Wisconsin’s Fickell promotes Letton to tight ends coach

Associated PressFeb 25, 2023, 12:06 AM EST
wisconsin football
Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has promoted Nate Letton from quality control coach to tight ends coach, enabling him to have the same role he filled on Luke Fickell‘s Cincinnati staff last season.

Fickell, now the Wisconsin head coach, originally selected former Cincinnati offensive coordinator Gino Guidugli as his tight ends coach. Guidugli has since left Wisconsin and is expected to take over as Notre Dame’s quarterbacks coach.

Letton was a graduate assistant at Cincinnati from 2020-21 before coaching tight ends last season. His tight ends at Cincinnati included Josh Whyle, a first-team all-American Athletic Conference selection.

“Nate is a tremendous young coach and we`re really fortunate to be able to add him to our on-field staff,” Fickell said in a university statement. “Having been with him for the last three years I’ve seen first-hand his relentless work ethic and his ability to connect and mentor our student-athletes.”

Letton also was an assistant coach at Division III program Centre College from 2015-19. The former Centre linebacker worked with wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen while coaching at his alma mater.

Jim Harbaugh: Michigan good place to be despite challenges

Associated PressFeb 24, 2023, 12:14 AM EST
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
1 Comment

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Jim Harbaugh has had an eventful offseason, from interviewing with the Denver Broncos to talking with the NCAA about possible violations in Michigan’s football program and firing an assistant coach under investigation by police.

“Compare us to perfect, and we’re going to come up short in the major areas,” Harbaugh said Thursday in his first remarks to reporters since the season ended. “Compare us to any other program, I think you’re going to see that it doesn’t get any better.”

A year after saying the door was closed on a return to the NFL, the former San Francisco 49ers coach talked with the Broncos about their vacant coaching job that was later filled by Sean Payton.

Harbaugh said multiple coaches on his staff had conversations with NFL teams and chose to stay at the school.

“I’m one of them,” he said. “People do what they think is best for them professionally and personally.”

There was, though, one coaching change. Co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was fired in January after he failed to attend a meeting to discuss whether he had gained access to computer accounts belonging to other people, according to documents released by the school.

“I don’t really know anything and if I did, I don’t think I could comment on it,” Harbaugh said.

Shortly after the Wolverines lost 51-45 to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals, Michigan announced it received notice that the NCAA is looking into potential rules infractions in the football program.

The investigation involves impermissible texts and calls – including some by Harbaugh – to high school prospects during part of a pandemic-related dead period for contact with potential recruits. The NCAA also is looking at whether a member of Michigan’s off-field football staff violated rules by doing on-the-field coaching during practice.

Harbaugh told NCAA investigators in multiple meetings last month that he will not agree to an unethical conduct charge, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the investigation have not been shared publicly.

Harbaugh told reporters he was unable to comment on the NCAA matter.

A few hours Harbaugh’s news conference to preview spring practice, the Ann Arbor police posted a video on Twitter that showed the coach helping an officer move a fallen tree out of a street during an ice storm the previous night.

“You’re a good man,” officer Howard Cooper said to Harbaugh.

“Feel free to spread the word on that,” Harbaugh said. “Don’t feel like you have to keep that to yourself.”

Georgia’s Dumas-Johnson charged with reckless driving

Associated PressFeb 24, 2023, 12:13 AM EST
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
1 Comment

ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, the second-leading tackler for 2022 national champions, was arrested Wednesday on charges of reckless driving and racing.

According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Dumas-Johnson was released Wednesday evening after posting a combined bond of $4,000 – $2,500 for allegedly racing on highways/streets and $1,500 for alleged reckless driving.

The arrest on the misdemeanor charges followed an incident in Athens on Jan. 10, one day after the Bulldogs beat TCU 65-7 in the national championship game and Dumas-Johnson had four tackles.

Georgia said in a statement that the “alleged conduct” by Dumas-Johnson “does not reflect our program’s values or the high standards we have established.”

“As this is an open matter involving a student, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement,” the statement added.

Georgia is also dealing with the fallout from a fatal crash after the team’s championship parade. Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy, a 24-year-old who worked in the recruiting department, were killed in an early-morning accident on Jan. 15, while another player and another employee were in the vehicle and injured.

Dumas-Johnson was a second-team selection to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference team after recording 70 tackles with four sacks while starting every game in Georgia’s second consecutive national championship season.