ACC leadership touts progress in trying to address financial gap with the Big Ten and the SEC

Associated PressMay 17, 2023, 11:25 PM EDT
Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. – The Atlantic Coast Conference emerged from three days of spring meetings at a posh, oceanside resort with one resolution: the formalization of tiebreaker rules for the league’s new, no-division format.

Most everything else discussed behind closed doors remained secretive works in progress, most notably how the league plans to close the financial gap on college football’s preeminent powerhouses: the Big Ten and the Southeastern Conference.

The ACC is a distant third in annual payouts to its members, a spot that was both chastised and celebrated at times during the meetings. The league remains ahead of the Pac-12 and the Big 12, conferences that are losing flagship institutions next year, but far back of the Big Ten and SEC.

It’s a less-than-ideal position that prompted Florida State athletic director Michael Alford in February to make a public plea for change and float the idea of joining a growing list of schools – Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC – that announced plans to change conferences in the past two years to increase their bottom line. Three months later, Alford softened his stance and insisted he’s “optimistic about the future.”

“I’m thrilled with the work and the direction that it’s going,” Alford said this week. “Step in the right direction. We’re not going to ever cover the entire gap, but it will allow you to be competitive.”

Most in attendance said they believe a revised revenue-distribution model would help the most successful teams beginning with the 2024-25 school year. The proposal would send a larger share of postseason revenue to the teams participating in those events rather than dividing it equally.

The tweak would coincide with the start of the expanded (and more lucrative) College Football Playoff. If you make the CFP, you get a larger share. The men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament also would be divvied up based on performance, with deeper runs being rewarded.

Alford suggested the revisions could lead to more than $10 million annually in extra revenue for a school. The proposal still needs to be approved by ACC presidents and chancellor. League Commissioner Jim Phillips said a vote could be weeks away.

“It’s too early to tell,” Phillips said. “We’re not that far down the road. We’re not ready to announce this thing in the next week or so. … But they’ve seen it and it’s got really good traction.”

Several coaches and ADs praised it as progress.

“If you base it on your investment in football and winning football, I think we’d probably end up on the good end of that,” Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson said. “Control the controllables. That’s what we control.”

The new model would have no effect on the equally distributed revenue from the league’s television contracts, meaning no school would not get any less than it’s currently getting.

The ACC has yet to report its 2021-22 revenue distribution, but it’s expected to land around $43 million per school. That’s roughly $30 million less than the Big Ten and the SEC.

Any program $30 million short of its competitors on an annual basis could struggle to keep pace in arms races that involve recruiting budgets, facility improvements, support staffs and coaching salaries.

“Our schools have done a great job with the resources they’ve been given,” Phillips said. “Should we be in this position? When we decided to do this deal in 2016, we had 15 schools that I think raced to the opportunity to have a network, to lock in for 20 years and all the rest of that, and I understand times change and you adjust. It’s like anything else in life; it’s not always a straight line. So we’re figuring this thing out.”

And trying to keep the league intact.

To bolt the ACC, a school would need to pay an exit fee of three times its annual revenue (approximately $120 million) and would need to navigate the grant in media rights to the ACC to be able to broadcast future games.

Several reports suggested that as many as seven schools – Clemson, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia and Virginia Tech – had discussions about breaking the ACC’s grant-of-rights deal. The document ties the conference together through 2036.

“I think you got to have more than one healthy neighborhood,” Phillips said. “You have to have a healthy infrastructure. … You want national competition from coast to coast, not just regional competition.

“But at the end of the day, how much do you need to be a national champion in football and basketball and in our other sports? Do you have to be at the very top level? Do you have to spend the most to be the best? I don’t know that there has been an equation that has kind of connected the two. It certainly is helpful and it certainly allows you a greater chance.”

In the meantime, the ACC has little choice but to settle for third place in the ever-changing landscape of college football. There’s no guarantee it stays there or stays together.

“We just need to be competitive,” Alford said. “We’re the third-best media agreement right now; we want to stay the third best. We’ve been able to compete with them being the third-best media agreement. A lot of comes down to choices we will make with funding.”

EA Sports College Football game to pay players for likeness if they opt in

Associated PressMay 17, 2023, 11:30 PM EDT
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College football players will benefit financially from the use of their likenesses when EA Sports brings back its college football game for the first time since 2013.

The gaming company says it wants “to bring an EA SPORTS college football experience back to our fans,” and will allow student-athletes to opt in or opt out of having their likeness included. Those that opt in will receive compensation.

The company confirmed Wednesday that players who decide to opt out of EA Sports College Football will be replaced by generic avatars. It declined to discuss financial terms of the deal, such as whether more popular players will be compensated differently than less-known ones or whether their popularity will be tracked, and said its goal is to have all Division I FBS programs represented.

EA Sports last issued a college football game in 2013. The company says this version is expected to be made available in the summer of 2024.

Kansas State signs Chris Klieman to new 8-year, $44 million contract

Associated PressMay 16, 2023, 11:20 AM EDT
Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State signed head coach Chris Klieman to a new eight-year contract that will pay an average of $5.5 million annually and could keep him tied to the defending Big 12 champion Wildcats through the 2030 season.

The $44 million deal replaces a contract due to end after the 2026 season that paid Klieman an average of $4 million annually.

“What we have been able to accomplish in our first four years here is due to the culture that our players and staff have been able to create,” Klieman said in a statement. “I am excited to continue to lead this football program and put a product on the field each year that can compete at the highest level.”

Klieman added that Kansas State, which is situated about 2 hours from Kansas City and must overcome some geographic disadvantages when it comes to recruiting, has everything it needs to consistently contend for championships.

That includes a new indoor training facility that just opened next to Bill Snyder Family Stadium, which itself has undergone millions in renovations over the years, putting it in the upper echelon of major college football stadiums.

“Chris has done an unbelievable job building a program in four years that not only has won a Big 12 championship but even more importantly, one that players have taken great pride in and helped sustain a championship culture,” said Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor, who hired Klieman away from North Dakota State to replace the retired Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder.

“We want to continue the momentum that he and his staff have fostered,” Taylor said. “We are excited that Chris will be the leader of out football program for many years to come.”

The 55-year-old Klieman won four national titles in five years at North Dakota State, which plays a step down in the Football Championship Subdivision, but many still wondered whether that success would translate to college football’s highest level.

Turns out it does.

Klieman went 8-5 and reached the Liberty Bowl in his first season, slipped to 4-6 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and went 8-5 again the following year with a win in the Texas Bowl that provided momentum into last season.

Led by All-American running back Deuce Vaughn and defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, a first-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Wildcats beat TCU in the Big 12 title game – before the Horned Frogs went on to the College Football Playoffs. It was the first conference title for Kansas State since 2012, when Snyder was in his second tenure in Manhattan, Kansas.

Klieman is 30-20 in four seasons with the Wildcats, while his overall college coaching record of 102-33 puts him among the best winning percentages in history. The 30 wins are the most by a Kansas State coach over their first four years.

Kansas State should contend for another Big 12 championship this season.

The Wildcats return quarterback Will Howard, all five starting offensive lineman and several playmakers on defense, including linebacker Daniel Green and safety Kobe Savage. They added Florida State transfer Treshaun Ward to replace Vaughn at running back, Iowa wide receiver Keegan Johnson and one of the best freshman classes in school history.

Kansas State opens the season Sept. 2 against Southeast Missouri State.