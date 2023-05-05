Auburn lands ex-Michigan State QB Payton Thorne

Associated PressMay 5, 2023, 10:36 PM EDT
Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

AUBURN, Ala. – Former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne is headed to Auburn.

Auburn announced the signing of the two-year starter on Friday, giving new coach Hugh Freeze an experienced quarterback to boost a passing game that ranked among the nation’s worst last season.

Thorne went 16-10 as a starter for the Spartans. He has thrown for 6,494 yards with 49 touchdowns against 24 interceptions.

Spartans coach Mel Tucker had said this spring that the two-time team captain was part of an open competition to take the first snap next season.

Thorne ranks fourth in career touchdown passes at Michigan State, fifth in completion percentage (61) and sixth in passing yards.

He started all 12 games last season, passing for 2,679 yards with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The fifth-year senior, who has two years of eligibility remaining, led Michigan State to a Peach Bowl victory.

Auburn returns Robby Ashford, who started much of last season after transferring from Oregon, and redshirt freshman Holden Geriner. Onetime starter T.J. Finley has announced his plans to transfer.

Tigers quarterbacks combined for just nine passing touchdowns last season while ranking 119th in passing yards per game, averaging 173. Ashford proved a running threat while completing just 49% of his passes.

Geriner played briefly in only one game as a freshman. Freshman Hank Brown, whom Freeze recruited at Liberty, is also set to join the mix.

Michigan State CB Charles Brantley withdraws from portal

Associated PressMay 3, 2023, 10:13 AM EDT
Nick King/Lansing State Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK
0 Comments

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley withdrew from the transfer portal, team spokesman Ben Phlegar said.

Brantley’s return allows coach Mel Tucker to retain a key player after losing a pair of standouts, when quarterback Payton Thorne and receiver Keon Coleman entered the portal.

Brantley started 11 games at cornerback last season, leading the team with six pass breakups and making two interceptions.

Bo Nix hoping to improve on last season with Oregon

Associated PressMay 2, 2023, 10:15 PM EDT
BYU v Oregon
Getty Images
1 Comment

EUGENE, Ore. – Bo Nix has settled in at Oregon, ready for a better outcome in his final year with the Ducks.

The senior quarterback was getting Heisman buzz for a time last season before he got injured and the Ducks derailed.

“This year we’ve got to start over, go back when we get in fall camp, get into the season, just continue to work to finish those games and make that next step,” he said.

And that next step? Winning championships, he said.

Nix is among a large group of experienced returning quarterbacks in the Pac-12, joining Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., Washington State’s Cameron Ward and Arizona’s Jayden de Laura. Utah’s Cam Rising could also be on track to start for the Utes after an ACL injury.

The return of Nix, along with backup Ty Thompson, bodes well for the Duck.

Nix finished with 29 touchdown passes, 14 rushing scores and one TD catch in 13 games last season after transferring to Oregon from Auburn. He threw just seven interceptions and finished with an Oregon-record 71.9 completion percentage. His rushing touchdowns were just one shy of Marcus Mariota‘s single-season record.

There were questions about whether he’d be back for his final year of eligibility, but Oregon announced his return before defeating North Carolina 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl.

Oregon, which finished 10-3 last season, was considered a possible playoff contender but an eight-game winning streak was snapped in a 37-34 loss to Washington on Nov. 12. Nix injured his right ankle in that game and struggled with it the rest of the way.

The Ducks still had hopes of a Pac-12 title but they were thwarted by a loss to Oregon State. Oregon ended the season ranked No. 15.

“I just felt like last year we would have finished at times better, and that’s something that going into this year we need to do,” Nix said. “We were in a great spot last year and then didn’t finish. So this year our goal is to be the best we can be. And one of my personal goals is to win a championship.”

Nix, an Arkansas native and former five-star recruit, started the first 34 games of his career at Auburn.

He’s grown into a leadership role while at Oregon, coach Dan Lanning said following the Ducks’ spring game Saturday.

Oregon was the last Pac-12 team to stage a spring game this season. The Ducks then wrapped up spring practice on Monday.

“Just the ability to be vocal and know that he doesn’t have to wait for somebody to say, ‘Hey go ahead say it, right?’” Lanning said. “He’s willing to do that and he’s done a good job of that.”

Nix said he’s more comfortable.

“A lot more comfortable,” he said. “Just because another year, I know everybody much better and I know where everything is, I know what time and the schedule is set for. You get to meet a lot of new faces and meet a lot of new people. Everybody’s kind of looking at me now so it’s important that I take being comfortable and use it in a good way.”