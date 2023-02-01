Big 12 releases 14-team schedule with four new teams, Texas and OU

IRVING, Texas — The Big 12 released its long-anticipated 14-team football schedule, which includes its four new members for 2023 along with Oklahoma and Texas before their eventual departures to the Southeastern Conference.

Houston will be the first of the new teams to play a conference game, in Week 3 when the Cougars host former Southwest Conference rival and national champion runner-up TCU in the only league game Sept. 16. The other newcomers play their Big 12 openers the following week, when BYU is at Kansas, Central Florida goes to defending champion Kansas State, and Cincinnati hosts Oklahoma.

After playing a round-robin schedule as a 10-team league since 2011, the Big 12 will still have a nine-game conference schedule without divisions. But there will now be four league teams that each school will not play during the regular season. The two finishers in the conference standings will play in the Big 12 title game.

First-year Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark had said before the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 3 that he expected the schedule to be released in mid-December. It finally came out on the final day of January.

“I would like to thank our fans for their patience awaiting this historic schedule,” Yormark said. “Given its importance, the complexities of weaving in four new schools, adding a third time zone and aligning with key stakeholders we were very deliberate with its development.”

Oklahoma and Texas will move to the SEC no later than the 2025 season, though it is still uncertain if that could happen by 2024. The Sooners and Longhorns play their annual Red River rivalry game Oct. 7 at the State Fair of Texas. Each has four conference home games and four road games outside of that.

BYU is the only of the four new teams that will play both Texas and Oklahoma this season, going to Austin on Oct. 28 and hosting the Sooners on Nov. 18. The Cougars also play only one of their fellow newcomers, hosting Cincinnati for a Friday night game on Sept. 29.

Cincinnati is the only of the new quartet that will play each of the other three teams. The Bearcats host UCF and then go to Houston on the first two Saturdays in November.

Texas, which goes to Alabama on Sept. 9, plays at Houston on Oct. 21 in the first meeting between the former SWC rivals since 2002. The Longhorns host BYU the week after that. They don’t play UCF, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State or West Virginia in conference play.

In addition to its trip to Cincinnati in Week 4, Oklahoma plays at BYU on Nov. 18. The Big 12 teams the Sooners don’t play are Baylor, Houston, Kansas State, and Texas Tech.

Pat Flaherty hired as Rutgers offensive line coach

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Pat Flaherty, a member of two Super Bowl-winning staffs with the New York Giants, is returning to Rutgers as the offensive line coach.

Coach Greg Schiano announced the hiring on Wednesday. The 66-year-old Flaherty started his coaching career at a Pennsylvania high school in the late 1970s.

“Pat is a highly respected coach and someone I have known for a long time,” said Schiano, who hired Flaherty as a consultant last season. “His experience will be beneficial to the development of our offensive line. We all know the Big Ten is a line-of-scrimmage league and Pat understands what it takes to be successful at the highest level.”

Flaherty spent two decades coaching in the college ranks, including a stint as the Scarlet Knights’ offensive line coach from 1984-91. He also coached at East Stroudsburg, Penn State, East Carolina, Wake Forest and Iowa.

His NFL career started with a job in Washington. He went to Chicago before working for the Giants for a stint that lasted from 2004-2015. During that time, the Giants won Super Bowls after the 2007 and 2011 seasons with lines that included three Pro Bowl selections: Chris Snee, David Diehl and Shaun O’Hara, a former Scarlet Knight.

This will be Flaherty’s first coaching job since 2019 when he was the offensive line coach for the Miami Dolphins. He served as an analyst at Penn State in 2019-20 and as a consultant for the Giants in 2021. He also coached in the NFL with San Francisco and Jacksonville.

New OC Garrett Riley looks to push Clemson offense into next gear

CLEMSON, S.C. – Garrett Riley is almost familiar with his new facility at Clemson – emphasis on almost.

Riley, who led TCU’s offense on its run to the national title game this past season, took over as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach a few days after the Horned Frogs lost the CFP championship to Georgia last month.

Ever since, he warns recruits when taking them around Clemson’s massive operations center, “better not ask me where something is,” Riley said Wednesday at his formal introduction.

Clemson signed all of its 27-member class in December before the offensive change. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said the program was celebrating its newest members on national signing day, no newcomer more essential than Riley.

Riley, 33, is the reigning Broyles Award winner as the game’s top assistant for what he did at TCU, which went from five victories in 2021 to the College Football Playoff.

Things happened so quickly – Swinney and Riley spoke for the first time the night after TCU’s defeat – that Riley hasn’t had the chance to fully celebrate his accomplishments last season.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” he said. “It was a great run (at TCU), just like it will be at Clemson.”

Swinney praised his previous coordinator, Brandon Streeter, who led an attack that improved in yards and points from 2021 to 2022 and won the Atlantic Coast Conference championship in his only season in charge.

“I just felt like it was the right time,” Swinney said. “We weren’t quite where we needed to be.”

Swinney talked to Riley’s brother, Southern Cal coach Lincoln Riley, about Garrett before talking to him directly. Garrett Riley was the only person he talked with about the job, Swinney said.

Garrett Riley played quarterback for Texas Tech and was groomed in the “Air Raid” offense of the late Mike Leach.

Riley said Leach, who died two months ago while he was Mississippi State’s head coach, had a profound impact on his coaching career – and not necessarily for the X’s and O’s.

Leach and his “out of the box thinking were very appealing to me,” Riley said.

More to Swinney’s liking was Riley’s use of the run. TCU finished 31st nationally at nearly 194 yards rushing per game. Riley is still learning new personnel but believes the base for success is there with Tigers runners Will Shipley and Phil Mafah.

Shipley, a first-time All-ACC selection, gained 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns. Mafah had 515 yards and four TDs.

Riley gets dubbed with the “Air Raid” tag because of his background, Swinney said. “But if you study him, he runs the football,” the head coach continued. “I have no doubt he’s going to make us better offensively.”

Riley had recruited expected Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik to SMU when he worked there a few years back and believes they’ll have a solid, productive partnership going forward.

Every aspect of Clemson’s program gives Riley confidence that the Tigers can land back where TCU was this year in the CFP semifinals, which Clemson has missed the past two seasons after making six straight from 2015 through 2020.

Klubnik became starter late in the season, supplanting DJ Uiagalelei early in the ACC title game, and led the Tigers to a 39-10 victory over North Carolina. Klubnik and the Tigers struggled in their Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee, 31-14.

Riley sees the potential ahead for his new group and sees Klubnik as a driving force.

“I know that kid’s foaming at the mouth just like the rest of our players, and trust me, us coaches are ready to get going, too,” Riley said.

Riley, who was born and raised in Texas, said he and his family were happy at TCU. He wasn’t looking to leave, particularly after the Horned Frogs’ landmark season. But Clemson offered a prime opportunity for Riley to advance his career. He received a three-year contract worth $1.75 million per year.

“It had to be something that was going to check the box in all areas,” Riley said.