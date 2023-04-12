Competition to succeed Thompson-Robinson starts for UCLA QBs

LOS ANGELES – Chip Kelly had only two choices for his starting quarterback during his first season at UCLA.

He will have a variety of options this time as the Bruins have their first quarterback battle in five years.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson‘s successor is unlikely to be determined until a couple weeks before UCLA’s season opener on Sept. 2 against Coastal Carolina, but Kelly is going to give his five quarterbacks plenty of opportunities during spring practices the next four weeks to prove themselves.

“It’s a really good quarterback room. I’m excited for all of them,” Kelly said. “We’re trying to get a lot of guys reps. We learn by doing. We have to be structured and efficient in what we are doing.”

Kelly only had Michigan graduate transfer Wilton Speight and Thompson-Robinson to consider in 2018. When Speight got injured in the opener, Thompson-Robinson took over and started in only his second collegiate game.

Thompson-Robinson ended up starting a program-record 48 games and also set school records for passing yards, total offense, total touchdowns, passing touchdowns and completions. He also helped lead UCLA from 3-9 in his first season in 2018 to 8-4 last year and an appearance in the Sun Bowl.

Of the five looking to become the starter, Ethan Garbers, Chase Griffin and Justyn Martin have experience in Kelly’s system while Collin Schlee made 11 starts for Kent State last season.

The biggest buzz, though. surrounds Dante Moore, who was the first five-star recruit Kelly has landed since coming to Westwood.

The Detroit native, who won’t turn 18 until May 24, was an early enrollee. He said the Bruins’ move into the Big Ten in 2024 played a role in switching from his early commitment to Oregon.

“The Pac 12 is a great conference, but playing in the Big Ten and having that light on the team was a big factor,” Moore said.

Moore said the biggest learning curve so far is adjusting to the speed of play, especially on deep throws.

“I remember the first week I got here I was a little late on a couple throws and they were just telling me ‘Hey, you know, just adjust to this and that.’ The speed and understanding the offense are the biggest things (to adjust to),” he said.

Garbers has taken the most snaps with the first team through the first week of drills. The redshirt junior has seen action in 11 games at quarterback the past two seasons after he transferred from Washington.

“With Dorian being gone there’s a gap in leadership that needs to be filled and I’ll try to do that,” Garbers said. “This is my third year in this playbook and coach Kelly’s offense, so I think I’m just more comfortable and just diving deeper into it.”

Griffin, a fifth-year senior, has the most experience in the program. He played in four games as a sophomore in 2020, including two starts, and saw action in two games last season.

Schlee made the decision to enter the transfer portal after Kent State coach Sean Lewis left to become Deion Sanders‘ offensive coordinator at Colorado.

“It has definitely been a learning curve because it’s a little bit more of an in-depth offense with different plays, style and lingo. But I’m ready for it and this is what I wanted to do,” said Schlee, who passed for 2,109 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions last season. “I wanted to come here and learn an NFL-style offense so I could improve my learning.”

Martin drew praise from Kelly for his work during the offseason program and becoming faster and stronger. The redshirt freshman is best known for throwing for 13 touchdowns for Inglewood High School in a 106-0 win over Morningside in 2021.

“I feel like I’m not really trying to catch up and learning each week on the install. When I see the plays it’s easier than last spring when I kind of got thrown in,” Martin said.

Thompson-Robinson has remained a presence during the early phases of practice. He was giving pointers and watched drills as he continues preparations for the upcoming draft.

Finger surgery puts Devin Brown’s bid for Ohio State’s QB job on hold

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Devin Brown, who is competing with Kyle McCord for the Ohio State starting quarterback’s job, had surgery on his throwing hand and will miss the rest of spring practice.

Coach Ryan Day said McCord and Oregon State transfer Tristan Gebbia would be the top two quarterbacks in the spring game Saturday.

McCord has more experience than Brown and is considered the front-runner to succeed C.J. Stroud. McCord started against Akron in 2021 and appeared in seven games last season as the top backup.

Brown, who redshirted last season and did not play in a game, had surgery on a finger on his right hand. Day, who didn’t disclose how or when Brown was hurt, said Brown should resume throwing soon.

Day said the competition between McCord and Brown remains too close to call.

“It would be nice to have it be black and white,” he said. “I can’t sit here and tell you it is right now. I think they’ve both done really good things, they both have things they can improve on. There are no games or agenda here. It’s two guys competing, and one day one guy has the upper hand and the next day the other guy might have the upper hand.”

Kliff Kingsbury joins USC staff as senior offensive analyst

LOS ANGELES — Kliff Kingsbury is joining Lincoln Riley‘s coaching staff at Southern California as a senior offensive analyst.

USC announced the addition of Kingsbury, who was fired by the Arizona Cardinals in January after four seasons as their head coach.

Kingsbury went 28-37-1 at Arizona, making one playoff appearance. Before that, he spent six seasons as Texas Tech’s head coach and earned a reputation as one of football’s most innovative offensive minds.

Riley and Kingsbury were briefly teammates at Texas Tech when Riley walked onto Mike Leach‘s Red Raiders roster during Kingsbury’s senior season in 2002.

Speaking after the Trojans’ latest spring practice, Riley said he reconnected with Kingsbury about a month ago. Kingsbury took a break to travel after his dismissal by the Cardinals, but Riley floated the idea of working together when Kingsbury visited Los Angeles.

“He thought about it for a little bit, and I think it just ended up being a great fit for both sides,” Riley said. “He’s got great familiarity with our offense. He’s got familiarity with a lot of people on our staff, so that made a lot of sense. His experience on the offensive side, to have another set of eyes, will be very helpful. … It’s always great to have another opinion and kind of an outside perspective that isn’t tied to one position.”

Between his two head coaching jobs, Kingsbury spent about one month at USC as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Clay Helton before the Cardinals surprisingly hired him for their top job in January 2019.

Kingsbury is rejoining USC at a time when the Trojans’ quarterback room is loaded with talent. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is returning for presumably his final college season, backed up by former four-star recruit Miller Moss and incoming freshman Malachi Nelson, who is widely considered one of the nation’s top quarterback prospects.

Before coaching Kyler Murray in Arizona, Kingsbury coached several top quarterbacks in college, including Patrick Mahomes, Johnny Manziel and Case Keenum.

The Trojans went 11-3 in Riley’s first year in an immediate rebound from several unimpressive seasons under Helton. They missed out on the College Football Playoff only when they lost the Pac-12 championship game to Utah, and they lost the Cotton Bowl on a late comeback by Tulane.

USC is wrapping up its spring practice this week, with the Trojans’ spring game scheduled for the Coliseum.