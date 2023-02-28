UNC hires former NFL head coach Freddie Kitchens as TE coach

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina has hired former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens as its run-game coordinator and tight ends coach.
The school announced the hiring Tuesday, with Kitchens named to replace John Lilly after Lilly joined Frank Reich’s staff with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
Kitchens spent 16 seasons in the NFL ranks, leading the Browns to a 6-10 record as head coach in 2019. He also worked as an offensive coordinator with the Browns and took over as play-caller for the New York Giants in 2021.
Kitchens also spent 11 years on the staff of the Arizona Cardinals, including for their Super Bowl appearance in the 2008 season. He has had college coaching stints at North Texas and Mississippi and spent last year as a senior analyst at South Carolina.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida has hired Austin Armstrong as its defensive coordinator, poaching a member of Nick Saban‘s Alabama staff after less than two months on the job.
The 29-year-old Armstrong replaces Patrick Toney, who left Gainesville after one subpar season to become a defensive assistant with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.
Gators coach Billy Napier turned to Armstrong to fill the position, making him the youngest defensive coordinator in Power Five football. Armstrong, who spent the last two seasons as Southern Mississippi’s defensive coordinator, was Napier’s inside linebackers coach at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2020.
Armstrong will be asked to help fix a unit that ranked 97th in the country in total defense in 2022.
Southern Miss’s defense, known as the “Nasty Bunch” during Armstrong’s tenure, ranked sixth in the Sun Belt Conference and 45th nationally in scoring defense (23.5 points a game). The Golden Eagles were third nationally in tackles for loss (8.3), fifth in sacks (3.38) and seventh in interceptions (17).
Toney is one of three on-field assistants to bail on Napier and bolt for the NFL in recent weeks. Receivers coach Keary Colbert left to take the same position with the Denver Broncos, and tight ends coach William Peagler has reportedly taken a job with the Cardinals.
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU coach Brian Kelly is promoting senior defensive analyst John Jancek to special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach.
“John is a veteran SEC coordinator who possesses a great deal of knowledge as it relates to the scheme we teach,” Kelly said Tuesday, alluding to Jancek’s previous stints as a defensive coordinator at Georgia and Tennessee. “He’s earned this opportunity.”
Jancek fills the spot vacated by Brian Polian, who is remaining at LSU in a managerial role overseeing the roster and monitoring the transfer portal.
LSU was plagued early last season by a handful of special teams failures, from a critical blocked extra point kick in a season-opening, one-point loss, to several fumbled punt or kick returns.
During three decades of coaching at the college level, Jancek also has been part of Kelly’s staffs at Grand Valley State and Central Michigan.
Jancek said he loves Kelly’s “vision and the way he leads the program.”
In addition to Georgia and Tennessee, Jancek’s coaching career also included stints at Kentucky, Cincinnati, South Florida and Colorado State.
Before reuniting with Kelly in 2022, Jancek was a defensive quality control assistant at Georgia, where he was part of the 2021 national title team.
Jancek grew up in Muskegon, Michigan. He played defensive line at Grand Valley State from 1986-1990.