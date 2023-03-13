Alabama’s Rees, Steele both to make $1.9M this season

Associated Press
Mar 13, 2023
John Mersits/USA TODAY NETWORK
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will each make $1.9 million next season.

The two were among 11 Alabama staffers to have new contracts approved by the compensation committee of the university’s board of trustees.

Rees and Steele both received three-year deals, with Rees getting raises to $2 million in his second year and $2.1 million in his third after arriving from Notre Dame. Steele returned for his third stint on coach Nick Saban‘s staff after serving as the Miami Hurricanes’ defensive coordinator last season.

The next highest-paid assistants are offensive line coach Eric Wolford ($925,000) and assistant head coach/wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins ($875,000). All the deals except for the coordinators are for two years.

Freddie Roach, defensive line ($775,000).

Robert Gillespie, running backs ($625,000).

Coleman Hutzler, special teams/outside linebackers ($595,000).

Joe Cox, tight ends ($425,000).

-Robert Bala, inside linebackers ($350,000).

-David Ballou, director of sports performance ($725,000).

Bob Welton, director of player personnel ($255,000).

Rees, Steele and Bala are all new hires for Saban, whose team missed the playoffs for only the second time last season. Bill O'Brien left to become offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots. Pete Golding moved to Southeastern Conference Western Division opponent Mississippi to run Lane Kiffin‘s defense.

Bala replaced Austin Armstrong, who was hired as Florida’s defensive coordinator shortly after being hired as an Alabama assistant.

Maryland adds Josh Gattis, Zac Spavital to coaching staff

Associated Press
Mar 9, 2023
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Maryland has hired Josh Gattis as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Gattis joins the Terrapins after one season as Miami’s offensive coordinator. He was fired after the team went 5-7. Prior to that, Gattis was an offensive coordinator at Michigan. He won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant in 2021.

Maryland announced the hire Thursday and also announced the addition of Zac Spavital as safeties coach.

Gattis worked with Maryland coach Michael Locksley when they were on the staff at Alabama in 2018. Gattis joins Kevin Sumlin, who was hired as a co-offensive coordinator at Maryland earlier this offseason.

Dan Enos, Maryland’s previous offensive coordinator, was hired for the same job at Arkansas.

Spavital spent the past four seasons as defensive coordinator at Texas State and has also coached at Texas Tech, Houston and Oklahoma.

“The additions of Josh and Zac really bolsters our already strong coaching staff,” Locksley said. “Josh and I have a strong relationship and a proven track record of working together to produce a potent offense. He and I share many of the same philosophies and it should be a very smooth transition.

“Zac comes to us with a history of being part of defenses that have a tremendous amount of success, especially when it comes to being aggressive and taking the ball away.”

Iowa athletics department to cover full race bias settlement

Associated Press
Mar 9, 2023
Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
IOWA CITY, Iowa – A race discrimination lawsuit filed against the University of Iowa by former football players will be settled using funds entirely from the school instead of having taxpayer money cover half of the $4.2 million deal, the university’s president said Thursday.

President Barbara Wilson put an end to the original plan that called for $2 million being pulled from the state’s general fund after listening to the public’s concerns and consulting with the Board of Regents, she said in a statement.

The university’s athletics department will reimburse the state for the $2 million, The Des Moines Register reported.

The state’s Appeal Board approved the plan to use taxpayer funds for the settlement in a 2-1 vote on Monday. Board member and State Auditor Rob Sand voted down the proposal, saying the university’s athletics department has the funds to cover the full settlement.

Iowa lawmakers then introduced a bill on Wednesday that would require athletics departments at the state’s regents universities to repay the state for any settlement costs that had not been budgeted for by lawmakers.

The lawsuit was filed in November 2020 by 12 Black former players, including star running back Akrum Wadley and career receptions leader Kevonte Martin-Manley. They alleged they were demeaned with racial slurs, forced to abandon Black hairstyles, fashion and culture to fit the “Iowa Way” promoted by coach Kirk Ferentz, and retaliated against for speaking out.

The players initially sought $20 million in damages plus the firings of athletic director Gary Barta, Ferentz and his son and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.

Sand agreed that Barta should be fired, noting four discrimination cases totaling nearly $7 million in damages under Barta’s watch.

“I can’t imagine a private company that would still have someone at the helm after four discrimination lawsuits under that person’s leadership,” he said at his news conference Monday.

Wilson has declined to discuss whether Barta will be fired.

Kirk Ferentz has said he was “greatly disappointed” with the settlement and how it was resolved. He said “the parties originally named disagree with the decision to settle, fully believing that the case would have been dismissed with prejudice before trial.”

He added that the coaches were dropped from the lawsuit and “there is no admission of any wrongdoing.”

Damario Solomon-Simmons, a Tulsa-based civil rights attorney who represented the ex-players, blasted Ferentz for his comments, saying Black Hawkeyes players will continue to be at risk of harassment “as long as Kirk Ferentz is in charge.”