Report: Shannon Dawson to Miami as offensive coordinator

Associated PressFeb 14, 2023, 3:03 PM EST
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

Miami is hiring Houston assistant Shannon Dawson to be its offensive coordinator, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was still being finalized and needed approval from the university.

Dawson has spent the last four years with Houston, the last three of those as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In those three years, Houston has thrown 87 touchdown passes, which is 13th-most among all FBS programs.

The Cougars also have completed 65.2% of their passes in that span and thrown for 10,010 yards – both of those stats ranking 21st nationally over the last three years.

Dawson previously was an offensive coordinator at Southern Miss, Kentucky, West Virginia, Stephen F. Austin and Millsaps. Dawson has coached in eight bowl games – including an Orange Bowl with West Virginia – along with the FCS playoffs and the Division III playoffs.

At Miami, Dawson will replace Josh Gattis, who was fired last month after the Hurricanes went 5-7 in his only season at the school.

Miami’s offense failed to meet expectations in 2022. Part of that was injuries: Starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke battled a shoulder injury, and the Hurricanes turned to Jake Garcia – who has since transferred – and Jacurri Brown for much of the season.

Miami scored 100 points in its first two games last fall, overpowering Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss. The Hurricanes averaged only 18.3 points the rest of the way, and finished the year 5-0 in games where the defense allowed no more than 14 points – but 0-7 when opponents scored more than 14.

Miami was 86th nationally in total offense last season, averaging 367.1 yards per game, and 97th in scoring offense.

Dawson is the second coordinator Miami coach Mario Cristobal has hired this month. He also landed Lance Guidry, who was defensive coordinator at Marshall last season and had accepted the same position at Tulane. Guidry is replacing Kevin Steele, who left the Hurricanes for Alabama.

Mike Bobo returns to run Georgia offense

Associated PressFeb 14, 2023, 3:07 PM EST
Joshua L. Jones/USA TODAY NETWORK
0 Comments

Mike Bobo reclaimed the offensive coordinator job at Georgia, with Todd Monken leaving the two-time defending national champions for the NFL.

Bobo, a former Bulldogs quarterback and longtime assistant coach at his alma mater, also served as offensive coordinator under former coach Mark Richt.

The 48-year-old Bobo has some big shoes to fill. Monken accepted the offensive coordinator job with the Baltimore Ravens after serving on a staff that guided Georgia to back-to-back national titles.

The Bulldogs averaged 38.6 points per game in 2021 and 41.1 this past season while finishing 15-0, capped by a record-breaking 65-7 blowout of TCU in the national championship game.

Monken’s three-season stint with the Bulldogs will be remembered for the stunning rise of quarterback Stetson Bennett from walk-on to Heisman Trophy finalist.

“We are extremely thankful and appreciative of the three years Todd and his wife, Terri, have spent with our UGA family,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. “We wish them the best as he moves on to the Ravens organization.”

Bobo, who had head coaching stints at Colorado State and South Carolina after leaving Georgia following the 2014 season, returned to his alma mater a year ago as a quality control analyst for the offense.

“Mike was an excellent addition to our staff last year as an analyst, and we are looking forward to his expanded leadership on the offensive side of the ball,” Smart said.

Bobo takes over an offense with some major holes to fill, most notably at quarterback with Bennett’s departure. Carson Beck, who got limited playing time the last two years as a backup, is expected to take over the job. But he’ll have to beat out Brock Vandagriff, one of the top-rated QBs in the 2021 recruiting class, and Gunner Stockton, another touted prospect who has yet to play at the college level.

Whoever wins the job, the focus will be on Bobo to produce the same sort of development that Monken got from Bennett.

Smart said he’s confident that Bobo can handle the role. The two were teammates at Georgia in the 1990s and coached together in 2005 when Smart was an assistant on Richt’s staff.

Bobo worked under Richt for 14 seasons, starting out as the quarterback coach before his promotion to offensive coordinator, a tenure that included two SEC titles.

At Colorado State, Bobo’s team went 7-6 and played in a bowl game each of his first three seasons, but he was let go in 2019 after the Rams slumped to 7-17 over his final two years. He then returned to the Southeastern Conference, joining Will Muschamp‘s staff as offensive coordinator for the 2020 season. When Muschamp was fired with three games left in the campaign, Bobo took over as interim coach. The Gamecocks lost all three contests to finish 2-8.

Bobo moved to Auburn in 2021 to serve as offensive coordinator for new coach Bryan Harsin, only to be fired after a four-overtime loss to Alabama in the regular-season finale; Harsin lasted less than two seasons.

Smart pointed to Bobo having a “decade of experience as a successful SEC play-caller and over 20 years spent at UGA, both as a player and coach.”

Georgia averaged 458.6 yards and 41.3 points per game in the final year of Bobo’s previous stint as offensive coordinator. The Bulldogs will be looking to get that same sort of production in 2023 as they go for a third straight national title.

Michigan says it had proof against fired football assistant

Associated PressFeb 13, 2023, 9:46 PM EST
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

Michigan fired football co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss in January after he failed to attend a meeting to discuss whether he had gained access to computer accounts belonging to other people, according to documents released by the school.

An athletic department official told Weiss that the university had evidence that he had “inappropriately accessed” the accounts.

“Because you did not attend this meeting and offer any additional information, we are making our decision based on the evidence that we have. … Your appointment has been terminated with cause,” executive associate athletic director Doug Gnodtke said in a Jan. 20 letter.

Gnodtke promised to have any personal items in Weiss’ office shipped to him.

The letter was released Monday in response to a public records request by The Associated Press. The university, however, declined to release evidence that it had shared with Weiss on Jan. 19, citing various exemptions under state law.

Campus police in January acknowledged an investigation of possible computer crimes at the Schembechler Hall football building. The investigation is ongoing, deputy chief Melissa Overton said.

When Michigan announced Weiss’ firing, athletic director Warde Manuel said only that it was related to a “review of university policies.”

Weiss could not be reached for comment Monday. He had praised Michigan on Twitter when he was dismissed.

“I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game that I love,” he said.

Weiss was on coach Jim Harbaugh‘s staff for two seasons after working for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.