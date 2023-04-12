Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai already emerging as team leader

Associated PressApr 12, 2023, 11:07 PM EDT
Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai originally planned to spend this month preparing for the NFL draft rather than gearing up for one last college season at a third school.

“I was about 90% sure I was going to put my name in the draft and do the whole pro route,” Mordecai said Wednesday during a day off from spring practice. “I got some feedback from some scouts and teams about where I’d be drafted, and I wasn’t super-fired up about the feedback.”

Mordecai decided he could boost his pro stock by showing that he could play just as effectively at a Power Five school as he did the last two seasons at American Athletic Conference program SMU, where he became the Mustangs’ career leader in touchdown passes.

Playing for a head coach who had beat him twice and an offensive coordinator who had recruited him out of high school made Wisconsin particularly appealing.

“It was kind of an opportunity, a fit that I thought I shouldn’t pass up,” Mordecai said.

New Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell added three quarterback transfers this offseason in Mordecai, Nick Evers (Oklahoma) and Braedyn Locke (Mississippi State). The Badgers also return Myles Burkett and Marshall Howe and added freshman Cole LaCrue as they seek a replacement for Graham Mertz, who transferred to Florida after starting every game for Wisconsin each of the last three seasons.

Mordecai, the only active Wisconsin quarterback who has started a game, is the leading candidate to start the Sept. 2 opener against Buffalo.

“If there’s a guy that on a consistent basis every single day has been a great leader in my eyes so far, one would be Tanner Mordecai,” Fickell said last week.

After spending three seasons in a reserve role at Oklahoma, Mordecai threw for more than 3,500 yards each of the last two seasons at SMU while totaling 72 touchdown passes and 22 interceptions. He did all that despite breaking two ribs early last season and one more rib late in the season and missing one game with a concussion.

The only games in which Mordecai threw for fewer than 200 yards for SMU both came in losses to Cincinnati teams coached by Fickell, though an injury caused him to leave last season’s matchup in the third quarter.

“I firmly believe Coach Fickell is going to win a national championship here,” Mordecai said.

Mordecai also was familiar with Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo and his history of producing standout quarterbacks.

“I was in high school when he was at Ole Miss (and) I was close to committing to him there,” Mordecai said. “It’s kind of crazy how it comes full circle.”

Longo was Mississippi’s offensive coordinator from 2017-18 before filling the same role at North Carolina the last four seasons. Longo’s last two quarterbacks at North Carolina were 2022 fifth-round draft pick Sam Howell and Drake Maye, who heads into his sophomore season as one of college football’s top NFL quarterback prospects.

Longo is eager to see what Mordecai can do in the Big Ten and has been impressed with the leadership the former SMU quarterback has shown thus far.

“From day one that Tanner has been here, he’s acted like the starter,” Longo said. “He’s shown up. There’s no ego. He’s very humble. And there’s no disrespect toward the other guys, but he’s been a starter for two years. He carries himself that way. And he just has shown some natural leadership ability when he’s out among our players as teammates.”

Teammates say Mordecai has done that without stepping on anyone’s toes. Mordecai said he was careful to listen and get a better understanding of his new teammates before he asserted himself in conversations with them.

“You can’t walk into a culture that you’re not part of and bark orders,” Mordecai said. “You’ve got to build relationships, build trust, respect and go from there. I think if you ask the guys now, they would say I’m a lot more vocal now than I was in January.”

His teammates appreciated that approach.

“I think he’s a great leader,” wide receiver Chimere Dike said. “The first day he stepped in, he didn’t try to force himself into any role, but that was kind of just natural because that’s who he is, the way he approaches, how he works hard, how he prepares. What stuck out is how he approached every single day and how prepared he was and now natural of a leader he was.”

Mordecai values the way his new teammates have welcomed him and doesn’t take it for granted.

“They understand my work ethic and how much this game and this culture and winning matter to me,” Mordecai said. “I think that they see that and understand that. It’s something I’m going to hold true to my heart.”

Spencer Rattler’s return, new OC bring hope to South Carolina offense

Associated PressApr 13, 2023, 1:23 PM EDT
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler needed answers before deciding his football future. He got all the right ones from his teammates and new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains that led to Rattler sticking around for another season.

Rattler’s path seemed clear when he transferred from Oklahoma to the Gamecocks after the 2021 season. The strong-armed passer who led the Sooners to a Big 12 championship would polish things up before setting off for the NFL.

Turns out Rattler’s late-season flourish with top-10 victories over Tennessee and Clemson left him wanting to achieve even more in college.

“I felt like we left some things on the table,” said Rattler, who will conclude what’s expected to be his final spring college workouts at the annual Garnet-and-Black game.

Not that Rattler didn’t need a few facts before making his return official. Marcus Satterfield, the attack’s coordinator the past two years, headed to Nebraska for a similar position. Receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr., who led the team with 68 catches for 928 yards and six touchdown grabs, was strongly considering going pro.

But the Gamecocks hired Arkansas assistant and longtime NFL offensive coordinator Loggains to lead the offense and Wells, like Rattler, wanted to play another year in college.

“We could’ve both taken that next step to the next level and been OK,” Rattler said this spring. “I think coming back was the right decision.”

Every South Carolina supporter would agree, particularly with how the team closed the regular season. The Gamecocks were a so-so 6-4 and coming off a demoralizing 38-6 loss at Florida in mid-November where the offense managed just 237 yards of offense and 11 first downs.

The next two weeks, though, the Gamecocks ended the College Football Playoff chances of fifth-ranked Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson.

Rattler combined for 798 yards and eight touchdowns in the two victories, and Wells had 20 receptions for 301 yards, including a 72-yard scoring catch at Clemson in a 31-30 win that helped the Gamecocks end their seven-game losing streak in the rivalry.

“It was a tough decision,” Wells said about going pro. “Trying to figure what my quarterback was going to do, who’s going to be the OC, what type of offense we’re going to run. But everything came together and I’m happy to be here.”

So is Loggains, who spent the past two seasons as Arkansas’ tight ends coach. Before that, he was offensive coordinator for four NFL teams. Retaining Rattler and Wells were among Loggains’ biggest priorities and he loves what he’s seen so far this spring.

Loggains has studied what Rattler did well at South Carolina and at Oklahoma, and he brings things up to Rattler that the quarterback is eager to work into the offense.

Loggains has offensive questions to figure out, particularly at running back, where the top two rushers from last year in MarShawn Lloyd (573 yards, nine touchdowns) and Jaheim Bell (263 yards, three TDs) both transferred. Lloyd went to Southern Cal land Bell to Florida State.

What doesn’t seem to be a question, at least for coach Shane Beamer, is Rattler’s poise as a leader now compared with a year ago.

“Last year he came in at this time, and he wasn’t really trying to impose his will and force his leadership on you. He was trying to earn their respect and earn a role and and go from there,” Beamer said. “Now everybody knows what he can do and what he’s done here at (South) Carolina, and it’s very clearly his team. It’s very clearly his offense.”

Wells sees it, too.

“Spencer is loose,” Wells said. “He’s reminding me of the last two games of last year. He’s loose, he’s confident, he’s happy.”

All of which could mean big things for South Carolina’s offense.

Finger surgery puts Devin Brown’s bid for Ohio State’s QB job on hold

Associated PressApr 12, 2023, 2:25 PM EDT
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
0 Comments

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Devin Brown, who is competing with Kyle McCord for the Ohio State starting quarterback’s job, had surgery on his throwing hand and will miss the rest of spring practice.

Coach Ryan Day said McCord and Oregon State transfer Tristan Gebbia would be the top two quarterbacks in the spring game Saturday.

McCord has more experience than Brown and is considered the front-runner to succeed C.J. Stroud. McCord started against Akron in 2021 and appeared in seven games last season as the top backup.

Brown, who redshirted last season and did not play in a game, had surgery on a finger on his right hand. Day, who didn’t disclose how or when Brown was hurt, said Brown should resume throwing soon.

Day said the competition between McCord and Brown remains too close to call.

“It would be nice to have it be black and white,” he said. “I can’t sit here and tell you it is right now. I think they’ve both done really good things, they both have things they can improve on. There are no games or agenda here. It’s two guys competing, and one day one guy has the upper hand and the next day the other guy might have the upper hand.”