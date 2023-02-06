If Iowa offense ups its game, OC Brian Ferentz recoups pay

Associated PressFeb 6, 2023, 8:07 PM EST
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is taking a pay cut as part of a new contract that will reward him if the Hawkeyes average 25 points and win at least seven games next season – and make it easier to fire him if they don’t.

The athletic department on Monday released an amended contract for Ferentz, Iowa’s offensive coordinator since 2017. The son of head coach Kirk Ferentz has been a frequent target of criticism for nepotism and because of the Hawkeyes’ lack of production the past two years.

The amended contract calls for Brian Ferentz to receive a salary of $850,000 this year, a $50,000 pay cut, and his two-year rolling contract has been put on hold.

But if Iowa wins seven games and increases its scoring average to 25 points, he will be paid a lump sum of $112,500, have his salary raised to $925,000 and go back to having a two-year rolling contract.

“If Coach does not meet the Designated Performance Objectives, the agreement will terminate on June 30, 2024,” the contract reads.

Iowa was 8-5 this past season and has won at least seven games all but two years since 2008.

The Hawkeyes scored 25 points only three times in 2022, and their average of 17.7 per game ranked 123rd out of 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. They were second to last in total offense in the FBS with 251.6 yards per game.

Athletic department spokesman Steve Roe said the 25-points-per-game goal is for the entire team, not just the offense.

The Hawks’ defense accounted for 40 points on four interception returns, two fumble returns and two safeties. Iowa would have reached 25 points in only two games if it weren’t for the defense accounting for two TDs in a 27-10 win over Rutgers.

Iowa would have averaged 14.6 points per game if it hadn’t been for defensive scores.

The Hawkeyes last averaged at least 25 points per game in 2020, when they went for 31.8 in a pandemic-shortened, eight-game season. Iowa averaged 25.8 points in 2019.

Clemson gives raises, contract extensions to staff

Associated PressFeb 4, 2023, 11:31 AM EST
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson’s board of trustees approved raises for special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and defensive tackles coach Nick Eason.

Reed and Eason also received one-year extensions keeping them tied to the Tigers through Jan. 31, 2026.

Reed, who’s been with the Tigers since 2013, had his yearly salary increased $50,000 to $800,000. Eason, the former Clemson standout defensive lineman, joined the staff this past season. He also had his compensation upped by $50,000 to $800,000.

Seven other assistants were given one-year extensions by the trustees’ compensation committee, but without a raise in salary.

Co-defensive coordinators Wes Goodwin and Mickey Conn had their contracts extended through Jan. 31, 2026.

Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, tight ends coach Kyle Richardson, offensive line coach Thomas Austin, running backs coach C.J. Spiller and wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham all got one-year extensions through Jan. 31, 2025.

New offensive coordinator Garrett Riley last month received a three-year contract at $1.75 million per season.

Clemson will pay its 10 on-field assistants $7.475 million this season, an increase of $925,000 from the total for 2022.

The Tigers went 11-3 last season, winning the Atlantic Coast Conference title for the seventh time in the past eight seasons.

South Carolina’s Beamer suspends three freshmen from program

Associated PressFeb 3, 2023, 11:06 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said freshmen Monteque Rhames II, Anthony Rose and Cameron Upshaw were suspended from the football program.

There was no reason given for the suspensions in the school’s statement Friday. Online records showed Rhames, 18, was booked last night and was being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on charges of carrying weapons on school property and obstructing justice.

“Our student-athletes know what is expected of them,” Beamer said. “They know that both the university and the football program will hold them accountable for their actions and decisions.”

None of the three have played for the Gamecocks.

Rose is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back from Miami who enrolled in January 2022 and redshirted this season. Rhames and Upshaw were part of South Carolina’s latest recruiting class and enrolled last month.

Rhames is a 6-5, 235-pound defensive lineman from Sumter and Upshaw is a 6-2, 193-pound safety from Perry, Florida.