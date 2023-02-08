Mike Norvell gets raise, 3-year extension from Florida State

Associated PressFeb 8, 2023, 11:42 PM EST
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat
2 Comments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State football coach Mike Norvell, whose team ended last season with a six-game winning streak, was rewarded with a three-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $8.05 million annually through 2029.

The school released the contract Wednesday. It will pay Norvell $5.6 million in 2023, $7.6 million in 2024, $7.8 million in 2025, $8.1 million in 2026, $8.3 million in 2027, $8.6 million in 2028 and $8.8 million in 2029. He also gets a $250,000 retention bonus if he’s still employed every Dec. 31.

Norvell earned $4.5 million last year and would have made $7.25 million in the final year of his previous deal.

This is the second extension for Norvell, who was hired after the 2019 season. The Seminoles added a year to his contract following the 2021 season. FSU finished 10-3 last season and ranked No. 11 in the final AP college football poll.

The Seminoles beat Florida State and Miami – and scored at least 45 points against both in-state rivals in the same season for the first time. FSU also was the only team to lead its conference in both total offense and total defense. Along with Southeastern Conference heavyweights Alabama and Georgia, FSU was one of three teams to rank in the top 15 in yards per play on both sides of the ball.

“Coach Norvell has re-established a culture that the entire Seminole Family can appreciate,” athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement. “We are proud of the way Coach Norvell, his staff and his team represent Florida State University on and off the field.”

The Seminoles likely will be a trendy pick in the Atlantic Coast Conference next fall, with quarterback Jordan Travis, standout defensive end Jared Verse, leading rusher Trey Benson and leading receiver Johnny Wilson all returning for another season in Tallahassee.

“I’m grateful for the trust our administration continues to place in me to lead the Florida State football program,” Norvell said. “President Richard McCullough, the Board of Trustees and Michael Alford have been important pieces in our success, and the alignment we have makes me excited for the future of this program.

“I appreciate their support and vision to continue our climb toward the top of college football. I’m also thankful for the people who brought me and my family here three years ago, along with the players and staff whose commitment has helped us build this foundation. The future is bright here in Tallahassee.”

Ex-Ohio State football players acquitted of rape, kidnapping

Associated PressFeb 10, 2023, 12:43 AM EST
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Two former Ohio State football players were acquitted Thursday on charges of rape and kidnapping stemming from a sexual encounter they had with a woman in an apartment the two players shared.

Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint embraced each other and both cried after the jury verdict was read. Their attorneys argued at trial that the woman had consensual sex with both men but regretted it afterward. They also accused the victim’s father of pushing her and authorities to pursue criminal charges.

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Meyer said the woman went to the apartment expecting to hang out with Riep, but that the two men violently raped her.

The jury deliberated for less than four hours between Wednesday and Thursday morning before finding Riep and Wint both innocent of two counts of rape and a kidnapping charge. Each man could have faced more than 30 years in prison and registration as sex offenders if convicted.

The two players were kicked off the team in February 2020 after their arrests.

The woman told police that she was having consensual sex with Riep before Wint came into the room and both forced her into sex. After several minutes, they stopped and Riep recorded the woman agreeing that the sex was consensual.

Riep and Lloyd McFarquhar, another former Ohio State football player, both testified on Wednesday that players had been told to get evidence that their sexual partners consented to protect themselves from prosecution.

SEC divides $721.8M in total revenue among schools

Associated PressFeb 10, 2023, 12:41 AM EST
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

The Southeastern Conference says it distributed an average of $49.9 million to its 14 member schools for the fiscal year that ended last August.

Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday the league divided $721.8 million of total revenue among its members. That included $698.5 million distributed by the league office and $23.3 million retained by schools for travel and other bowl-related expenses. The amounts were from the 2021-22 fiscal year which ended August 31.

In the previous fiscal year, the SEC had distributed $764.4 million of total revenue, or about $54.6 million to each school.

The total distribution amount includes revenue generated from television agreements, bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC football championship game, the SEC men’s basketball tournament, NCAA Championships and a supplemental surplus distribution.

It doesn’t include an additional $8.1 million in grants from the NCAA and SEC divided among the 14 schools.