Report: Kansas State close to new $44 million deal for Chris Klieman

Associated PressMay 8, 2023, 3:07 PM EDT
Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State and Chris Klieman are finalizing a new contract that would give the head coach a substantial pay raise while keeping him tied to the program for the next eight seasons, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The contract will have a total value of $44 million, making Klieman one of the better-paid coaches in the Big 12, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because signatures were still needed on paperwork to make it official.

Klieman’s previous contract ended after the 2026 season, so the new deal adds four years to it. His average pay will go from $4 million annually to $5.5 million per year, or slightly more than Texas is paying coach Steve Sarkisian.

The 55-year-old Klieman led the Wildcats to a Big 12 championship last season, beating TCU in the title game before the Horned Frogs went on to play in the College Football Playoff. It was the first conference title for K-State since 2012, when Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder was in his second tenure in Manhattan, and a big breakthrough for the Wildcats.

Klieman went 8-5 in his first season before slipping to 4-6 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The Wildcats went 8-5 again the following year, winning the Texas Bowl, before going 10-4 last season with a Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama.

Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor has been aggressively pushing the school forward in its biggest revenue-producing sports. Along with hiring Klieman, Taylor also hired men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang, and negotiations have begun on a new contract for him after leading the Wildcats to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament during his first season.

Kansas State has also invested heavily in the football program itself. It recently opened a new indoor training facility, and new artificial turf is currently being installed at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The Wildcats lost All-American running back Deuce Vaughn and defensive player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah to the NFL from last year’s team, but they return all five offensive linemen along with quarterback Will Howard. Their Big 12 title run last year has led to a solid recruiting class of both freshmen and transfers to fill the biggest holes on the roster.

Kansas State opens the season Sept. 2 against Southeast Missouri State.

Auburn lands ex-Michigan State QB Payton Thorne

Associated PressMay 5, 2023, 10:36 PM EDT
Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
AUBURN, Ala. – Former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne is headed to Auburn.

Auburn announced the signing of the two-year starter on Friday, giving new coach Hugh Freeze an experienced quarterback to boost a passing game that ranked among the nation’s worst last season.

Thorne went 16-10 as a starter for the Spartans. He has thrown for 6,494 yards with 49 touchdowns against 24 interceptions.

Spartans coach Mel Tucker had said this spring that the two-time team captain was part of an open competition to take the first snap next season.

Thorne ranks fourth in career touchdown passes at Michigan State, fifth in completion percentage (61) and sixth in passing yards.

He started all 12 games last season, passing for 2,679 yards with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The fifth-year senior, who has two years of eligibility remaining, led Michigan State to a Peach Bowl victory.

Auburn returns Robby Ashford, who started much of last season after transferring from Oregon, and redshirt freshman Holden Geriner. Onetime starter T.J. Finley has announced his plans to transfer.

Tigers quarterbacks combined for just nine passing touchdowns last season while ranking 119th in passing yards per game, averaging 173. Ashford proved a running threat while completing just 49% of his passes.

Geriner played briefly in only one game as a freshman. Freshman Hank Brown, whom Freeze recruited at Liberty, is also set to join the mix.

Michigan State CB Charles Brantley withdraws from portal

Associated PressMay 3, 2023, 10:13 AM EDT
Nick King/Lansing State Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley withdrew from the transfer portal, team spokesman Ben Phlegar said.

Brantley’s return allows coach Mel Tucker to retain a key player after losing a pair of standouts, when quarterback Payton Thorne and receiver Keon Coleman entered the portal.

Brantley started 11 games at cornerback last season, leading the team with six pass breakups and making two interceptions.