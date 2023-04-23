Alabama’s Milroe, Simpson vying to replace Bryce Young

Associated PressApr 23, 2023, 12:00 AM EDT
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is once again trying to replace an NFL-bound quarterback with another who can lead the Crimson Tide to championships.

Next up: Presumably Jalen Milroe, a dynamic runner with one career start, or five-star prospect Ty Simpson.

They’re vying to replace 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, who appears poised to become the first Alabama passer picked No. 1 in the modern NFL draft. The Tide failed to make the College Football Playoffs even with him, potentially ratcheting up the pressure on whoever emerges as Young’s successor.

Now, he’s the latest Tide quarterback to leave early for the NFL, where Mac Jones, Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa are already starters.

The current competition figures to carry over into preseason camp after the Tide wrapped up spring practice Saturday with its spring game before an announced crowd of 58,710.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said a major focus has been on the quarterbacks being able to process what the defense is doing “and not start drifting around in the pocket before you give up on what your read might be.”

“As a quarterback, it’s not only just the plays that you can make – and I like both guys’ athleticism to be able to extend plays and get out of trouble and make plays with their feet,” Saban said. “At the same time, I think we’ve got to work on going through progressions and develop confidence in the passing game so that we can distribute the ball to other people who can make plays more effectively and more efficiently.”

Milroe and Simpson are relatively unknown commodities at the college level who were highly rated recruits. Simpson was rated the No. 25 overall prospect in 2022, according to the 247Sports composite rankings of the major recruiting sites. Milroe was the fourth-rated dual-threat QB in 2021 – just like Hurts was five years earlier. Now, Hurts is the NFL’s highest-paid player with the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Saturday, Milroe had a 35-yard touchdown run and a 36-yard touchdown pass, going 19-of-37 passing with two touchdowns while throwing a pair of interceptions.

Simpson also had a 45-yard scamper, though quarterbacks were wearing black, non-contact jerseys. The redshirt freshman was 12 of 26 for 155 yards with an interception.

Saban didn’t exactly rule out exploring options in the transfer portal when asked about the benefits of having quarterback candidates who have been in the system. The goal at every position, after all, is playing “winning football.”

“I think that’s a better answer to the question: Who can do that the best?” Saban said. “Those are evaluations that we have to make as coaches at every position. We’ve tried to build this program here with the guys that we recruit and the people in the program but we have had a few guys that have come in and made real impacts on the team.

“And if we see an opportunity to do that, we’re always looking for an opportunity to make our team better.”

Milroe got the most on-the-job training last season with Young’s shoulder injury. He finished the game against Arkansas and had a 77-yard rushing touchdown, then passed for three touchdowns in his lone start against Texas A&M.

Simpson got mop-up duty in four games and only attempted five passes, completing four for 35 yards.

Young wasn’t present when the 2022 team captains were honored by placing their hand and cleat prints in the cement at Denny Chimes near the stadium. No reason was given for his absence.

The only Alabama quarterback to be a No. 1 pick was Joe Namath in the 1965 AFL draft. It is big shoes to fill, especially in those mental aspects like understanding the defense and avoiding mistakes.

Offensive lineman JC Latham said Milroe and Simpson have been “just improving every single day.”

“I think after a summer of just being with them and jelling and just going over the plays,” Latham said, “I think we’ll be in great shape.”

NCAA rules panel approves keeping clock running on 1st downs

Associated PressApr 21, 2023, 11:07 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel has approved rules changes that are expected to reduce the number of plays in football games, notably one that will keep the clock running when a team makes a first down except in the last two minutes of a half.

The panel on Thursday approved recommendations forwarded last month by the Football Rules Committee. Since 1968, the clock had stopped on a first down until the referee gave the ready-for-play signal.

The new clock rule affects only Divisions I and II. The Division III Management Council requested the proposal be referred back to the Football Rules Committee due to opposition within its division.

Two other changes were approved. Penalties accepted at the end of the first and third quarters will now be enforced at the start of the following quarter rather than having an untimed down. Also, back-to-back timeouts during the same dead-ball period are no longer allowed.

Steve Shaw, NCAA secretary-rules editor and national coordinator of officials, said the rules committee took a conservative approach to begin the process of shortening games.

With the College Football Playoff expanding from four to 12 teams in 2024-25, and possibly more in the future, conference commissioners had asked the committee to look for ways to cut down on the number of plays in games in an attempt to mitigate potential injury exposures.

Shaw said the new clock rule on first downs would take about eight plays out of the game, which would be about 96 fewer exposures over a regular season and more for teams that play in bowls and the playoff.

Penn State’s James Franklin: Revenue sharing with players ‘inevitable’

Associated PressApr 20, 2023, 1:44 PM EDT
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State coach James Franklin believes major college players will inevitably be paid and the sooner it happens the better it will be for all involved with the sport.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Franklin said that while college sports leaders are focused on finding ways to regulate how athletes are compensated for use of their name, image and likeness, a bigger change is on the horizon.

“I also think that ultimately, whether it’s in the next three years or next five years or next two years, there’s going to be some form of revenue sharing or collective bargaining agreement (with the players),” Franklin told AP. “That’s going to happen. I think that’s inevitable.

“And I think most people would prefer that than the current model because I think it’s better for the student-athletes because they’re going to be able to get contracts and know what they’re signing up for. And I think for the schools as well, I think there’s going to be value in knowing what you’re dealing with.”

Television networks pay billions of dollars to college conferences for the media rights to their sporting events, value mostly driven by football.

The Big Ten, Penn State’s conference, will make more than $7 billion over seven years from contracts it signed with multiple networks last year; Big Ten schools — there will be 16 of them beginning in 2024 – could receive something like $100 million per year from the league during the length of the new deal.

The rise in media rights fees has led to skyrocketing salaries for college football coaches, sparking criticism that the wealth is not being shared with players. Franklin is in the second-year of a 10-year contract with Penn State that pays him $8.5 million annually. He is one of about a dozen major college football coaches whose annual salary surpasses $8 million.

Franklin is 78-36 in nine years with the Nittany Lions, including an 11-2 record and Rose Bowl victory last season.

The combination of loosened transfer rules that allow college athletes to switch schools more freely than ever before and permissible NIL payments have left many coaches lamenting the difficulty of managing a roster.

Franklin mentioned a bill working its way through the California legislature that would require some NCAA Division I schools to share revenue with athletes in revenue-generating sports such as football and basketball as a possible catalyst toward pay-for-play.

The College Athlete Protection Act, introduced by Assemblymember Chris Holden in January, took a step toward passage this week when it passed the Higher Education Committee.

“We owe it to these young people to put protections in place that match the unique position they are in and set them up for success post schooling,” Holden said in a statement.

There is also a federal lawsuit in Pennsylvania that seeks employment status for college athletes.

Franklin said the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision against the NCAA in 2021 made it obvious the law was not on the side of the so-called collegiate model of amateurism and that college football players, in particular, would need to be paid.

“So, I think pretty much everybody I talk to is in the camp of, you know, this needs to happen and should have happened for a long time,” Franklin said.

North Carolina coach Mack Brown recently told Sports Illustrated that college football is now the “mini-NFL” and said he hated the loss of amateurism. For its part, the NCAA is counting on Congress to enact federal law addressing athlete compensation.

Franklin told AP college football was trending toward a professional model long before the NCAA lifted a ban on NIL compensation for athletes in 2021.

Franklin compared rule changes in the last decade that restrict official team activities for college athletes — not including competitions – to 20 hours per week and place limitations on contact at football practice to similar parts of the NFL’s collective bargaining agreements.

Like the NFL, the relationship between players and coaches in college football has become similar to a partnership, Franklin said.

“And I think if you go to college practices and spend time around college programs and how the coaches and players interact, it’s more of an NFL-model in terms of hey, we’re all working together to accomplish something rather than in the old days,” he said. “It was very much the coach was here and the player was here. And it was my way or the highway. That, for the most part, that’s been gone for a long time.”