UCLA hires D’Anton Lynn as defensive coordinator

LOS ANGELES – UCLA will have its third defensive coordinator in three years after the hiring of D’Anton Lynn on Monday.
This will be Lynn’s first stint as a coordinator after eight years as an NFL assistant. He was with the Baltimore Ravens for three seasons, including the past two as safeties coach.
Lynn replaces Bill McGovern, who will remain on staff as director of football administration.
McGovern was hired last year but missed most of the second half of the season due to health issues. Jerry Azzinaro was defensive coordinator during coach Chip Kelly‘s first four seasons in Westwood.
“We are excited to add D’Anton to our staff as defensive coordinator,” Kelly said in a statement. “His energy and enthusiasm, along with his experience, will make an immediate impact.”
Lynn also had tenures with the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans. He was the head coach for the East for the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas.
Lynn is the son of San Francisco 49ers assistant and former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn.
Lynn will seek to turn around a UCLA defense that was 87th nationally in total defense and 117th out of 131 teams against the pass. The Bruins were 9-4 last season and ranked 21st in the final AP Top 25.
UCLA has one more season in the Pac-12 before joining the Big Ten in 2024.
UCLA also announced that running backs coach DeShaun Foster will also serve as associate head coach, Ikaika Malloe will coach the defensive line and outside linebackers and Brian Norwood will be assistant head coach, passing game coordinator and safeties coach.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida has hired Austin Armstrong as its defensive coordinator, poaching a member of Nick Saban‘s Alabama staff after less than two months on the job.
The 29-year-old Armstrong replaces Patrick Toney, who left Gainesville after one subpar season to become a defensive assistant with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.
Gators coach Billy Napier turned to Armstrong to fill the position, making him the youngest defensive coordinator in Power Five football. Armstrong, who spent the last two seasons as Southern Mississippi’s defensive coordinator, was Napier’s inside linebackers coach at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2020.
Armstrong will be asked to help fix a unit that ranked 97th in the country in total defense in 2022.
Southern Miss’s defense, known as the “Nasty Bunch” during Armstrong’s tenure, ranked sixth in the Sun Belt Conference and 45th nationally in scoring defense (23.5 points a game). The Golden Eagles were third nationally in tackles for loss (8.3), fifth in sacks (3.38) and seventh in interceptions (17).
Toney is one of three on-field assistants to bail on Napier and bolt for the NFL in recent weeks. Receivers coach Keary Colbert left to take the same position with the Denver Broncos, and tight ends coach William Peagler has reportedly taken a job with the Cardinals.
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU coach Brian Kelly is promoting senior defensive analyst John Jancek to special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach.
“John is a veteran SEC coordinator who possesses a great deal of knowledge as it relates to the scheme we teach,” Kelly said Tuesday, alluding to Jancek’s previous stints as a defensive coordinator at Georgia and Tennessee. “He’s earned this opportunity.”
Jancek fills the spot vacated by Brian Polian, who is remaining at LSU in a managerial role overseeing the roster and monitoring the transfer portal.
LSU was plagued early last season by a handful of special teams failures, from a critical blocked extra point kick in a season-opening, one-point loss, to several fumbled punt or kick returns.
During three decades of coaching at the college level, Jancek also has been part of Kelly’s staffs at Grand Valley State and Central Michigan.
Jancek said he loves Kelly’s “vision and the way he leads the program.”
In addition to Georgia and Tennessee, Jancek’s coaching career also included stints at Kentucky, Cincinnati, South Florida and Colorado State.
Before reuniting with Kelly in 2022, Jancek was a defensive quality control assistant at Georgia, where he was part of the 2021 national title team.
Jancek grew up in Muskegon, Michigan. He played defensive line at Grand Valley State from 1986-1990.