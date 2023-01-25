Police report details what led to Georgia player’s arrest

Associated PressJan 25, 2023, 12:24 AM EST
ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia football transfer Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was arrested for blocking the door to a campus dorm room and causing injuries to a 17-year-old girl during an argument, a police report says.

The incident resulted in a felony charge of false imprisonment against the 20-year-old Thomas, who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State.

He was one of State’s top receivers and had been projected to take a prominent role in Georgia’s offense when the team goes for its third straight national title.

Thomas also was charged with misdemeanor battery/family violence for allegedly bruising the girl’s bicep and causing abrasions to her shins, according to the police report obtained Tuesday by the Athens Banner-Herald.

The girl told campus officers she and Thomas lived together in Mississippi and in his native Alabama, and that they were planning to reside together in an Athens apartment.

Thomas was released on $1,850 bond Monday, about eight hours after being taken into custody. He denied wrongdoing in a post to his personal Facebook page.

“Y’all know I’m not that type of person,” Thomas wrote. “I know better than that my momma taught me well! I’ll never EVER put my hands on a female!!”

According to the police report, Thomas and the girl were arguing over an unidentified male she was following on social media. She said she wanted to leave, but Thomas blocked the door and told her she couldn’t. He also prevented her from making a call to her mother, the report said.

That’s when the argument became physical, she told police. Thomas grabbed her right arm, bruising her biceps, before she started scratching, kicking and hitting Thomas to get him off her.

She said Thomas pushed her and she fell “face first into the bed leaving bruises and abrasions on her shins.” When she tried to get up, he pushed her again, causing her to fall back first on the bed, causing an abrasion on the side of her left leg.

Thomas gave a different version to police, saying the girl began “choking” and hitting him and that she would not let him leave. He told police he “placed her on the bed softly while she was hitting him,” and advised her to settle down before he went to talk to a friend on the phone.

Thomas remains a member of the Georgia football program, but could face discipline that includes a suspension.

“While we are limited in what we can say about the incident, the report is disappointing and not reflective of the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field,” the athletic department said in a statement released Monday.

Georgia AD: Car crash victims not on university duties

Associated PressJan 24, 2023, 9:07 PM EST
In Georgia’s most extensive comments on the wreck that killed football player Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member, athletic director Josh Brooks said Tuesday the two were not on department business at the time of the incident, which occurred after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national title.

The fatal wreck also left offensive lineman Warren McClendon with minor injuries and seriously injured another member of the recruiting staff.

The incident, which occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 15 not far from the school’s Athens campus, has raised questions about the relationship between athletes and those who work in the athletic department.

“Out of respect for the families involved, we have refrained from making any public statements up to this point regarding the circumstances of the tragic accident that claimed two lives and injured two members of our campus community,” Brooks said in a statement.

“However, we want the public to know that the athletic department is conducting a thorough review, in coordination with appropriate legal counsel, to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. We want to emphasize that these individuals were not engaged in athletic department duties around the time of this incident.”

An SUV driven by 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, who worked in the recruiting department, left the road on a turn, sliced through a pair of utility poles, struck two trees and finally came to rest against an apartment building.

The 20-year-old Willock was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead the scene. LeCroy died a short time later after being taken to a nearby hospital.

McClendon, who had announced hours earlier he was entering the NFL draft, received a laceration to the middle of his head. The other university employee, Victoria Bowles, survived with serious injuries.

The crash occurred after a parade through Athens and celebration at Sanford stadium to honor Georgia’s 65-7 rout of TCU in the national championship game.

The police report listed EAN Holding as the owner of the 2021 Ford Explorer, which is the official name for the rental vehicle company that does business as Enterprise.

It was not clear who had rented the vehicle, though it is similar to those used by the university for recruiting visits.

Excessive speed on a road with a 40 mph limit was listed as a cause of the crash, along with other, unspecified factors. Police said they were still investigating.

Brooks said the university was cooperating with police and would also review its policies to determine if any changes should be made in the wake of the incident. He said football coach Kirby Smart was part of those discussions.

“Our review is preliminary at this time, and the athletic department is fully cooperating with law enforcement officials to determine all the facts surrounding this tragedy,” Brooks said. “Coach Smart and I are also actively reviewing relevant football policies, and at the conclusion of that review, we will take steps to implement any improvements in our policies and procedures that may be needed.”

Tennessee gives Josh Heupel big pay raise to $9 million

Associated PressJan 24, 2023, 4:17 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee gave coach Josh Heupel a big raise that puts him among the highest-paid coaches in college football after he led the Volunteers to their best season in more than 20 years.

Heupel will make $9 million per year through the 2028 season under the contract extension announced by the school and signed Jan. 19. That’s an increase from the $5 million extension signed last July that pushed his deal through 2027.

Athletic director Danny White said Heupel’s results speak for themselves with an 18-8 record, including 11-2 last season, capped by a win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl. White said Heupel and his staff have energized the program and fans with his aggressive style of football.

“We just needed an innovative leader like Josh Heupel to reignite the spark,” White said of program that dealt with what he called a brief period of dormancy. “It’s been fun to crash the party, but as Josh said after our Orange Bowl triumph, the best is yet to come.”

The Vols have beaten seven Top 25 teams since Heupel was hired in January 2021, which ranks third nationally among FBS head coaches in that span. Tennessee went 3-7 in 2020 before Heupel was hired to replace Jeremy Pruitt.

Tennessee finished Heupel’s second season ranked sixth by The Associated Press college football poll, the Vols’ highest finish since 2001.

The pay increase features a $225,000 base salary with $8.725 million in supplemental pay.

Heupel’s bonus if he wins a national championship was doubled from $500,000 to $1 million. He now is among at least 10 head football coaches at public schools making at least $9 million.