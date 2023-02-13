Michigan says it had proof against fired football assistant

Associated PressFeb 13, 2023, 9:46 PM EST
Michigan fired football co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss in January after he failed to attend a meeting to discuss whether he had gained access to computer accounts belonging to other people, according to documents released by the school.

An athletic department official told Weiss that the university had evidence that he had “inappropriately accessed” the accounts.

“Because you did not attend this meeting and offer any additional information, we are making our decision based on the evidence that we have. … Your appointment has been terminated with cause,” executive associate athletic director Doug Gnodtke said in a Jan. 20 letter.

Gnodtke promised to have any personal items in Weiss’ office shipped to him.

The letter was released Monday in response to a public records request by The Associated Press. The university, however, declined to release evidence that it had shared with Weiss on Jan. 19, citing various exemptions under state law.

Campus police in January acknowledged an investigation of possible computer crimes at the Schembechler Hall football building. The investigation is ongoing, deputy chief Melissa Overton said.

When Michigan announced Weiss’ firing, athletic director Warde Manuel said only that it was related to a “review of university policies.”

Weiss could not be reached for comment Monday. He had praised Michigan on Twitter when he was dismissed.

“I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game that I love,” he said.

Weiss was on coach Jim Harbaugh‘s staff for two seasons after working for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.

Alabama announces hiring of coordinators Steele, Rees

Associated PressFeb 13, 2023, 7:43 PM EST
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban has hired Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator and Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator.

Alabama announced the already widely reported moves on Monday, along with the addition of inside linebackers coach Austin Armstrong.

“We are excited to bring in such a gifted group of coaches to develop our players both on and off the field,” Saban said in a statement. “Kevin, Tommy and Austin have a great mix of energy, enthusiasm and experience that will be a tremendous asset to our program. They are all excellent teachers of the game and fantastic recruiters who bring a wealth of experience and resources to our staff.”

Steele, a 39-year coaching veteran who ran Miami’s defense last season, will start his third stint on the Alabama staff. He was defensive coordinator in 2007, Saban’s first season in Tuscaloosa, and head defensive coach the following season before returning in an off-the-field role in 2013.

Steele coached inside linebackers in 2014.

“My history with coach Saban goes back a long time and what he has built here at Alabama is truly amazing,” Steele said. “I understand the high expectations of both coach Saban and the program, and I am looking forward to helping continue that success.”

He replaces Pete Golding, who left for the same position at Mississippi. Steele has also run the defenses at Clemson, LSU and Auburn and is a former Baylor head coach.

Rees spent the past three seasons as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator and the past six as its quarterbacks coach. He replaces Bill O'Brien, who left to join Bill Belichick’s staff with the New England Patriots.

“I have the utmost respect for what coach Saban has built at Alabama and the tradition of this program,” said Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback. “I’m excited to have this opportunity, and I’m looking forward to getting in the meeting room and on the practice field with this team.”

The 29-year-old Armstrong comes from Southern Mississippi, where he had been the youngest FBS defensive coordinator.

The financial terms of their deals are subject to approval by the Board of Trustees.

 

Ex-Ohio State football players acquitted of rape, kidnapping

Associated PressFeb 10, 2023, 12:43 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Two former Ohio State football players were acquitted Thursday on charges of rape and kidnapping stemming from a sexual encounter they had with a woman in an apartment the two players shared.

Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint embraced each other and both cried after the jury verdict was read. Their attorneys argued at trial that the woman had consensual sex with both men but regretted it afterward. They also accused the victim’s father of pushing her and authorities to pursue criminal charges.

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Meyer said the woman went to the apartment expecting to hang out with Riep, but that the two men violently raped her.

The jury deliberated for less than four hours between Wednesday and Thursday morning before finding Riep and Wint both innocent of two counts of rape and a kidnapping charge. Each man could have faced more than 30 years in prison and registration as sex offenders if convicted.

The two players were kicked off the team in February 2020 after their arrests.

The woman told police that she was having consensual sex with Riep before Wint came into the room and both forced her into sex. After several minutes, they stopped and Riep recorded the woman agreeing that the sex was consensual.

Riep and Lloyd McFarquhar, another former Ohio State football player, both testified on Wednesday that players had been told to get evidence that their sexual partners consented to protect themselves from prosecution.