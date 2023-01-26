Audit: LSU discovered $1M overpayment to Kelly in 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU accidentally overpaid Tigers football coach Brian Kelly by $1 million during the first year of a 10-year, $100 million contract, but discovered the error and has moved to correct it, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office said Wednesday.
Kelly was overpaid $1,001,368 in supplemental payments in 2022 because duplicate payments made both to Kelly’s LLC and to the coach directly.
The double payments began in May and continued until LSU officials detected the errors in November.
“LSU management and the head football coach have enacted an adjusted payment schedule so the amount of overpayment will be recouped by the conclusion of fiscal year 2023,” the Legislative Auditor’s report stated.
Kelly, who previously coached at Notre Dame for 12 seasons, was hired by LSU after the 2021 season, when the Tigers went 6-7 for its first losing season since 1999.
LSU exceeded expectations in Kelly’s first season in Baton Rouge, winning the SEC West Division and finishing 10-4 after a 63-7 victory over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State coach Jake Dickert has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him tied to the Cougars through the 2027 season.
The school announced Dickert’s extension Wednesday but did not release the financial terms. Dickert’s previous deal was reached after the 2021 regular season and went through 2026.
“We have watched Jake Dickert reset the foundation of WSU football that prioritizes family, selflessness, toughness, leadership and the total development of the young men on our football team,” athletic director Pat Chun said. “Coach Dickert and the football staff strive to positively impact all those who come in contact with WSU Football.”
Dickert just completed his first full season in charge of the Cougars, leading Washington State to a 7-6 record and a second straight bowl game.
Dickert took over as interim head coach midway through the 2021 season after Nick Rolovich was fired for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Dickert went 3-2 in the regular season after taking over for Rolovich and had the interim tag removed after the Cougars beat rival Washington in the Apple Cup.
Washington State ended last season with a loss to Fresno State in the LA Bowl. The Cougars will open 2023 at Colorado State.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman announced a contract extension for athletic director Danny White on Wednesday, a day after the Volunteers disclosed a big pay raise for football coach Josh Heupel.
Plowman said White agreed to an extension that starts at $2.2 million a year with an annual pay increase of 5%, up from his original $1.8 million salary. Plowman signed the updated contract on Dec. 1.
“Danny White’s strong and innovative leadership of our athletics department has created a championship culture and excellence across all sports in record time,” Plowman said of the athletic director hired in January 2021.
Since White took over, Tennessee has won six Southeastern Conference team championships in women’s soccer, women’s swimming & diving, men’s basketball and baseball. The Vols won their first SEC men’s basketball tournament since 1979 in March.
Tennessee football finished No. 6 in both the AP Top 25 and CFP rankings with an 11-2 record that was its best since 2001. Baseball and men’s tennis earned No. 1 rankings in 2022, with baseball earning the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Men’s basketball finished No. 5.
White said he’s fortunate to be in the right place at the right time with university leadership and fan support.
“We’re just getting started on Rocky Top,” White said. “I can’t wait to see what’s next!”
Tennessee set a single-season record by selling 17,297 new season tickets for football in 2022, with more than 7,500 new season tickets sold for the 2023 season since September. Fundraising also is coming off a record year for 2021-22 for total money, cash receipts and total donors.
White announced in December that Tennessee had commitments of $361 million toward a campaign of raising $500 million by summer 2026.