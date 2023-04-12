Kliff Kingsbury joins USC staff as senior offensive analyst

Associated PressApr 12, 2023, 12:09 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES — Kliff Kingsbury is joining Lincoln Riley‘s coaching staff at Southern California as a senior offensive analyst.

USC announced the addition of Kingsbury, who was fired by the Arizona Cardinals in January after four seasons as their head coach.

Kingsbury went 28-37-1 at Arizona, making one playoff appearance. Before that, he spent six seasons as Texas Tech’s head coach and earned a reputation as one of football’s most innovative offensive minds.

Riley and Kingsbury were briefly teammates at Texas Tech when Riley walked onto Mike Leach‘s Red Raiders roster during Kingsbury’s senior season in 2002.

Speaking after the Trojans’ latest spring practice, Riley said he reconnected with Kingsbury about a month ago. Kingsbury took a break to travel after his dismissal by the Cardinals, but Riley floated the idea of working together when Kingsbury visited Los Angeles.

“He thought about it for a little bit, and I think it just ended up being a great fit for both sides,” Riley said. “He’s got great familiarity with our offense. He’s got familiarity with a lot of people on our staff, so that made a lot of sense. His experience on the offensive side, to have another set of eyes, will be very helpful. … It’s always great to have another opinion and kind of an outside perspective that isn’t tied to one position.”

Between his two head coaching jobs, Kingsbury spent about one month at USC as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Clay Helton before the Cardinals surprisingly hired him for their top job in January 2019.

Kingsbury is rejoining USC at a time when the Trojans’ quarterback room is loaded with talent. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is returning for presumably his final college season, backed up by former four-star recruit Miller Moss and incoming freshman Malachi Nelson, who is widely considered one of the nation’s top quarterback prospects.

Before coaching Kyler Murray in Arizona, Kingsbury coached several top quarterbacks in college, including Patrick Mahomes, Johnny Manziel and Case Keenum.

The Trojans went 11-3 in Riley’s first year in an immediate rebound from several unimpressive seasons under Helton. They missed out on the College Football Playoff only when they lost the Pac-12 championship game to Utah, and they lost the Cotton Bowl on a late comeback by Tulane.

USC is wrapping up its spring practice this week, with the Trojans’ spring game scheduled for the Coliseum.

Finger surgery puts Devin Brown’s bid for Ohio State’s QB job on hold

Associated PressApr 12, 2023, 2:25 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Devin Brown, who is competing with Kyle McCord for the Ohio State starting quarterback’s job, had surgery on his throwing hand and will miss the rest of spring practice.

Coach Ryan Day said McCord and Oregon State transfer Tristan Gebbia would be the top two quarterbacks in the spring game Saturday.

McCord has more experience than Brown and is considered the front-runner to succeed C.J. Stroud. McCord started against Akron in 2021 and appeared in seven games last season as the top backup.

Brown, who redshirted last season and did not play in a game, had surgery on a finger on his right hand. Day, who didn’t disclose how or when Brown was hurt, said Brown should resume throwing soon.

Day said the competition between McCord and Brown remains too close to call.

“It would be nice to have it be black and white,” he said. “I can’t sit here and tell you it is right now. I think they’ve both done really good things, they both have things they can improve on. There are no games or agenda here. It’s two guys competing, and one day one guy has the upper hand and the next day the other guy might have the upper hand.”

Report: ACC reaches three-year extension deal with Phillips

Associated PressApr 12, 2023, 12:05 AM EDT
The Atlantic Coast Conference has reached a three-year extension agreement with commissioner Jim Phillips, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t publicly announced the agreement. The extension, first reported by ESPN, would keep Phillips under contract into 2029.

The league hired Phillips as the successor for the retiring John Swofford. He took over in February 2021 with a five-year contract after serving as Northwestern’s athletic director and is closing his second full season in the job.

Phillips has been working to improve the ACC’s financial standing, with the league reporting record revenues yet facing a growing gap behind the Big Ten and Southeastern conferences.

The ACC has a grant-of-rights agreement binding league teams to the ACC for the duration of the current ESPN deal through the 2035-36 season, and the league has been examining options such as unequal per-school payouts of revenue.

Phillips has also served in a range of prominent roles in college sports in recent years, including the selection committee for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and the Division I Transformation Committee to modernize college sports.

Phillips’ extension agreement came as the Big Ten sought a new commissioner for Kevin Warren, who is leaving to become president and chief executive officer of the NFL’s Chicago Bears in January. Phillips was a candidate when Warren was hired as commissioner in 2019.

The AP reported Tuesday night that the Big Ten is hiring former Major League Baseball executive Tony Petitti as commissioner.