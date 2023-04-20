Penn State’s James Franklin: Revenue sharing with players ‘inevitable’

Apr 20, 2023
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State coach James Franklin believes major college players will inevitably be paid and the sooner it happens the better it will be for all involved with the sport.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Franklin said that while college sports leaders are focused on finding ways to regulate how athletes are compensated for use of their name, image and likeness, a bigger change is on the horizon.

“I also think that ultimately, whether it’s in the next three years or next five years or next two years, there’s going to be some form of revenue sharing or collective bargaining agreement (with the players),” Franklin told AP. “That’s going to happen. I think that’s inevitable.

“And I think most people would prefer that than the current model because I think it’s better for the student-athletes because they’re going to be able to get contracts and know what they’re signing up for. And I think for the schools as well, I think there’s going to be value in knowing what you’re dealing with.”

Television networks pay billions of dollars to college conferences for the media rights to their sporting events, value mostly driven by football.

The Big Ten, Penn State’s conference, will make more than $7 billion over seven years from contracts it signed with multiple networks last year; Big Ten schools — there will be 16 of them beginning in 2024 – could receive something like $100 million per year from the league during the length of the new deal.

The rise in media rights fees has led to skyrocketing salaries for college football coaches, sparking criticism that the wealth is not being shared with players. Franklin is in the second-year of a 10-year contract with Penn State that pays him $8.5 million annually. He is one of about a dozen major college football coaches whose annual salary surpasses $8 million.

Franklin is 78-36 in nine years with the Nittany Lions, including an 11-2 record and Rose Bowl victory last season.

The combination of loosened transfer rules that allow college athletes to switch schools more freely than ever before and permissible NIL payments have left many coaches lamenting the difficulty of managing a roster.

Franklin mentioned a bill working its way through the California legislature that would require some NCAA Division I schools to share revenue with athletes in revenue-generating sports such as football and basketball as a possible catalyst toward pay-for-play.

The College Athlete Protection Act, introduced by Assemblymember Chris Holden in January, took a step toward passage this week when it passed the Higher Education Committee.

“We owe it to these young people to put protections in place that match the unique position they are in and set them up for success post schooling,” Holden said in a statement.

There is also a federal lawsuit in Pennsylvania that seeks employment status for college athletes.

Franklin said the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision against the NCAA in 2021 made it obvious the law was not on the side of the so-called collegiate model of amateurism and that college football players, in particular, would need to be paid.

“So, I think pretty much everybody I talk to is in the camp of, you know, this needs to happen and should have happened for a long time,” Franklin said.

North Carolina coach Mack Brown recently told Sports Illustrated that college football is now the “mini-NFL” and said he hated the loss of amateurism. For its part, the NCAA is counting on Congress to enact federal law addressing athlete compensation.

Franklin told AP college football was trending toward a professional model long before the NCAA lifted a ban on NIL compensation for athletes in 2021.

Franklin compared rule changes in the last decade that restrict official team activities for college athletes — not including competitions – to 20 hours per week and place limitations on contact at football practice to similar parts of the NFL’s collective bargaining agreements.

Like the NFL, the relationship between players and coaches in college football has become similar to a partnership, Franklin said.

“And I think if you go to college practices and spend time around college programs and how the coaches and players interact, it’s more of an NFL-model in terms of hey, we’re all working together to accomplish something rather than in the old days,” he said. “It was very much the coach was here and the player was here. And it was my way or the highway. That, for the most part, that’s been gone for a long time.”

Matt Rhule embrace of Nebraska tradition fuels popularity — so far

Apr 20, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has quickly endeared himself to one of the nation’s most ardent fan bases in the five months since his hiring.

Rhule has yet to coach his first game for the Cornhuskers, though, and the true test of his popularity will come in a year or two, when his work to bring back one of college football’s biggest brands is fully underway.

So far, he’s proved to be a fast study and served up big portions of red meat, frequently referencing the program’s traditional staples of hard work, physical practices and a pounding run game.

Unlike some previous coaches, Rhule has made a point to pay homage to program standard-bearer Tom Osborne, the 86-year-old Hall of Fame coach who won national titles three of the four years before his retirement. Osborne has already done a roundtable discussion with Rhule and athletic director Trev Alberts and accepted Rhule’s invitation to be featured speaker at the annual coaches clinic.

Rhule also played an important role in helping Alberts get former coach Frank Solich to agree to be honored at the spring game. Solich, whose ties to the program date to the 1960s, has been mostly estranged since his controversial 2003 firing.

Rhule and Solich have known each other since Rhule’s time as an assistant at Temple (2006-11), when the Owls were in the Mid-American Conference along with Solich’s Ohio team. Rhule later led the Temple’s turnaround from 2013-16 in the American Athletic Conference.

“I was impressed with their program and what they were all about, so when he got the job at Nebraska, I felt like that was a good hire,” Solich said. “I know he contacted coach Osborne when he got here right away. Also, he’s been around the state visiting with tons of coaches and trying to get a strong interest in Nebraska football and get himself and his staff known to the people of Nebraska.

“I think he’s making all the right moves and doing all the right things.”

Rhule has dropped references to the Huskers’ iconic red N on the helmet, his excitement about coaching in 100-year-old Memorial Stadium, and building depth with walk-ons and giving them real opportunities. He even promises to make the fullback part of the offense again.

The 48-year-old is a savvy user of social media and has appeared at events big and small, including last week’s nationally televised WWE SmackDown wrestling show in Lincoln where he enthusiastically shouted “Go Big Red!” into the camera.

“I hate calling a guy an outsider, but for a guy who doesn’t really have any ties to the place, he’s done an amazing job of figuring out what the culture is and integrating himself into that right away,” said Rob Zatechka, a lifelong Nebraskan and Omaha anesthesiologist who was a lineman on the 1994 national championship team.

Rhule took over a program that has won five national championships, the most recent in 1997, but hasn’t appeared in a bowl or finished higher than fifth in the seven-team Big Ten West since 2016.

Nebraska will enter the season with an NCAA-record 389 consecutive sellouts since 1962, and more than 60,000 tickets have been sold for the spring game. Though the sellout streak has been propped up over the years by discounted tickets and boosters buying up unsold tickets, it’s testament to fan loyalty.

“I want to make sure they know … that we know how long they have waited for Nebraska football to play the way that we all believe it is capable of playing,” Rhule said of the fans. “We are not there yet, but we will try to honor their patience and their loyalty with our work.”

Rhule spent two-plus seasons as the Carolina Panthers coach, and had left for the NFL after rebuilding Baylor following the scandal-filled Art Briles era. He was out of work less than two months after the Panthers fired him in October.

Rhule’s Temple and Baylor teams made big jumps between the first and second years, and the Bears won 11 games and reached a New Year’s Six bowl in year three.

“I don’t think people are looking for conference titles year one,” Zatechka said. “That being said, if we won two, three, four games this year but by year three he’s got us in the Sugar Bowl going toe-to-toe with Georgia (like Baylor did), I think we’re going to be ecstatic.”

Iowa State turns to revamped staff to get offense going again

Apr 19, 2023
Iowa State made a fast descent to the bottom of the Big 12 last season, just two years after its best football season in school history.

Coach Matt Campbell spent December and January studying what worked and, more importantly, what didn’t in a 4-8 season in which the Cyclones won just one Big 12 game. They kept coming back to the failings of the offense – and there’s a palpable sense of urgency ahead of their spring game.

“I think everybody’s being pushed right now,” Campbell said. “The head coach is being pushed, our coaches are being pushed, our players are being pushed. So I think any time you don’t reach the results you would want, there is a deep dive into everybody’s accountability to being pushed to be the best.”

An offense featuring a physical run game mixed with explosiveness in the pass game, plus a heavy dose of tight ends, was a proven winner when the record-setting Brock Purdy was quarterback from 2018-21. Two years ago, the Cyclones were in the Big 12 championship game and beat Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. They’re 11-14 since.

The problem, Campbell said, isn’t the system.

“You look at what we’ve done here, over the course of that last seven years, we’ve had phenomenal offense,” Campbell said. “The best offense in the history of this school over the course of seven years.”

The dropoff began in 2021, before Purdy left and became an unexpected sensation with the San Francisco 49ers and before Breece Hall was the first running back taken in the 2022 NFL draft.

After seeing his offense score just 20.2 points per game – its lowest average since 2007 – Campbell decided it was time for a new voice and fired offensive coordinator Tom Manning.

Nate Scheelhaase was promoted from running backs and receivers coach to coordinator, and his charge is to revive a unit that was last in the Big 12 in scoring, rushing and total offense.

Three position coaches were hired from the outside. Offensive line coach Ryan Clanton (Northern Iowa) takes over a group that gave up a Big 12-high 23 sacks in conference games. Running backs coach and special teams coordinator Jordan Langs (NAIA Indiana Wesleyan) will try to ignite a run game that averaged a 3.3 yards per carry. Receivers coach Noah Pauley (North Dakota State) must find a way to replace one of the most prolific receivers in conference history in Xavier Hutchinson.

Campbell is counting on the hiring of Reid Kagy as the new strength coach to improve an offensive line that returns four of the five starters.

Left tackle Tyler Miller reported for spring at 338 pounds, up from 316 last season, and right guard Darrell Simmons and right tackle Jake Remsburg also have re-sculpted themselves.

“Sometimes that’s hard when you have older guys, to make such massive physical changes,” Campbell said. “If we want to be the best, we have to consistently play at our best. I have great expectations for that group to do that. They certainly have the talent and ability to do that and now we have to put that together.”

Freshman quarterback JJ Kohl, the highest-ranked player to sign with the Cyclones under Campbell, enrolled in January but is not expected to unseat Hunter Dekkers as the starter. Dekkers’ main assignment this spring was to make better decisions. Last year he was intercepted 14 times, most in the Big 12 and tied for third-most in the nation.

Running backs Jirehl Brock and Cartevious Norton have been limited while recovering from injuries, which gave Eli Sanders and Stanford transfer Arlen Harris Jr. more repetitions.

Jaylin Noel is first in line to be the featured receiver following Hutchinson’s departure. The Cyclones made a significant addition with Eastern Kentucky transfer Jayden Higgins, who has raised eyebrows with his hands and ability to make plays after the catch. Another freshman January enrollee, Beni Ngoyi, also has shown promise.

Noel, who caught 60 balls for 572 yards and three touchdowns last season, was primarily a slot receiver his first two years. He’s gotten more repetitions at split end this spring.

“It’s a 50-50 split,” he said. “Being more on the outside this year, it’s more interesting and fun as I develop my skills being out there.”