Wisconsin spends spring practice adapting to new offense

Associated PressApr 26, 2023, 7:50 PM EDT
Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY NETWORK
0 Comments

MADISON, Wis. — Perhaps no scheme change across the country carries more intrigue than the one taking place at Wisconsin.

A program that traditionally has prided itself on smashmouth football will have a different look with the arrival of Phil Longo, an Air Raid disciple who joined new coach Luke Fickell’s staff as offensive coordinator after spending the last four seasons in the same position at North Carolina.

That’s led to questions regarding how long it will take Wisconsin to adapt and just how much this offense will depart from the Badgers’ usual formula.

As the Badgers exit spring practice this week, the answers to both remain unclear.

Longo, who had great success running this offense at Division II Sam Houston State, Ole Miss and North Carolina, sees reasons for optimism.

“Looking back at where we were in Texas (at Sam Houston State), where we were at Ole Miss and where we were at North Carolina, we are ahead of the curve right now,” Longo said midway through spring practice.

The change in offense forced the Badgers to find more guys who could throw or catch the football.

Tanner Mordecai, who threw a school-record 72 career touchdown passes at SMU, heads a list of three quarterback transfers on Wisconsin’s roster. Wide receivers Quincy Burroughs and Will Pauling followed Fickell from Cincinnati to Wisconsin, and the Badgers added a couple of other pass catchers in C.J. Williams (formerly at Southern California) and Bryson Green (Oklahoma State).

Mordecai says he’s impressed with the way Wisconsin’s holdovers have adjusted to the new offense and its faster tempo.

“Under Coach Longo’s lead, I don’t think there is a ceiling for this offense,” Mordecai said.

Yet the open practice suggested this could be a work in progress. Mordecai threw four interceptions as the defense dominated.

Wisconsin traditionally has leaned heavily on its defense and running game, a formula that made the Badgers consistent winners but had diminishing returns lately. Wisconsin went 20-13 over the last three seasons and finished one game above .500 two of the last three years.

Longo has emphasized that his Air Raid background doesn’t mean the Badgers will stop focusing on the run. Wisconsin still features Braelon Allen, who has rushed for over 1,200 yards each of the last two seasons. The Badgers also have Chez Mellusi, who ran for 815 yards in 2021 and 473 in 2022.

Although Longo is perhaps best known for his development of quarterbacks Sam Howell and Drake Maye at North Carolina, his offenses also featured productive running backs.

Mellusi was at Clemson in 2019 when the Tigers faced a North Carolina team that had Michael Carter rush for 1,003 yards and Javonte Williams run for 933 yards while playing in Longo’s offense.

“I kind of got to see that first-hand, what it was like, that up-tempo, two backs being very dominant, the offensive as a whole being pretty dominant quarterback-wise, receiver-wise,” Mellusi said. “I’m super excited to kind of compare that to ourselves because I think we have the personnel for all of that.”

Even Wisconsin’s receivers understand the Badgers will continue to rely heavily on their running backs.

“I think we’re still going to run the football,” Williams said. “We’ve got two very good running backs in Braelon and Chez. If you’re not giving the ball to them 15 times a game each, what are you doing?”

Of course, the Badgers figure to throw the ball to their backs more than they have in the past. Wisconsin’s faster tempo should create more overall plays from scrimmage, meaning the Badgers could pass on a higher percentage of snaps than before while still running the ball often.

Now it’s just a matter of adjusting.

While this offense is new to Wisconsin’s returning offensive players, they’re accustomed to adapting. Longo is Wisconsin’s fourth offensive coordinator in as many years. Joe Rudolph held the title in 2020, former head coach Paul Chryst served as his own coordinator in 2021 and Bobby Engram had the role last season.

While this shift is a bit more drastic than the others, the Badgers welcome the opportunity and can’t wait to see the results.

“That’s kind of one of the beautiful things about coach Longo’s offense,” offensive lineman Michael Furtney said. “On the outside looking in, you look at it and there’s a lot of moving parts and it truly is a complicated offense, but when you break it down to each individual person or group, once you kind of get that like quick memory, it’s almost like a flash card. You flip it, you see it and instantly think of what your answer is. Once you have that, it’s something that allows you to really cut loose and play.”

Deion Sanders sees numerous Colorado players enter transfer portal

Associated PressApr 24, 2023, 7:04 PM EDT
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

BOULDER, Colo. — Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders saw a number of players stampede to the transfer portal, including a holdover wide receiver who was the standout in Colorado’s sold-out spring game over the weekend.

Wideout Montana Lemonious-Craig turned in an impressive performance at Folsom Field for the Buffaloes, which was highlighted by his 98-yard touchdown catch. A day later, Lemonious-Craig was among a migration of players departing the program that Coach Prime was brought in to rebuild on the heels of a 1-11 season.

Others who announced on social media they will enter the portal include receivers Jordyn Tyson and Chase Sowell, outside linebacker Shakaun Bowser, defensive backs Tyrin Taylor and Jason Oliver, running back Deion Smith and offensive lineman Alex Harkey.

Since his arrival, Sanders has been overhauling the Buffaloes roster through the portal. He brought with him from Jackson State his quarterback son, Shedeur, and receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. His additions were recently ranked No. 1 in the transfer-portal class by 247 Sports.

Sanders pledged to keep looking, too.

He adamantly talked about players who elected to depart right before the spring game and players who may leave in the aftermath of spring practice.

“I didn’t kick them out. They walked out,” Sanders said. “Anytime someone quits a few days before the spring game, that should tell you a lot. God bless them, though. The thing about it is I have no disdain or whatever. If they called me to speak on their behalf for a coach, I would do so. I’m not going to lie, but I would do so. So, God bless them.”

“We don’t look behind us, man. We look ahead.”

Lemonious-Craig posted a statement on social media expressing his “heartfelt appreciation and gratitude” toward the school. He posted on social media a list of schools that have reached out to him.

Lemonious-Craig finished with 23 receptions for 359 yards and three TDs last season for the Buffaloes. His biggest catch was the winning touchdown pass in overtime from J.T. Shrout in Colorado’s lone win last season, a 20-13 victory over California.

Tyson also announced he entered the portal. He was the most dynamic receiver for the Buffaloes last season before suffering a knee injury, finishing with 22 catches for 470 yards and four touchdowns. He was presented the team’s Darian Hagan award for most dynamic offensive player.

Tyson said in his announcement on social media: “I believe that this is the best choice for me at this time in my career and I am excited to see what the future holds.”

Sowell caught two passes for 23 yards last season. On Sowell’s announcement, Coach Prime posted, “ Great young man! ”

USC lands Georgia transfer DL Bear Alexander

Associated PressApr 24, 2023, 12:22 AM EDT
usc transfers
Joshua L. Jones/USA TODAY NETWORK
8 Comments

LOS ANGELES — Defensive lineman Bear Alexander is transferring from Georgia to Southern California.

Alexander announced his decision to move from the two-time national champion Bulldogs to Lincoln Riley‘s Trojans.

The 300-pound lineman was widely considered the top player still available in the transfer portal.

Alexander played on Georgia’s line as a freshman last season, recording nine tackles and two sacks – including one in the Bulldogs’ win over TCU in the national championship game at SoFi Stadium, several miles south of USC’s campus.

Alexander visited USC earlier this month, and the native Texan quickly agreed to join Riley’s rebuilding project at the West Coast’s most prominent football program. Riley went 11-3 in his impressive first year in charge of the long-struggling Trojans, with Caleb Williams winning the Heisman Trophy while USC fell one victory short of reaching the College Football Playoff.

USC’s defense struggled mightily against top teams last season, and Riley has been working to shore up his defensive roster with a major overhaul through the transfer portal.

The Trojans have now added Alexander, Purdue transfer Jack Sullivan, Texas A&M transfer Anthony Lucas and Arizona transfer Kyon Barrs to the line, along with Oklahoma State transfer Mason Cobb and Georgia State transfer Jamal Muhammad at linebacker.