Deion Sanders sees numerous Colorado players enter transfer portal

Associated PressApr 24, 2023, 7:04 PM EDT
BOULDER, Colo. — Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders saw a number of players stampede to the transfer portal, including a holdover wide receiver who was the standout in Colorado’s sold-out spring game over the weekend.

Wideout Montana Lemonious-Craig turned in an impressive performance at Folsom Field for the Buffaloes, which was highlighted by his 98-yard touchdown catch. A day later, Lemonious-Craig was among a migration of players departing the program that Coach Prime was brought in to rebuild on the heels of a 1-11 season.

Others who announced on social media they will enter the portal include receivers Jordyn Tyson and Chase Sowell, outside linebacker Shakaun Bowser, defensive backs Tyrin Taylor and Jason Oliver, running back Deion Smith and offensive lineman Alex Harkey.

Since his arrival, Sanders has been overhauling the Buffaloes roster through the portal. He brought with him from Jackson State his quarterback son, Shedeur, and receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. His additions were recently ranked No. 1 in the transfer-portal class by 247 Sports.

Sanders pledged to keep looking, too.

He adamantly talked about players who elected to depart right before the spring game and players who may leave in the aftermath of spring practice.

“I didn’t kick them out. They walked out,” Sanders said. “Anytime someone quits a few days before the spring game, that should tell you a lot. God bless them, though. The thing about it is I have no disdain or whatever. If they called me to speak on their behalf for a coach, I would do so. I’m not going to lie, but I would do so. So, God bless them.”

“We don’t look behind us, man. We look ahead.”

Lemonious-Craig posted a statement on social media expressing his “heartfelt appreciation and gratitude” toward the school. He posted on social media a list of schools that have reached out to him.

Lemonious-Craig finished with 23 receptions for 359 yards and three TDs last season for the Buffaloes. His biggest catch was the winning touchdown pass in overtime from J.T. Shrout in Colorado’s lone win last season, a 20-13 victory over California.

Tyson also announced he entered the portal. He was the most dynamic receiver for the Buffaloes last season before suffering a knee injury, finishing with 22 catches for 470 yards and four touchdowns. He was presented the team’s Darian Hagan award for most dynamic offensive player.

Tyson said in his announcement on social media: “I believe that this is the best choice for me at this time in my career and I am excited to see what the future holds.”

Sowell caught two passes for 23 yards last season. On Sowell’s announcement, Coach Prime posted, “ Great young man! ”

USC lands Georgia transfer DL Bear Alexander

Associated PressApr 24, 2023, 12:22 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES — Defensive lineman Bear Alexander is transferring from Georgia to Southern California.

Alexander announced his decision to move from the two-time national champion Bulldogs to Lincoln Riley‘s Trojans.

The 300-pound lineman was widely considered the top player still available in the transfer portal.

Alexander played on Georgia’s line as a freshman last season, recording nine tackles and two sacks – including one in the Bulldogs’ win over TCU in the national championship game at SoFi Stadium, several miles south of USC’s campus.

Alexander visited USC earlier this month, and the native Texan quickly agreed to join Riley’s rebuilding project at the West Coast’s most prominent football program. Riley went 11-3 in his impressive first year in charge of the long-struggling Trojans, with Caleb Williams winning the Heisman Trophy while USC fell one victory short of reaching the College Football Playoff.

USC’s defense struggled mightily against top teams last season, and Riley has been working to shore up his defensive roster with a major overhaul through the transfer portal.

The Trojans have now added Alexander, Purdue transfer Jack Sullivan, Texas A&M transfer Anthony Lucas and Arizona transfer Kyon Barrs to the line, along with Oklahoma State transfer Mason Cobb and Georgia State transfer Jamal Muhammad at linebacker.

Alabama’s Milroe, Simpson vying to replace Bryce Young

Associated PressApr 23, 2023, 12:00 AM EDT
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is once again trying to replace an NFL-bound quarterback with another who can lead the Crimson Tide to championships.

Next up: Presumably Jalen Milroe, a dynamic runner with one career start, or five-star prospect Ty Simpson.

They’re vying to replace 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, who appears poised to become the first Alabama passer picked No. 1 in the modern NFL draft. The Tide failed to make the College Football Playoffs even with him, potentially ratcheting up the pressure on whoever emerges as Young’s successor.

Now, he’s the latest Tide quarterback to leave early for the NFL, where Mac Jones, Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa are already starters.

The current competition figures to carry over into preseason camp after the Tide wrapped up spring practice Saturday with its spring game before an announced crowd of 58,710.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said a major focus has been on the quarterbacks being able to process what the defense is doing “and not start drifting around in the pocket before you give up on what your read might be.”

“As a quarterback, it’s not only just the plays that you can make – and I like both guys’ athleticism to be able to extend plays and get out of trouble and make plays with their feet,” Saban said. “At the same time, I think we’ve got to work on going through progressions and develop confidence in the passing game so that we can distribute the ball to other people who can make plays more effectively and more efficiently.”

Milroe and Simpson are relatively unknown commodities at the college level who were highly rated recruits. Simpson was rated the No. 25 overall prospect in 2022, according to the 247Sports composite rankings of the major recruiting sites. Milroe was the fourth-rated dual-threat QB in 2021 – just like Hurts was five years earlier. Now, Hurts is the NFL’s highest-paid player with the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Saturday, Milroe had a 35-yard touchdown run and a 36-yard touchdown pass, going 19-of-37 passing with two touchdowns while throwing a pair of interceptions.

Simpson also had a 45-yard scamper, though quarterbacks were wearing black, non-contact jerseys. The redshirt freshman was 12 of 26 for 155 yards with an interception.

Saban didn’t exactly rule out exploring options in the transfer portal when asked about the benefits of having quarterback candidates who have been in the system. The goal at every position, after all, is playing “winning football.”

“I think that’s a better answer to the question: Who can do that the best?” Saban said. “Those are evaluations that we have to make as coaches at every position. We’ve tried to build this program here with the guys that we recruit and the people in the program but we have had a few guys that have come in and made real impacts on the team.

“And if we see an opportunity to do that, we’re always looking for an opportunity to make our team better.”

Milroe got the most on-the-job training last season with Young’s shoulder injury. He finished the game against Arkansas and had a 77-yard rushing touchdown, then passed for three touchdowns in his lone start against Texas A&M.

Simpson got mop-up duty in four games and only attempted five passes, completing four for 35 yards.

Young wasn’t present when the 2022 team captains were honored by placing their hand and cleat prints in the cement at Denny Chimes near the stadium. No reason was given for his absence.

The only Alabama quarterback to be a No. 1 pick was Joe Namath in the 1965 AFL draft. It is big shoes to fill, especially in those mental aspects like understanding the defense and avoiding mistakes.

Offensive lineman JC Latham said Milroe and Simpson have been “just improving every single day.”

“I think after a summer of just being with them and jelling and just going over the plays,” Latham said, “I think we’ll be in great shape.”