Iowa-Northwestern set for Wrigley Field in November

Associated PressFeb 7, 2023, 11:16 AM EST
Nikos Frazier/Journal & Courier/USA TODAY NETWORK
0 Comments

CHICAGO — Wrigley Field will host a college football game for the third time since 2010 when Iowa plays Northwestern next season.

Northwestern and the Chicago Cubs announced that the Wildcats’ home game will be played Nov. 4.

Northwestern played Illinois at Wrigley in 2010 in the MLB ballpark’s first college football game since 1938, and the Wildcats hosted Purdue there in 2021.

Wrigley Field has a long history of hosting football games. The Chicago Bears played there from 1921 to 1970 before moving to Soldier Field. The old Chicago Cardinals also played at Wrigley, as well as DePaul until its program folded in 1939.

Northwestern had been scheduled to play Wisconsin at Wrigley in 2020, but the game was moved to Ryan Field in Evanston because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reports: Miami hiring Lance Guidry from Tulane as DC

Associated PressFeb 7, 2023, 3:13 PM EST
Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

Miami is hiring Lance Guidry, who was defensive coordinator at Marshall last season and recently accepted the same position at Tulane, to lead its defense, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was still being finalized between Guidry and Miami.

The 51-year-old Louisiana native was hired way from Marshall by Tulane just last month. Now he’ll replace Kevin Steele on Mario Cristobal‘s staff at Miami. Steele is reportedly on his way to Alabama to become Nick Saban‘s defensive coordinator after holding that position for one season with the Hurricanes.

Alabama has yet to make the hiring of Steele and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees official. Rees had been assistant at Notre Dame.

Tulane announced the hiring of Guidry on Jan. 23 to replace Chris Hampton, who left the New Orleans-based school to join Oregon’s staff as an assistant coach.

Guidry’s defenses at Marshall ranked third in the nation in yards per play this season (4.56) and 26th nationally in 2021 (5.14 ypp).

If Iowa offense ups its game, OC Brian Ferentz recoups pay

Associated PressFeb 6, 2023, 8:07 PM EST
ferentz contract
Joseph Cress/USA TODAY NETWORK
0 Comments

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is taking a pay cut as part of a new contract that will reward him if the Hawkeyes average 25 points and win at least seven games next season – and make it easier to fire him if they don’t.

The athletic department released an amended contract for Ferentz, Iowa’s offensive coordinator since 2017. The son of head coach Kirk Ferentz has been a frequent target of criticism for nepotism and because of the Hawkeyes’ lack of production the past two years.

The amended contract calls for Brian Ferentz to receive a salary of $850,000 this year, a $50,000 pay cut, and his two-year rolling contract has been put on hold.

But if Iowa wins seven games and increases its scoring average to 25 points, he will be paid a lump sum of $112,500, have his salary raised to $925,000 and go back to having a two-year rolling contract.

“If Coach does not meet the Designated Performance Objectives, the agreement will terminate on June 30, 2024,” the contract reads.

Iowa was 8-5 this past season and has won at least seven games all but two years since 2008.

The Hawkeyes scored 25 points only three times in 2022, and their average of 17.7 per game ranked 123rd out of 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. They were second to last in total offense in the FBS with 251.6 yards per game.

Athletic department spokesman Steve Roe said the 25-points-per-game goal is for the entire team, not just the offense.

The Hawks’ defense accounted for 40 points on four interception returns, two fumble returns and two safeties. Iowa would have reached 25 points in only two games if it weren’t for the defense accounting for two TDs in a 27-10 win over Rutgers.

Iowa would have averaged 14.6 points per game if it hadn’t been for defensive scores.

The Hawkeyes last averaged at least 25 points per game in 2020, when they went for 31.8 in a pandemic-shortened, eight-game season. Iowa averaged 25.8 points in 2019.