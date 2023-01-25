Warren McClendon to wear late teammate’s number in Senior Bowl

Associated PressJan 25, 2023, 12:37 PM EST
MOBILE, Ala. – Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon will wear the number of his late teammate, Devin Willock, in the Senior Bowl.

McClendon, who gave up his college eligibility to enter the NFL draft, accepted an invitation this week to play in the Feb. 4 all-star game at Mobile, Alabama.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy wrote on Twitter that McClendon will wear No. 77 in Willock’s honor after donning No. 70 during his three years as a Georgia starter.

McClendon and Willock were both in a vehicle that crashed in the early morning hours of Jan. 15. McClendon sustained only minor injuries, but Willock was thrown from the vehicle and died the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, recruiting department employee Chandler LeCroy, also was killed. Another university employee was seriously injured.

Tennessee extends athletic director Danny White’s contract

Associated PressJan 25, 2023, 1:32 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman announced a contract extension for athletic director Danny White on Wednesday, a day after the Volunteers disclosed a big pay raise for football coach Josh Heupel.

Plowman said White agreed to an extension that starts at $2.2 million a year with an annual pay increase of 5%, up from his original $1.8 million salary. Plowman signed the updated contract on Dec. 1.

“Danny White’s strong and innovative leadership of our athletics department has created a championship culture and excellence across all sports in record time,” Plowman said of the athletic director hired in January 2021.

Since White took over, Tennessee has won six Southeastern Conference team championships in women’s soccer, women’s swimming & diving, men’s basketball and baseball. The Vols won their first SEC men’s basketball tournament since 1979 in March.

Tennessee football finished No. 6 in both the AP Top 25 and CFP rankings with an 11-2 record that was its best since 2001. Baseball and men’s tennis earned No. 1 rankings in 2022, with baseball earning the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Men’s basketball finished No. 5.

White said he’s fortunate to be in the right place at the right time with university leadership and fan support.

“We’re just getting started on Rocky Top,” White said. “I can’t wait to see what’s next!”

Tennessee set a single-season record by selling 17,297 new season tickets for football in 2022, with more than 7,500 new season tickets sold for the 2023 season since September. Fundraising also is coming off a record year for 2021-22 for total money, cash receipts and total donors.

White announced in December that Tennessee had commitments of $361 million toward a campaign of raising $500 million by summer 2026.

Police report details what led to Georgia player’s arrest

Associated PressJan 25, 2023, 12:24 AM EST
ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia football transfer Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was arrested for blocking the door to a campus dorm room and causing injuries to a 17-year-old girl during an argument, a police report says.

The incident resulted in a felony charge of false imprisonment against the 20-year-old Thomas, who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State.

He was one of State’s top receivers and had been projected to take a prominent role in Georgia’s offense when the team goes for its third straight national title.

Thomas also was charged with misdemeanor battery/family violence for allegedly bruising the girl’s bicep and causing abrasions to her shins, according to the police report obtained Tuesday by the Athens Banner-Herald.

The girl told campus officers she and Thomas lived together in Mississippi and in his native Alabama, and that they were planning to reside together in an Athens apartment.

Thomas was released on $1,850 bond Monday, about eight hours after being taken into custody. He denied wrongdoing in a post to his personal Facebook page.

“Y’all know I’m not that type of person,” Thomas wrote. “I know better than that my momma taught me well! I’ll never EVER put my hands on a female!!”

According to the police report, Thomas and the girl were arguing over an unidentified male she was following on social media. She said she wanted to leave, but Thomas blocked the door and told her she couldn’t. He also prevented her from making a call to her mother, the report said.

That’s when the argument became physical, she told police. Thomas grabbed her right arm, bruising her biceps, before she started scratching, kicking and hitting Thomas to get him off her.

She said Thomas pushed her and she fell “face first into the bed leaving bruises and abrasions on her shins.” When she tried to get up, he pushed her again, causing her to fall back first on the bed, causing an abrasion on the side of her left leg.

Thomas gave a different version to police, saying the girl began “choking” and hitting him and that she would not let him leave. He told police he “placed her on the bed softly while she was hitting him,” and advised her to settle down before he went to talk to a friend on the phone.

Thomas remains a member of the Georgia football program, but could face discipline that includes a suspension.

“While we are limited in what we can say about the incident, the report is disappointing and not reflective of the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field,” the athletic department said in a statement released Monday.