Michigan State CB Charles Brantley withdraws from portal

Associated PressMay 3, 2023, 10:13 AM EDT
Nick King/Lansing State Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley withdrew from the transfer portal, team spokesman Ben Phlegar said.

Brantley’s return allows coach Mel Tucker to retain a key player after losing a pair of standouts, when quarterback Payton Thorne and receiver Keon Coleman entered the portal.

Brantley started 11 games at cornerback last season, leading the team with six pass breakups and making two interceptions.

Bo Nix hoping to improve on last season with Oregon

Associated PressMay 2, 2023, 10:15 PM EDT
BYU v Oregon
Getty Images
EUGENE, Ore. – Bo Nix has settled in at Oregon, ready for a better outcome in his final year with the Ducks.

The senior quarterback was getting Heisman buzz for a time last season before he got injured and the Ducks derailed.

“This year we’ve got to start over, go back when we get in fall camp, get into the season, just continue to work to finish those games and make that next step,” he said.

And that next step? Winning championships, he said.

Nix is among a large group of experienced returning quarterbacks in the Pac-12, joining Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., Washington State’s Cameron Ward and Arizona’s Jayden de Laura. Utah’s Cam Rising could also be on track to start for the Utes after an ACL injury.

The return of Nix, along with backup Ty Thompson, bodes well for the Duck.

Nix finished with 29 touchdown passes, 14 rushing scores and one TD catch in 13 games last season after transferring to Oregon from Auburn. He threw just seven interceptions and finished with an Oregon-record 71.9 completion percentage. His rushing touchdowns were just one shy of Marcus Mariota‘s single-season record.

There were questions about whether he’d be back for his final year of eligibility, but Oregon announced his return before defeating North Carolina 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl.

Oregon, which finished 10-3 last season, was considered a possible playoff contender but an eight-game winning streak was snapped in a 37-34 loss to Washington on Nov. 12. Nix injured his right ankle in that game and struggled with it the rest of the way.

The Ducks still had hopes of a Pac-12 title but they were thwarted by a loss to Oregon State. Oregon ended the season ranked No. 15.

“I just felt like last year we would have finished at times better, and that’s something that going into this year we need to do,” Nix said. “We were in a great spot last year and then didn’t finish. So this year our goal is to be the best we can be. And one of my personal goals is to win a championship.”

Nix, an Arkansas native and former five-star recruit, started the first 34 games of his career at Auburn.

He’s grown into a leadership role while at Oregon, coach Dan Lanning said following the Ducks’ spring game Saturday.

Oregon was the last Pac-12 team to stage a spring game this season. The Ducks then wrapped up spring practice on Monday.

“Just the ability to be vocal and know that he doesn’t have to wait for somebody to say, ‘Hey go ahead say it, right?’” Lanning said. “He’s willing to do that and he’s done a good job of that.”

Nix said he’s more comfortable.

“A lot more comfortable,” he said. “Just because another year, I know everybody much better and I know where everything is, I know what time and the schedule is set for. You get to meet a lot of new faces and meet a lot of new people. Everybody’s kind of looking at me now so it’s important that I take being comfortable and use it in a good way.”

Transfer exodus at Colorado unprecedented in portal era

Associated PressMay 2, 2023, 11:11 AM EDT
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Deion Sanders arrived at Colorado in December with much fanfare and a blunt message to Buffaloes players who had just endured a 1-11 season under the previous coaching regime.

Be ready to transfer, the new head coach told them in his first team meeting.

“We got a few positions already taken care of because I’m bringing my own luggage with me,” Sanders said. “And it’s Louis, OK.”

Does Louis Vuitton sell in bulk?

Colorado has had a total of 52 scholarship players enter the transfer portal in the five months since the Pro Football Hall of Famer was hired away from Jackson State. The pace picked up rapidly last month.

The spring transfer period in college football closed with 43 scholarship players — the equivalent of half a roster — from Sanders’ program having entered the portal since more than 40,000 fans showed up at Folsom Field in Boulder for Colorado’s spring game on April 15.

It is unprecedented turnover in this new era of loosened transfer rules, and almost double that total of the next largest number of players entering the portal among the 11 Power Five programs with a new head coach.

Arizona State is next with 27 scholarships players entering the portal since coach Kenny Dillingham was hired Nov. 27. The Sun Devils had 11 players jump in the portal during the spring window, which ran from April 15-30.

Nebraska has had 23 scholarship players enter the portal since Matt Rhule was hired the day after Thanksgiving.

At the other end, Stanford had 13 players, all graduates, go into the portal after former coach David Shaw resigned, but only three more have entered since coach Troy Taylor was hired Dec. 10.

“There is a strong climate of people come in to try to push as many guys as they can out,” Taylor said. “I did not do that at Sacramento State. I didn’t even attempt to do it here at Stanford. We take what we got, we make it better.”

The deadline for undergraduate players to notify their schools they intend to transfer and be eligible next season passed, but new names were still trickling into the portal as paperwork was being processed.

Players still have time before next season to find a new school, though most teams – other than Colorado – don’t have many available spots. Graduate students can enter the portal after the window closes and be immediately eligible next season.

Transfers in major college football have skyrocketed since the NCAA two years ago removed its rule mandating undergraduates sit out a season after switching schools. A one-time exception for immediate eligibility had been available to athletes in other sports, but not high-profile ones such as basketball, baseball and football.

The names of 2,090 Football Bowl Subdivision football players were in the portal, according to the NCAA. The number of FBS players who have entered the portal during the 2022-23 academic year and found a new school is 1,055.

At Colorado, nine scholarship players went into the portal between when Sanders was hired and the start of the spring transfer period.

“I didn’t kick ’em out; they walked out,” Sanders told reporters after the spring game. But he made clear the next wave of players heading into the portal would include some being pushed out of the program.

“We’ve got to make some decisions,” Sanders said. “That’s going to be on me now.”

As the NCAA defends itself against a federal lawsuit and actions by the National Labor Relations Board seek to give college athletes employee status, Sanders’ roster flip has given fresh ammunition to those trying to dismantle the collegiate amateurism model.

“Sanders is in the process of firing half his team, kicking them off their scholarships because they aren’t performing. That’s employment,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) tweeted.

NCAA rules require schools to honor a scholarship if an athlete is essentially cut from the team by a new coach but chooses to remain with the school. That scholarship, however, does not count against the team’s limit of 85 in the FBS.

Southern California used that rule as part of its roster overhaul after Lincoln Riley was hired in November 2021. USC had 23 scholarship players hit the portal from the day after Riley was hired through early June 2022. USC began last season with 38 new players, including 20 from the portal.

NCAA limits on the number of new players a school can sign in a calendar year were also changed last year so coaches can replace players transferring out.

By the time Sanders is done, he could have more than 70 new players on the roster. According to 247 Sports, Colorado already has 35 portal transfers signed or committed to go with a signing class of 20 high school recruits and junior college transfers.

Former Florida State defensive back Omarion Cooper, a former four-star recruit who has played sparingly in two seasons with the Seminoles, was among the latest to jump on board.

“Let’s make history,” Cooper tweeted.

When it comes to college football roster makeovers, Sanders and Colorado already have.