Maryland hires Kevin Sumlin as co-offensive coordinator

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland hired former Arizona and Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin as a co-offensive coordinator.
Sumlin, who was also a head coach at Houston, will be an associate head coach for the Terrapins. He’ll coach tight ends in addition to helping run the offense.
Sumlin went 35-17 at Houston from 2008-11 and 51-26 at Texas A&M from 2012-17. He was just 9-20 at Arizona before being fired in 2020.
Sumlin comes to Maryland after spending a year as coach and general manager of the USFL’s Houston Gamblers.
“Kevin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our staff and I couldn’t be more thrilled that he’s joining our program,” Maryland coach Mike Locksley said. “My relationship with Kevin goes back over 25 years. He has a tremendous football mind, along with a proven track record of developing players and winning at the highest levels.”
Dan Enos, Maryland’s previous offensive coordinator, was hired for the same job at Arkansas this offseason.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State said it has canceled a home-and-home football series with Washington that was scheduled for 2024 and 2025.
Ohio State initiated the move and will pay a $500,000 cancellation penalty to Washington, a Pac-12 member, by February 2025, athletic director Gene Smith said. The cancellation will allow the Big Ten program to add an eighth nonconference home game in both the 2024 and ’25 seasons.
“I have the utmost respect for the University of Washington and for Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen, and this was a very difficult call to make,” Smith said.
Ohio State’s 2024 schedule won’t be formally announced until October. It could include a conference game against new members UCLA or USC when they jump from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten that fall.
The expanded 12-team College Football Playoff also begins with the 2024 season.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Maryland has hired former Arizona and Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin as a co-offensive coordinator.
Sumlin, who was also a head coach at Houston, will be an associate head coach for the Terrapins. He’ll coach tight ends in addition to helping run the offense.
Sumlin went 35-17 at Houston from 2008-11 and 51-26 at Texas A&M from 2012-17. He was just 9-20 at Arizona before being fired in 2020.
Sumlin comes to Maryland after spending a year as coach and general manager of the USFL’s Houston Gamblers.
“Kevin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our staff and I couldn’t be more thrilled that he’s joining our program,” Maryland coach Mike Locksley said. “My relationship with Kevin goes back over 25 years. He has a tremendous football mind, along with a proven track record of developing players and winning at the highest levels.”
Dan Enos, Maryland’s previous offensive coordinator, was hired for the same job at Arkansas this offseason.