LAS VEGAS – Authorities in Las Vegas are investigating the death of a 20-year-old UNLV player from Chicago who was found unresponsive in bed in a studio apartment, officials said.
The Clark County coroner said a cause and manner of Rebels defensive lineman Ryan Keeler‘s death was pending following his death. Medical examiner blood toxicology test results can take several weeks.
Las Vegas police Officer Robert Wicks said an investigation of Keeler’s unexpected death remained open pending coroner and detective findings. Wicks said the call was initially handled as a medical call.
UNLV head coach Barry Odom announced Keeler’s death, saying that since the 6-foot-6, 275-pound defensive lineman arrived by transfer from Rutgers University, he stood out to coaches as “an incredible person, student and teammate.”
Keeler played in seven games as a redshirt freshman last season, and he made the academic All-Mountain West team with a 3.8 grade-point average, Odom said.
UNLV was waiting for more information about Keeler’s death, Rebels football spokesman Mark Wallington said. A memorial service was not immediately scheduled.
NEW ORLEANS — LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers is among at least 15 people who won’t face any charges following his arrest in New Orleans on a count of carrying an illegal weapon, court records indicate.
Nabers, 19, of Youngsville, was arrested Monday night on Bourbon Street on one count of illegal carrying of a weapon as revelers prepared to celebrate Mardi Gras, news outlets reported. He was scheduled for a bond hearing Mardi Gras day but the state refused charges on the condition that he surrender the firearm, court records show. After agreeing to the terms, Nabers was released with no bail, according to the records.
It was unknown if Nabers had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Another case involved a man arrested for illegally having machine guns, WVUE-TV reported.
New Orleans police officers on foot patrol in the French Quarter about 7:30 p.m. Monday noticed an “L-shaped object” in Nabers’ front pant pocket, police wrote in records filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Officers asked Nabers whether he had a permit, and when he told them he didn’t, they arrested him.
The LSU Athletic Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Nabers led LSU with 72 receptions and 1,017 receiving yards last season. He caught three touchdown passes and averaged 14.1 yards per catch. He finished second in the SEC in receiving yards to Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.
The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office did not return an emailed request for comment on its decisions.
