like Josh Heupel to reignite the spark,” White said of program that dealt with what he called a brief period of dormancy. “It’s been fun to crash the party, but as Josh said after our Orange Bowl triumph, the best is yet to come.”

The Vols have beaten seven Top 25 teams since Heupel was hired in January 2021, which ranks third nationally among FBS head coaches in that span. Tennessee went 3-7 in 2020 before Heupel was hired to replace Jeremy Pruitt.

Tennessee finished Heupel’s second season ranked sixth by The Associated Press college football poll, the Vols’ highest finish since 2001.

The pay increase features a $225,000 base salary with $8.725 million in supplemental pay.

Heupel’s bonus if he wins a national championship was doubled from $500,000 to $1 million. He now is among at least 10 head football coaches at public schools making at least $9 million.

Michigan Stadium tunnel will widen without portable seating

Associated PressJan 24, 2023, 12:06 AM EST
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
0 Comments

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Stadium’s lone tunnel – the site of altercations between players as they enter and exit the field – will be a little wider next season.

The school confirmed that it will remove a portable section of seats from the front of the tunnel to give players, coaches and staff members more room to enter and exit the football field.

Previously, fans were close enough to touch coaches and players as one spectator did last season with Michigan State’s Mel Tucker well before the postgame altercation between Spartans and Wolverines players that led to suspensions and criminal charges.

A total of 45 portable seats will be lost and enough standing-room only tickets are expected to be added in the stadium to keep its capacity at 107,601.

“This decision was made after a thorough review for the health and wellness of everyone who uses the tunnel to get on and off the field,” Michigan spokesman Kurt Svoboda said.

The Big Ten fined Michigan State $100,000 for its role in the stadium tunnel altercations and reprimanded Michigan for failing to “provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas,” per conference policy.

Penn State coach James Franklin said in October that there should be a policy in place to prevent teams from heading to the locker rooms at the same time and suggested the need for some sort of buffer to separate them.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh bristled, saying Franklin acted as a “ringleader” when a lot of heated words were exchanged and Wolverines players reportedly said Nittany Lions players threw peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at them.

For the final two games of the season, Michigan did keep players and coaches from Nebraska and Illinois separate from the Wolverines in the tunnel.

The University of Michigan Board of Regents approved the athletic department’s request last year to name the tunnel after former coach Lloyd Carr, who led the program to its last national championship in 1997.